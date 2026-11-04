Maracaibo, Venezuela Explained 2026

VENEZUELA · CITY GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Maracaibo, capital of Venezuela’s oil state Zulia, has about 1.9 million people (2025 projection).

Why it matters With neighbouring San Francisco it holds 53% of Zulia’s people, beside the country’s oldest oil fields.

The numbers The lake bridge got 434 new lights on 1 November 2026, and 538 transformers arrived on 30 October.

Who is who Acting president Delcy Rodríguez leads Venezuela, Luis Caldera governs Zulia, Giancarlo Di Martino runs Maracaibo.

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Polymarket gives 7.5% odds Venezuela sets an election date by 31 December 2026 (4 Nov, 9:40 a.m. ET).

What to watch US oil licences, power cuts in Zulia, and whether a presidential election date is set.

What it means for you UK advice of 14 October 2026 says avoid all but essential travel to Zulia.

This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier. Latest: Venezuela Economy Seen Growing 6% to 7%

Maracaibo is Venezuela’s lake city, a hot, busy port beside the oil fields of Zulia. This guide explains how it works in late 2026.

This Maracaibo city guide explains Venezuela’s lake city, a port and oil hub of about 1.9 million people in 2025. It covers who governs it, where people live, how safe it is and what the lake means for the economy.

Figures carry their dates, and the official bank rate was Bs 893.22 per US$1 on 4 November 2026. The Rio Times Venezuela page covers the country daily, and the Caracas city guide profiles the capital.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Maracaibo City Guide: Role in Venezuela

Maracaibo is the capital of Zulia, a north-western state that borders Colombia. The state flag shows a blue stripe for the lake and a black one for oil.

The state government calls oil the backbone of its economy. The National Statistics Institute (INE) projects 1,892,526 people in Maracaibo municipality for 30 June 2025.

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That is 40.9% of Zulia’s 4,629,082 people and 5.5% of Venezuela’s 34,446,036. San Francisco, across the same urban area, adds 563,823.

Together the two hold 2,456,349 people, or 53% of the state. These numbers are projections from a 2013 model built on the 2011 census, so they cannot count people who emigrated later.

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From Ojeda’s Lake to Zulia’s Capital

According to the Zulia state government, the Spanish explorer Alonso de Ojeda reached the lake on 24 August 1499. The first peoples of the city, in the governor’s words, were the Añú, followed by the Wayúu and then the Hispanic city.

On 28 January 1821 the province of Maracaibo decided to separate from Spain and join Gran Colombia. The blue stripe of today’s state flag also honours the naval battle on the lake that sealed Venezuelan independence.

General Rafael Urdaneta, the city’s best-known son, was born on 24 October 1788. The state government reopened the rebuilt Rafael Urdaneta museum on Saturday, 24 October 2026, marking his 238th birthday.

The historic centre includes Calle Carabobo, the House of the Capitulation and the Palacio de los Cóndores. The Plaza of Indigenous Resistance on Avenida Padilla was reopened on Friday, 11 September 2026.

Neighbourhoods and People

Maracaibo municipality has 18 parishes, local districts with their own boundaries. INE projects 326,971 people for Francisco Eugenio Bustamante, the largest, and 230,254 for Idelfonso Vásquez in 2025.

San Isidro has 139,354, Cristo de Aranza 125,093 and Antonio Borjas Romero 113,032. Chiquinquirá parish, around the basilica, has 76,488.

The two largest parishes grew fastest, rising from 226,052 and 160,589 in 2010. Some central parishes are small, such as Bolívar with 22,944.

Across the bridge-side municipality of San Francisco, the parishes of San Francisco and Domitila Flores have 159,784 and 153,525 people. Other Zulia cities include Cabimas with 329,021 and Lagunillas with 237,797.

The Economy of Maracaibo: Oil, Cattle and Trade

Maracaibo grew rich on the oil of the lake basin, and oil still shapes jobs, ports and politics. No official figure for the economic output of the city itself is published.

The US Treasury’s sanctions office (OFAC) lists licences for Venezuela issued or updated in 2026. General Licence 46E of 28 September 2026 covers activities involving Venezuelan-origin oil or petrochemical products.

General Licence 50C of 27 August 2026 covers oil and gas operations of certain entities. Licence 52C of 14 September 2026 covers certain deals with the state oil company PDVSA.

Zulia is also cattle country. On 3 November 2026 the governor started a second round of foot-and-mouth vaccination with 84,000 doses.

The state tourism agency says 47 tourist routes in Zulia are validated by the tourism ministry. It held the first Zulia tourism showcase in Maracaibo on 25 and 26 September 2026.

Two universities anchor the knowledge economy, the public University of Zulia (LUZ) and the private Rafael Urdaneta University. Both appear in the state government’s releases of 2026.

Who Governs Maracaibo

Giancarlo Di Martino is the mayor of Maracaibo, and Dessiree Fernández presides over the municipal council. Héctor Soto is mayor of San Francisco.

Luis Caldera is governor of Zulia, with a regional legislative council led by Magdely Valbuena. Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president since January 2026, is the partner the governor names for roads, power and water works.

