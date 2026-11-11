LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

As of 12:40 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:40 a.m. Brasília, Wednesday 11 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Argentina’s bank branches reopen today in most of the country, but not in Buenos Aires province, so check before you go. Brazil’s real fell sharply on Tuesday, and Brazilian services data and Mexican industrial production both come out at 7:00 a.m. ET. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Argentina: branches reopen after a five-day closure, except in Buenos Aires province. Wednesday 11 November is a public holiday there, and cards, bank apps and transfers keep working. Wednesday 11 November is a public holiday there, and cards, bank apps and transfers keep working. Status Board 02 Brazil: the real lost about 1.3% against the dollar on Tuesday. The central bank’s reference rate (the PTAX) rose to 5.5840 reais per US$1 from 5.5146 on Monday. The central bank’s reference rate (the PTAX) rose to 5.5840 reais per US$1 from 5.5146 on Monday. Money Today 03 Brazil and Mexico publish data this morning. Brazil’s services-sector growth and Mexico’s industrial production, both for September, come at 7:00 a.m. ET. Brazil’s services-sector growth and Mexico’s industrial production, both for September, come at 7:00 a.m. ET. Today’s Clock What changed since yesterday: The Brazilian central bank’s rate-meeting minutes came out on Tuesday, and the real, Colombian peso and Mexican peso all weakened. Colombia’s official dollar rate for Wednesday is about 0.8% weaker, and the overnight storm outlooks show no new system near our countries. The Brazilian central bank’s rate-meeting minutes came out on Tuesday, and the real, Colombian peso and Mexican peso all weakened. Colombia’s official dollar rate for Wednesday is about 0.8% weaker, and the overnight storm outlooks show no new system near our countries. Money Today

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Argentina Today Authorities Bank branches reopen today in most of the country after the closure that ran from Friday 6 to Tuesday 10 November, but Wednesday 11 November is a holiday in Buenos Aires province, where branches stay shut. Status Board

Bank branches reopen today in most of the country after the closure that ran from Friday 6 to Tuesday 10 November, but Wednesday 11 November is a holiday in Buenos Aires province, where branches stay shut. Status Board Money The wholesale rate (the official interbank rate) was 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 on Thursday 5 November, the latest published, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,555 on Tuesday. Money Today Brazil Today Authorities Services-sector data for September come at 7:00 a.m. ET, and consumer inflation for October follows on Thursday 12 November. Today’s Clock

Services-sector data for September come at 7:00 a.m. ET, and consumer inflation for October follows on Thursday 12 November. Today’s Clock Money The official rate was 5.5840 reais per US$1 on Tuesday, so R$1,000 buys about US$179, down from about US$181 on Monday. Money Today Colombia Today Visa Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax

Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The official rate for Wednesday is 3,297.07 pesos per US$1, about 0.8% weaker than Tuesday’s rate. Money Today Mexico Note Authorities Industrial production for September is published at 7:00 a.m. ET, and the Bank of Mexico’s next rate decision is in December. Today’s Clock

Industrial production for September is published at 7:00 a.m. ET, and the Bank of Mexico’s next rate decision is in December. Today’s Clock Money The peso closed Tuesday at 18.6255 per US$1, weaker than Monday’s 18.5329, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today Peru Note Authorities Peru’s central bank decides on interest rates on Thursday 12 November, and the hour is not confirmed. The Calendar Ahead

Peru’s central bank decides on interest rates on Thursday 12 November, and the hour is not confirmed. The Calendar Ahead Money Peru’s sol closed Tuesday at 3.4084 per US$1, almost unchanged from Monday. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

No New Storm Near Latin America Outlook Area North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, Gulf of America and eastern Pacific Status Formation of a tropical cyclone is not expected in either basin during the next 7 days Timing The outlook names only Tropical Storm Pena, several hundred miles southwest of Honolulu, Hawaii Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects no new tropical cyclone in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. For the eastern Pacific it says the same, and its outlook names only Tropical Storm Pena, which is far from our countries. Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. Follow your national weather service for local alerts. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Wednesday 11 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. The first two entries are data releases, and the rest are storm outlooks and a regional holiday.

7:00 a.m. ET 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: services-sector growth for September; the August reading was −0.1% for the month. Hour: see The Calendar Ahead 7:00 a.m. ET 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: industrial production for September; forecast 0.5% for the month against 0.69% before. Hour: see The Calendar Ahead 7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch All day Buenos Aires Argentina: public holiday in Buenos Aires province only, so branches there stay closed while the rest of the country reopens. Details in Status Board

