File photo, December 2017. The old city and port of Montevideo on the River Plate, seen from the air. Photo: Fedaro, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Ten days from now, one match in Montevideo will decide South America’s club champion.

Palmeiras of Brazil face Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Estadio Centenario. The Libertadores is South America’s top club competition, run by CONMEBOL, the continent’s football confederation, which announced the kickoff time.

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Key Facts Who Palmeiras (Brazil) v Estudiantes de La Plata (Argentina), one-match final.

When Saturday, Nov. 28, 3:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Montevideo).

Where Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay.

Format Level after 90 minutes means extra time, then penalties.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction platform: Palmeiras 70.5%, Estudiantes 29.2% (Nov. 18, 8:25 a.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the Copa Libertadores final 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Palmeiras v Estudiantes Final Is Nov. 28

One match in Montevideo will settle South America’s club title, and bettors lean towards Palmeiras.

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In plain English The Libertadores is South America’s version of the Champions League. Two clubs that survived penalty shootouts in the semi-finals now play one match for the continent’s biggest club prize.

Date, Time and Venue

The final is a single match on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. CONMEBOL fixed kickoff at 5:00 p.m. local time on Oct. 31, which is 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Centenario was built for the 1930 World Cup, the first one. It hosted the 2021 Libertadores final, when Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 after extra time.

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File photo: Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, venue of the Nov. 28 final.

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How the Finalists Got Here

Estudiantes beat Flamengo, the Rio de Janeiro club, 3-2 on penalties in the semi-final after two goalless games. They played most of the second leg with ten men after Baltasar Rodríguez was sent off for a second yellow card.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, a Uruguayan, saved three penalties in the shootout. Palmeiras, coached by Abel Ferreira, beat Fluminense, another Rio club, on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate: they won the first leg 2-1 and lost the second 1-0.

What Is at Stake

Palmeiras are chasing a fourth continental title after losing the 2025 final to Flamengo. Estudiantes, whose previous wins came in 1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009, are chasing a fifth.

The clubs have met in a final before. Estudiantes won the 1968 decider at the Centenario 2-0 after a play-off.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, prices Palmeiras at 70.5% to win and Estudiantes at 29.2%, with US$42,283 traded. That is a thin market, so a few large bets can move it.

These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Kickoff falls at 3:00 p.m. ET on a Saturday, so American fans can watch in the afternoon. beIN Sports has carried Libertadores matches in the US this season, but the final’s US channel is not yet confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The US broadcaster for the final is not yet confirmed. We have not seen a ticket sale date or prices.

We found no poll by a named institute, which is normal for a one-off match.

More: Uruguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2026 Copa Libertadores final?

It is on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. CONMEBOL set kickoff for 5:00 p.m. local time, which is 3:00 p.m. ET.

Who is playing?

Palmeiras of Brazil face Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina. Palmeiras are chasing a fourth title and Estudiantes a fifth.

How can US viewers watch?

beIN Sports has carried Libertadores matches in the US this season, but the final’s US channel is not yet confirmed.

Who is favoured?

Polymarket prices Palmeiras at 70.5% and Estudiantes at 29.2% to win. These prices are bets, not polls.

Sources: CONMEBOL announcements; Polymarket; club and match reports.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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