Uruguay Asks Venezuela for Free Elections
Uruguay’s president says free elections must come before he recognises Venezuela’s government. Yamandú Orsi, a centre-left leader who took office in March 2025, spoke in Madrid on Monday about Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president.
“Until there are free elections I cannot recognise a democratic republican regime there,” Orsi told the forum in Spanish. He added that this does not mean Uruguay has no relations with Caracas.
Key Facts
- Who. Yamandú Orsi, Uruguay’s president, said he cannot recognise Venezuela’s government as democratic until free elections.
- Condition. Uruguay wants a roadmap from her and free, transparent elections first.
- Where. He spoke in Madrid on Monday, 16 November 2026, at a forum called Nueva Economía Fórum.
- Relations. He said that stance does not end ties, and Uruguay demands nothing of anyone.
- Date. Venezuela has set no election date; Rodríguez again promised a vote without one on 29 October.
- Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
- Prediction markets. Kalshi, a US-regulated exchange, last traded a Venezuelan election before 1 June 2027 at 8.7%, as of 12:39 p.m. ET.
- As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET
This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier.
Uruguay’s president has drawn a public line for Caracas. A road to an election, he says, comes first.
What Orsi Said in Madrid
Orsi spoke at the Nueva Economía Fórum, a series of public talks with political and business leaders in the Spanish capital. He said Rodríguez must first present a roadmap, meaning a dated plan, that ends in “free and transparent elections.”
He said Uruguay does not demand a democratic model from others. “We do not demand anything of anyone,” he said.
Orsi also said that if Rodríguez’s government sets out a roadmap, Uruguay could take a leap “even in our gestures,” which suggests warmer public contact. He named María Corina Machado, the opposition leader who has long demanded a vote, as one central figure of any transition, but said other opposition leaders must have a role too.
Who Delcy Rodríguez Is Now
Rodríguez was Venezuela’s vice-president under Nicolás Maduro, the leader who ruled the country for more than a decade. After United States forces seized Maduro in Caracas in early January 2026, Venezuela’s Supreme Court ruled on Saturday, 3 January that she should run the state on an interim basis.
She took the oath as acting president on Monday, 5 January, before the National Assembly, Venezuela’s parliament. Orsi called her authority “without doubt, real,” yet said that is not the same as democratic legitimacy.
He also said that if past Venezuelan elections were not transparent, no one can say who won, and that the opposition has made mistakes too. On Maduro’s capture, he said the full story has not yet been written and some aspects remain unclear.
The Big Picture: A Vote Without a Date
Rodríguez has promised elections many times but never named a day. On 29 October she said Venezuela will hold every election its constitution requires, run by a “renewed” electoral authority and “with the world as witness.”
In September at the United Nations she again gave no date. Earlier reports cover Machado Ready to Meet Delcy Rodríguez and the fight over Citgo’s board.
Orsi leads a centre-left government in South America. More background is on our Venezuela news page.
What Prediction Markets Say
Kalshi, a US exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), lets traders bet on when Venezuela will hold a presidential election. As of 12:39 p.m. ET on 16 November 2026, traders put the chance of a vote before 1 January 2027 at 0.8% (last trade) and before 1 June 2027 at 8.7%.
Last trades put a vote before 1 January 2028 at 59% and before 1 January 2029 at 83%, though bids and asks for 2028 are far apart. About 66,000 contracts, each paying US$1 if the event happens, have traded across the Venezuela election markets, and these prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
For readers in the United States, the message is that a dated election plan, not a promise, is what Uruguay wants before closer ties. Orsi said Uruguay could warm its public contact once such a plan exists.
Investors in Venezuelan debt or oil assets should watch for a date, because Kalshi traders put a vote before 1 June 2027 at under 9%. Nothing in Orsi’s remarks sets one.
What Is Not Known
No one has said whether the Rodríguez government will answer Orsi, or whether it will publish a roadmap. We also do not know who would run the renewed electoral authority, or whether the US will back a specific date.
We could not open a published transcript of Orsi’s full remarks. The quotes above are our translation of what he said in Madrid.
More: Uruguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Yamandú Orsi?
Orsi is Uruguay’s president, a centre-left politician who took office in March 2025. He spoke in Madrid on 16 November 2026.
Does Uruguay recognise Delcy Rodríguez?
Orsi said on 16 November 2026 that he cannot recognise a democratic regime there until free elections. He said that does not mean Uruguay has no relations with Caracas.
How did Rodríguez become acting president?
After US forces seized Nicolás Maduro in early January 2026, Venezuela’s Supreme Court ruled on 3 January that she, as vice-president, should lead on an interim basis. She took the oath on 5 January.
When will Venezuela hold elections?
No date has been set. Rodríguez said on 29 October 2026 that elections will happen under a renewed electoral authority, without naming a day.
Sources
Yamandú Orsi, president of Uruguay, remarks in Madrid, 16 November 2026 · Delcy Rodríguez, statement of 29 October 2026 · Kalshi, Venezuela election markets, https://kalshi.com/markets/kxelectvenezuela, 16 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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