The state and the city run joint works, such as the Los Haticos road corridor that began on Tuesday, 1 September 2026. Drainage and pumping stations come first, then asphalt.

No date for a presidential election had been confirmed in the sources checked as of 4 November 2026. The power structure guide maps who holds power nationally.

Security and Safety in Maracaibo

Britain’s foreign ministry advised on 14 October 2026 against all but essential travel to Zulia, Maracaibo and the lake’s east shore. It also advises against all travel within 40 kilometres of the Colombian border.

The same advice says armed groups and gangs are active in border states, with significant risk in Zulia, Táchira and Apure. Armed robbery, mugging and carjacking are common in parts of Venezuela.

It tells visitors to avoid public transport, use pre-booked taxis and carry identification. Local crime statistics for Maracaibo itself are not published, so national guides are the only measure.

The Rio Times Venezuela security guide covers armed groups and crime nationally. Healthcare is covered in the guide for expats.

Bridge, Power and Getting Around

The General Rafael Urdaneta Bridge crosses the lake between Punta Iguana on the eastern shore and San Francisco. On 1 November 2026 the governor switched on 434 new lights, with six kilometres of new cable.

Electricity is the daily worry, and on 30 October 2026 the governor handed over 538 distribution transformers. They go to the 18 parishes of Maracaibo and the seven of San Francisco.

The Ramón Laguna thermal power plant stands in the Los Haticos area of the city. The UK Foreign Office notes that power cuts are frequent across Venezuela and can cut mobile networks and internet.

La Chinita International Airport serves Maracaibo. The UK Foreign Office listed it among airports with commercial international flights on 14 October 2026.

La Chinita and Daily Life

Maracaibo’s patron is the Virgin of Chiquinquirá, called La Chinita, and her festival begins with the Bajada, the descent of her image. The Bajada began with a mass on Saturday, 31 October 2026, led by Archbishop José Luis Azuaje Ayala.

On Sunday, 1 November 2026 the image set out on a lake pilgrimage from the Malecón waterfront. Officials deployed 2,000 officers for more than 40,000 expected worshippers at the basilica.

Zulia is also the home of the gaita, a festive style of music. In September 2026 the governor signed an agreement with the group Gaiteros de Corazón for a university gaita youth programme.

What It Means for US Readers

Check the State Department’s travel advisory for Venezuela before any trip, and enrol in its alerts. The UK advice of 14 October 2026 is stricter for Zulia than for many other areas.

For investors and companies, OFAC licences are the key document, and they change often. Read each licence’s terms and dates before any dealing with Venezuelan oil, minerals or banks.

The Rio Times Venezuela natural resources guide explains the oil base of the economy. The geopolitics guide explains US policy.

Venezuelans in the United States have family in Maracaibo, one of the cities that sent many emigrants abroad. Our population guide covers emigration.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, runs a market on when Venezuela will schedule a presidential election. At 9:40 a.m. ET on 4 November it priced a date by 31 December 2026 at 7.5%.

A date by 31 March 2027 stood at 25.0%, but only about US$4,900 has traded on it, so small bets move it. The whole market has traded about US$672,800, including about US$169,200 on December.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The true population of Maracaibo is not known, because official figures are projections from the 2011 census. Output, jobs and crime data for the city alone are not published.

The current US State Department advisory level for Venezuela could not be confirmed for this guide. Readers should check it before any trip.

Oil output from the lake fields and the state of the power plants were not confirmed. The date of a presidential election is open.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people live in Maracaibo?

INE projects 1,892,526 people in Maracaibo municipality for 30 June 2025. With neighbouring San Francisco the urban area holds about 2.46 million.

Who is the mayor of Maracaibo?

Giancarlo Di Martino is the mayor of Maracaibo, according to the Zulia state government in September and November 2026. Luis Caldera is the governor of Zulia.

Is Maracaibo safe for American travellers?

The UK Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to Zulia, including Maracaibo, as of 14 October 2026. Check the US State Department advisory before you go.

Why is Maracaibo important?

It sits on the lake that holds Venezuela’s oldest oil fields and is the capital of Zulia state. Together with San Francisco it holds 53% of the state’s people.

What is La Chinita?

La Chinita is the nickname of the Virgin of Chiquinquirá, the patron of Zulia. Her festival begins each year with the Bajada in late October and November.

Does Maracaibo have an international airport?

La Chinita International Airport serves the city. The UK Foreign Office listed it as operating commercial international flights on 14 October 2026.

Sources: Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), population projections by state, municipality and parish, 2000 to 2050; Gobernación del Estado Zulia, official portal and releases of 1 September, 14 September, 25 September, 26 October, 30 October, 1 November and 3 November 2026; Gobernación del Zulia, coat of arms and flag of the state; UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, travel advice for Venezuela (14 October 2026); US Treasury, OFAC, Venezuela-related sanctions and general licences; Banco Central de Venezuela, official exchange rate of 4 November 2026; Polymarket, Venezuela presidential election scheduled by (4 November 2026, 9:40 a.m. ET).