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American federal prosecutors have summoned a Uruguayan prosecutor to testify at the trial of one of South America’s most wanted drug suspects. The case includes a 2020 grenade attack on the headquarters of Montevideo’s anti-narcotics police.

The suspect is Sebastián Marset, a Uruguayan accused of running a cocaine and money-laundering network across several continents. His US trial is set for Monday, 11 January 2027, so every witness and document matters now.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Contact. US federal prosecutors have summoned Uruguayan prosecutor Diego Pérez as a witness.

Target. Sebastián Marset, a Uruguayan drug-trafficking suspect, faces trial in Virginia on 11 January 2027.

Attack. A 2020 attack on Montevideo’s anti-narcotics police unit is cited in the US indictment against him.

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As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET.

Uruguay holds evidence on violence linked to Marset that American prosecutors want to use. How that evidence travels north is still undecided.

Big Picture

Marset was captured in Bolivia on 13 March 2026 and flown to the United States. He pleaded not guilty in a federal court in Virginia on 1 July 2026 to four charges, the most serious being narcoterrorism conspiracy.

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Uruguayan investigators had linked him earlier to the Primer Cártel Uruguayo (PCU), the First Uruguayan Cartel, a criminal group. Prosecutors in Montevideo said earlier that PCU members carried out threats against Mónica Ferrero, then the specialised narcotics prosecutor, and the attack on the anti-drug police directorate.

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Diego Pérez, a Uruguayan prosecutor, investigated the threat against Ferrero. He has said Marset was not directly involved in those acts, though he belongs to the group that carried them out.

The case fits a wider regional pattern in which Washington pulls Latin American traffickers into US courts under narcoterrorism laws. That route gives American prosecutors a long reach, but it also depends on evidence collected by foreign police and prosecutors.

Uruguay is a small country of about 3.5 million people, and organised crime there has grown with the cocaine trade through its ports. Prosecutors have long warned that cartels use Montevideo’s harbour as a transit point toward Europe and Africa.

Marset became a symbol of that shift after years on the run, with an American reward offer announced in 2025. His arrest in 2026 moved the main courtroom fight from South America to the United States.

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What We Know

Uruguayan press reports in July said the US Attorney’s Office summoned both Pérez and Mónica Ferrero, now Uruguay’s acting attorney general, to testify. The timing given for the summons is January 2027.

US prosecutors allege that in 2020 Marset ordered a grenade thrown at the anti-drug police headquarters and sent threats to Ferrero, then the drug prosecutor. These acts appear in the indictment as violence attributed to him.

Marset’s lawyer has denied reports that he is negotiating with prosecutors. The trial date of 11 January 2027 has been public since the summer, and the judge expects a long, complex hearing.

The defence has argued that the reach of US law has limits and has moved to dismiss the charges. A federal judge has weighed that question in recent months.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed what documents or testimony Uruguay would hand over, or under which treaty or court order. Neither the Uruguayan prosecution service nor the US Department of Justice has published a statement on the summons in what we could find.

It is also unclear whether Pérez would travel to testify. The summons has not been confirmed by a court filing we could review.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, the case shows how a federal trial can reach back to violence on another continent. A conviction on the narcoterrorism charge could bring a sentence of up to life in prison, according to Latin American press reports of the indictment.

For travellers and investors in Uruguay, the case matters because it touches a country long seen as one of the region’s calmer democracies. Cooperation with Washington on crime may bring more scrutiny of ports, banks and shipping routes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Sebastián Marset?

He is a Uruguayan accused of leading an international cocaine and money-laundering network. He was captured in Bolivia in March 2026 and now faces four US charges.

When is the US trial?

The trial is set to begin on Monday, 11 January 2027. The case is expected to take at least two weeks.

What was the 2020 attack?

It was an attack on the headquarters of Montevideo’s anti-drug police directorate. US prosecutors say Marset ordered it, and Uruguayan prosecutors link it to the Primer Cártel Uruguayo.

Is Marset charged over the Uruguay attack in the US?

The indictment describes the attack as violence attributed to him, but it is not listed as a separate count. Four counts are reported.

More from this country: Uruguay news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Fiscalía General de la Nación (Uruguay’s attorney general’s office), https://www.fiscalia.gub.uy; US Department of Justice, https://www.justice.gov; US District Court records for the Marset case, https://www.pacer.gov.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error