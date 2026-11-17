Venezuela Answers Uruguay Over Election Call
VENEZUELA · DIPLOMACY
Published Tuesday, 17 November 2026 · Source: statement by Venezuela’s foreign minister, Oliver Blanco, 16 November 2026; Orsi’s remarks in Madrid
Venezuela’s foreign minister rejected Uruguay’s president’s remarks as interference after Yamandú Orsi said he cannot recognise Venezuela as a democratic republic until there are free elections. Orsi spoke at a Nueva Economía Fórum event, a Madrid talk series, on Monday, 16 November 2026, and Oliver Blanco answered the same day on X, the social network formerly called Twitter.
Orsi, a centre-left leader who took office in March 2025, said Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s interim president, should present a roadmap ending in free and transparent elections. Blanco replied that Venezuela’s political future belongs to the sovereign will of Venezuelans.
For US readers, the exchange shows that Uruguay’s president ties his view of Venezuela as a democracy to free elections. Venezuela’s oil income is already under US oversight: under Executive Order 14373, signed in January, the State Department decides how revenue held in US Treasury accounts may be used.
Key Facts
- Orsi said In Madrid on 16 November 2026: no recognition of Venezuela as a democracy until free elections.
- Blanco replied Venezuela “dismisses as interfering” the remarks; its future is for Venezuelans to decide.
- Election date Venezuela has set none; Rodríguez promised elections on 29 October without naming a day.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives an election by 31 December 2026 15.0% (US$172,801 traded; 6:45 a.m. ET).
- Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier.
A remark about recognition in Madrid drew a reply from Caracas the same day, and Venezuela has set no election date.
The Bigger Picture: Uruguay and Caracas
Orsi’s government said in March 2025 that it recognised neither Nicolás Maduro nor Edmundo González, the opposition candidate in the 2024 election, as Venezuela’s president. After the US capture of Maduro on 3 January 2026, Uruguay’s foreign ministry rejected military intervention.
Caracas has answered Uruguayan officials sharply before: in January, its then foreign minister, Yván Gil, invited Orsi to attend to the affairs of Uruguay. Blanco, who was named foreign minister at the end of October, has now taken a similar line.
What Orsi Said in Madrid
Speaking at a Nueva Economía Fórum event, a series of public talks with political and business leaders in the Spanish capital, Orsi said that until there are free elections he cannot recognise Venezuela’s government as a democratic republican regime. He added that this does not mean Uruguay has no relations with Caracas.
He asked for a roadmap, meaning a step-by-step plan, that ends in free and transparent elections. He said Uruguay could take a leap, even in its diplomatic gestures, if Rodríguez sets one out.
How Venezuela Answered
Blanco wrote on X that Venezuela “dismisses as interfering” the statements of the Uruguayan president and “reaffirms that the political and institutional future of the nation belongs to the sovereign will of Venezuelans”. He added that “the agenda of a president must be marked by attention to the affairs of his population and the development of his country”.
In the message he published, he did not mention Orsi’s request for a roadmap or an election date. He wrote that mutual respect, sovereign equality and cooperation are the basis of constructive dialogue.
What It Means for US Readers
Venezuela has no election date, which is the issue Orsi raised and Blanco’s message did not address. Under Executive Order 14373, signed in January, the State Department decides how Venezuelan oil revenue held in US Treasury accounts may be used, as our report on the custody account explains.
So far there is no scheduled vote to track. Polymarket traders put the chance that one is scheduled by 31 December 2026 at 15.0%.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, traders put the chance that Venezuela schedules a presidential election by 31 December 2026 at 15.0% (US$172,801 traded) and by 30 November 2026 at 1.7%, as of 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 17 November 2026. Prices for 2027 dates, such as 49.0% by 30 June, rest on trading of only a few hundred dollars and are not a reliable signal.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
Venezuela has named no election date, and neither government has said whether the dispute will change consular or trade ties. We found no formal Uruguayan reply to Blanco’s message.
For more background, read our report on Orsi’s remarks. More Venezuela coverage is linked below.
More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Uruguay’s president say about Venezuela?
Yamandú Orsi said in Madrid on 16 November 2026 that until there are free elections he cannot recognise a democratic republican regime in Venezuela. He also said Uruguay still has relations with Caracas.
Why did Venezuela call the remarks meddling?
Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco said Venezuela’s political future belongs to its people and that a president’s agenda should focus on his own country. He called the statements interfering.
Does Venezuela have an election date?
No. Delcy Rodríguez promised on 29 October 2026 that Venezuela will hold the elections its constitution requires, but she gave no date.
Sources: Oliver Blanco, Venezuelan foreign minister, post on X, 16 November 2026; Yamandú Orsi, remarks at Nueva Economía Fórum, Madrid, 16 November 2026; Uruguayan foreign ministry statement, January 2026; Polymarket market prices (17 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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