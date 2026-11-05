Burkina Protests Guinea’s Miner Expulsions

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BURKINA FASO · GOLD

Key Facts The protest Burkina Faso says its citizens expelled from Guinea suffered cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

The scale A provisional count lists more than 8,000 Burkinabe gold miners affected by Guinea’s crackdown.

The trigger Guinea banned small-scale gold mining in parts of its north-east, including Siguiri, and sent in security forces.

The response About 100 buses are being sent to bring the miners home, starting 5 November.

Burkina Faso’s security minister said on Wednesday 4 November 2026 that thousands of his citizens expelled from Guinea’s gold fields were treated in an inhuman way. Mahamadou Sana, spoke during a visit to Mali, where many of the expelled miners have crossed the border.

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For US readers, the dispute matters because gold is a key export for the region, as our report on Burkina Faso’s gold exports shows. It also exposes strain between neighbours over small-scale mining, migration and security.

What Happened

Guinea launched an operation against illegal small-scale gold mining in several areas of its north-east, notably around Siguiri, Guinea’s main gold-mining district. Conakry, the capital, banned artisanal gold mining there and deployed defence and security forces.

The move forced thousands of Burkinabe, the people of Burkina Faso, to leave the mines where they worked. A provisional count puts the number at more than 8,000.

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What the Minister Said

Sana said he had received reports of injured people, some hit by gunfire. He said this suggests his compatriots suffered cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

The minister said neither Mali nor Burkina Faso was told in advance of the operation. He called the cooperation deeply deplorable and regrettable, especially between brother countries.

The Return Home

Sana was received by Mali’s security minister and thanked Mali for helping the stranded miners. His delegation was sent to assess the situation, identify problems and organise a dignified return.

About 100 buses have been mobilised, and 50 are already on the road to Mali. Repatriations were due to begin on 5 November, with reception sites prepared in Burkina Faso.

The Border Count

More than 450 expelled miners returned to Mali at Yanfolila, a town near the Guinea border, on 4 November. Local officials said more than 8,000 people expelled from Guinea had been registered at Kouremalé, a border crossing, as of 2 November.

These figures are provisional and come from local officials. They may change as the registration continues.

What This Means for Gold Watchers and Travelers

Guinea’s ban hits small-scale mining zones in the Siguiri area, Guinea’s main gold-mining district, where thousands of foreign miners worked. How much gold supply is affected has not been stated by either government.

US citizens planning travel to the Guinea-Mali border region should check official travel advice first. Nothing in the Burkinabe statement changes rules for visitors.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many miners were actually hurt, or how many were shot, because the minister spoke of information received. Guinea’s government has not been quoted here and its account of the operation is not known.

It is also unclear how long the ban will last and whether Burkina Faso will take further steps. We will update this story once Conakry responds.

More: Burkina Faso news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Guinea Expelling Burkinabe Miners?

Guinea launched an operation against illegal small-scale gold mining in its north-east, including Siguiri. It banned artisanal mining there and deployed security forces.

How Many Burkinabe Were Expelled?

A provisional count lists more than 8,000 people. Local officials said more than 8,000 had been registered at the Kouremalé border crossing as of 2 November.

What Did Burkina Faso Say?

Its security minister said the treatment of the expelled looked cruel, inhuman and degrading. He also said Guinea gave no prior notice.

How Are the Miners Getting Home?

About 100 buses have been mobilised, with 50 already heading to Mali. Repatriations were due to begin on 5 November.

Sources: Government of Burkina Faso, statements of Security Minister Mahamadou Sana in Bamako (Burkina Faso government portal), 4 November 2026; Mali, security ministry, meeting with the Burkinabe delegation, 4 November 2026; Yanfolila town hall, mayor’s registration count, 2 and 4 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief