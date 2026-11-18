Public primary school No. 40 México in the La Figurita district of Montevideo. Uruguay's public schools are run by ANEP, whose governing council includes two teacher-elected members. (Photo: Babels, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

URUGUAY · EDUCATION

Uruguay is debating whether the people who train its schoolteachers should study inside a full public university. A government bill sent to Parliament in January 2026 would create one, the Universidad de la Educación (UNED, the Education University). The Senate education committee began studying it in April 2026.

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Opposition politicians have attacked the bill’s cogobierno, or co-governance. Under that model, teachers, students and graduates sit on the university’s governing bodies.

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Key Facts Who The Senate education committee is studying a bill for an Education University (UNED).

Status The Senate education committee began its work on the bill in April 2026.

Dispute Opposition figures reject cogobierno: co-governance with teacher, student and graduate seats.

Votes Creating the university needs two-thirds of the votes in Parliament.

Power Index Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Uruguay’s government wants a public university for teachers, and opposition parties object to co-governance, so the two-thirds rule decides the outcome.

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What the Bill Would Do

The Ministry of Education and Culture (MEC) said on Wednesday 7 January 2026 that the bill “ingresó al Parlamento el lunes 5 de enero”, so it entered on Monday 5 January. The text seeks a university that is “pública, autónoma y cogobernada”, meaning public, autonomous and co-governed.

The MEC release says the UNED would join the national public education system and the national tertiary education system. It also says Minister José Carlos Mahía expects the bill to be approved before the term ends.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Executive sent the bill. As described in January 2026, it gives the governing council three teachers, one of them the rector, plus two students and two graduates, and the national assembly 18 teachers, 12 students and 12 graduates, all elected by their peers.

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Big Picture

Teacher training in Uruguay today sits with the Consejo de Formación en Educación (CFE), a council inside ANEP, the national public-school authority. The bill would give that training university status, a change that touches teacher students, schools and every party that must vote.

Gonzalo Baroni, a former Education Ministry director and adviser to the National Party caucus, said on Friday 1 August 2025 that it is “la cuarta vez que lo presentan en 20 años”, the fourth time in 20 years that the bill is presented. The three earlier attempts “naufragó por falta de votos”, he said, meaning they failed for lack of votes.

The reason is arithmetic. The MEC said on Wednesday 30 July 2025 that approving both draft bills “requiere de dos tercios de los votos en el Parlamento”, or two-thirds of the votes, a bar that Baroni said no single party clears.

Central Montevideo and the Palacio Salvo tower from the Rambla, December 2016. File photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The Co-Governance Dispute

Co-governance is the main point of conflict between the government and the two traditional opposition parties, the Colorado Party and the National Party. The government text calls the new university co-governed, while opposition figures reject that design.

Colorado Party Senator Robert Silva said on Friday 1 August 2025 that he opposes co-governance “así como está planteado”, meaning as it is proposed. He said the plan leaves the university’s teachers in a minority.

Pablo Mieres, leader of the small Independent Party, said the same day that the UNED’s governance model is “calcado”, or copied, from that of the University of the Republic (Udelar), Uruguay’s main public university. He said his party would take a “posición contraria”, an opposing position.

National Party Senator Graciela Bianchi said on Monday 4 August 2025 that the concern is “el poder, es la gobernanza”, or power and governance. She praised UTEC, the Technological University of Uruguay, for results achieved on a reasonable budget.

What Is Happening in the Senate

The MEC reported on 14 April 2026 that it had presented the bill to the Senate education committee, which opened the parliamentary process. The committee is chaired by Sebastián Sabini, a senator of the Frente Amplio (FA), the governing left-wing coalition.

A report published on 17 November 2026, which we could not confirm with Parliament, says the two opposition benches signalled willingness to negotiate on the bill while repeating their rejection of co-governance. That is reported, not confirmed, and we have no detail of what they would accept.

Why It Matters

The two-thirds rule means the government needs opposition votes. Baroni said in August 2025 that the constitution requires this special majority for an institution of this kind and that no party holds it.

Failure would leave teacher training where it is, inside a school-system council. Success would give that training university status.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Uruguay, this is a test of how a small democracy settles a governance dispute under a supermajority rule. The people directly affected are teacher students, the schools that employ graduates and the parties that must reach two-thirds.

Related reading from Uruguay: the central bank’s rate decision. See also a US prosecutors’ probe into a police attack.

What Is Not Known

Parliament’s calendar for a committee report or a vote is not confirmed. No date has been published for Mahía’s hoped-for approval before the term ends.

What the opposition parties would accept is not known. Nor is it known whether the FA will change the co-governance clause.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UNED?

The UNED is the proposed Universidad de la Educación, a public, autonomous and co-governed university for training education professionals. The Ministry of Education and Culture said on 7 January 2026 it would join the national public education system.

What is cogobierno?

Cogobierno means co-governance, in which teachers, students and graduates sit on the governing bodies. As described in January 2026, the bill gives the governing council three teachers, two students and two graduates.

Why does the opposition object?

Colorado Party Senator Robert Silva said on 1 August 2025 that he opposes co-governance as proposed. National Party Senator Graciela Bianchi said on 4 August 2025 that the concern is power and governance.

How many votes does the bill need?

The Ministry of Education and Culture said on 30 July 2025 that approving both draft bills requires two-thirds of the votes in Parliament. Gonzalo Baroni, an adviser to the National Party caucus, said in August 2025 that no party holds that majority.

Sources: Ministry of Education and Culture, 7 January 2026; Ministry of Education and Culture, 30 July 2025; Ministry of Education and Culture, 14 April 2026. Parliament’s own records could not be reached for this report.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error