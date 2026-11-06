Six Miners From Burkina Faso Die in Mali

MALI · KANGABA

Key Facts The country Mali is a landlocked West African gold producer where hand-dug pits support many families.

The background Kangaba district has had deadly pit collapses before, including over 70 dead in January 2024.

Why now Mali is tightening state control of gold, with a new trade office approved in 2026.

What happened Six Burkina Faso miners died in a Nouga pit collapse on Friday 30 October 2026.

Why it matters to you Gold miner Barrick runs Mali’s Loulo-Gounkoto mines; US advice says do not travel.

Still open The cause and the pit’s licensing status are unconfirmed.

Six gold miners from Burkina Faso died when a pit collapsed at Nouga, a commune in the Kangaba district of southwestern Mali, on Friday 30 October 2026. Local reports say all six were Burkinabe, meaning citizens of Burkina Faso, and that the cause has not been confirmed.

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Kangaba district has seen deadly collapses before, including one in January 2024 in which local officials counted 73 bodies. For US readers, the story shows the human cost behind West African gold, the metal that Barrick Mining, a Canadian gold producer listed in New York, also mines in Mali.

A village track with trees and grazing goats at Kangaba, Mali, 12 September 2006. Photo: David Sessoms, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr.

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What Happened at Nouga

The pit collapsed at an artisanal gold-digging site at Nouga, in Kangaba district, part of Mali’s Koulikoro region in the southwest, and trapped six people under earth and rock. Artisanal means small-scale and hand-dug, outside the large industrial mines, and residents and rescuers tried to help but the six miners died of their injuries.

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The prefect, the senior state official of Kangaba district, visited the site with a delegation and a village councillor. He said the watch committee of Dioulafoundou, a local body meant to prevent such accidents, had not done its job, and the cause is still undetermined, although local accounts link such collapses to weak shaft walls and precarious digging.

Why Pits Like This Keep Collapsing

Estimates reported in 2026 say artisanal mining supports close to two million people in Mali across 350 to 400 sites. That count covers everyone who depends on the sector, not only the miners who dig.

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In January 2024, a tunnel collapsed at a gold site near the town of Kangaba, and a local miners’ official and a councillor put the toll at 73 bodies. Mali’s Ministry of Mines, the government department that oversees mining, gave no exact figure at first and urged miners to follow safety requirements strictly and work only in designated gold-panning areas.

On Wednesday 29 January 2025, a deadly accident hit the hamlet of Kokoyo in the village of Danga, in the same commune of Nouga, and Koulikoro Governor Col. Lamine Kapory Sanogo said none of the trapped miners had survived. The national union of gold buyers and refiners, known by its French initials UCROM, later put the toll at 13, saying the dead included women and three children.

The six victims at Nouga came from Burkina Faso, which borders Mali to the east and south-east. Their deaths show that the danger falls on migrant workers as well as on Malians.

The Gold Economy Around the Pit

Gold is Mali’s most valuable export, and industrial mines run by foreign companies sit beside a large informal sector. The Swiss aid group Swissaid estimated in a 2024 study that between 321 and 474 tonnes of artisanal gold a year are produced undeclared across Africa, worth US$24 billion to US$35 billion.

Barrick Mining says in its annual report for 2025 that it regained control of the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali on 16 December 2025. The company also states that it owns 80% of the two operating companies, Société des Mines de Loulo and Société des Mines de Gounkoto.

In mid-2026, Mali’s authorities moved to set up the Malian Office of Precious Substances, a state body to regulate and centralise the artisanal gold trade. Its stated aims are to curb smuggling, improve oversight and secure more revenue from Mali’s most valuable export.

Safety appeals on hand-dug pits have come from the Ministry of Mines, which after the January 2024 collapse urged miners to work only in designated areas. Whether the new precious-substances office will share that role is a question for the ministry.

What It Means for US Readers

Investors in gold miners should note that no report links the Nouga pit to Barrick’s sites. The shared factor is the operating environment in Mali, where accidents, disputes with the state and tighter rules on gold sales can all affect companies.

Buyers of gold coins, jewellery and funds should know that part of Africa’s gold passes through informal pits and trading chains that are hard to audit. The continent-wide estimate of undeclared output shows how much metal can move outside official records.

Travellers should note that the US State Department rates Mali Level 4, its Do Not Travel category, citing crime, terrorism and limited US ability to help in northern and central Mali. Anyone with plans should check the current notice, because advisories are reissued.

What Is Not Known

What caused the collapse?

No cause has been confirmed for the Nouga accident, and no inquiry has been reported. Kangaba’s prefect and the Ministry of Mines in Bamako, the capital, can answer, but no date for any findings has been announced.

Was the pit licensed?

The licensing status of the Nouga pit has not been stated. The prefect’s office and the Ministry of Mines can answer, and no date for a statement has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Nouga?

Nouga is a commune and gold-mining area in Kangaba district, part of Mali’s Koulikoro region in the southwest. The district has seen several deadly mine accidents since 2024.

Who were the victims?

All six dead were Burkinabe, meaning citizens of Burkina Faso. They were artisanal miners, known in French as orpailleurs, who died when the pit collapsed on them.

How common are mine collapses in Mali?

Collapses are frequent at informal sites, and Kangaba district has seen several deadly ones since 2024. Local officials counted 73 bodies in January 2024, and a mining union reported 13 dead in January 2025.

Does this affect gold prices or US-listed miners?

No report points to an effect on prices or on industrial production. The Nouga pit is an artisanal site, and no report links it to Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto complex.

Is it safe for Americans to travel in Mali?

The US State Department advises against all travel to Mali, citing crime and terrorism. Check the current advisory before making any plans.

Sources: Barrick Mining’s annual report for 2025; the US State Department’s Mali travel advisory; Swissaid’s 2024 gold study; and statements by Malian ministry and local officials as carried in the Malian press. Figures from the mining union UCROM are attributed in the text.