03 Money Today

Brazil’s real, Colombia’s peso and Mexico’s peso all weakened in the latest rates, while Peru’s sol barely moved. Argentina’s bank closure meant no new wholesale rate, so its card still shows Thursday’s.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.5840 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Tue 10 Nov +0.0694 (+1.26%) vs 5.5146 on Mon 9 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$179 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 10 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.6255 pesos per US$1 Market close, Tue 10 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.0927 (+0.50%) vs 18.5329 on Mon 9 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$537 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 10 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,297.07 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) applying Wed 11 Nov +27.19 (+0.83%) vs 3,269.88 that applied Tue 10 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$303 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 11 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4084 soles per US$1 Market close, Tue 10 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0005 (+0.01%) vs 3.4079 on Mon 9 Nov · sol barely weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$293 Market close, 10 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Thu 5 Nov, the latest published; other rates as of Tue 10 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,555 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,664.90 −0.50 (−0.03%) vs 1,546.00 on Wed 4 Nov · peso barely firmer; no newer official rate ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$601 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 11 Nov 2026

Brazil’s real weakened by 1.3%, and Colombia’s peso weakened by 0.8%. Mexico’s peso lost 0.5%, while Peru’s sol was almost flat.

04 Status Board

Argentina Banks Fri 6 to Tue 10 Nov: bank branches closed: Friday was Bank Workers’ Day, Monday a national holiday for the pope’s visit, and Tuesday a bank holiday under a central-bank noticeWed 11 Nov: branches reopen in most of the country; Buenos Aires province has a public holidayBranches in Buenos Aires province reopen on Thursday 12 November, according to Argentine press reports; cards, bank apps and transfers kept working throughout Source: Argentina’s central bank notices and Argentine press reports, Nov 2026 Brazil Real Mon 9 Nov: PTAX of 5.5146 reais per US$1Tue 10 Nov: PTAX of 5.5840Real weaker by 1.26%; the central bank’s rate-meeting minutes were published the same morning Source: Banco Central do Brasil, 10 Nov 2026 Brazil Interest Rate Wed 16 Sep: the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75%Minutes of that meeting came out on Tue 10 Nov; we could not read their full text. Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) traders see no change in December Source: Brazil’s central bank, 4 Nov 2026 Brazil Inflation Oct 23: the IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of consumer inflation, was 0.32% for the month and 4.62% over twelve monthsFull IPCA inflation for October is due Thu 12 Nov, at 7:00 a.m. ETThe 4.62% twelve-month pace is above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range Source: IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute, Oct and Nov 2026 Argentina Inflation September: 1.9% for the month and 33.4% over twelve months, per the Rio Times economic calendarOctober figures are due Thu 12 Nov, at 2:00 p.m. ETForecast 1.8% for the month and 32.7% for the year; Polymarket traders favor a monthly reading of 1.9% to 2.1% Source: INDEC, Argentina’s statistics institute, Nov 2026 Mexico Interest Rate Bank of Mexico’s rate before last Thursday’s decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say Source: Banco de México, 5 Nov 2026 Brazil Enem Exam Sun 8 Nov, day one of the national university entrance exam: 32% of registered test-takers stayed away, a preliminary countDay two is Sunday 15 November, four days from nowEducation Ministry figures for day one were preliminary Source: Brazil’s Education Ministry (MEC) and Inep (Brazil’s education research agency), Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, Colombia.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 11 November 2026 Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 89.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 8.5%. US$29,718 traded. Brazil Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 91.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 6.6%. US$69,526 traded. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 64.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 31.9%. US$40,583 traded. Chile Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 53.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 45.5%. US$24,856 traded. Argentina Monthly Inflation in October Polymarket: a reading of 1.9% to 2.1% about 53.5%, and 1.6% to 1.8% about 33.5%. US$42,502 traded. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 11 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Wed 11 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: services-sector growth for September

Wed 11 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: industrial production for September; forecast 0.5% for the month vs 0.69% before

Wed 11 Nov All day Argentina: public holiday in Buenos Aires province only

Thu 12 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: consumer inflation (the IPCA index) for October

Thu 12 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 1.8% for the month vs 1.9% before, and 32.7% for the year vs 33.4%

Thu 12 Nov Hour not confirmed Lima Peru: central bank rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%

Fri 13 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast −0.2% for the month vs 0.1% before

Fri 13 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: industrial production for September; forecast −0.8% vs −3.7% before

Sun 15 Nov Brazil: second day of Enem

Mon 16 Nov Mexico: Revolution Day holiday; Colombia: Independence of Cartagena holiday

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 11 Nov 2026; Enem dates: Inep

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Are Banks Open in Argentina Today? Branches reopen on Wednesday 11 November 2026 in most of the country, but not in Buenos Aires province, where it is a public holiday. Cards, bank apps and transfers worked during the closure. Why Did Brazil’s Real Fall on Tuesday? The central bank’s reference rate rose to 5.5840 reais per US$1 on Tuesday 10 November 2026, from 5.5146 on Monday, a 1.26% weaker real. Its rate-meeting minutes came out the same morning. What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,297.07 pesos per US$1 for Wednesday 11 November 2026. That is 27.19 pesos weaker than Tuesday’s 3,269.88.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); Banco de México; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep; Brazil’s Education Ministry; Polymarket.