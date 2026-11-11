LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Wednesday, November 11, 2026
LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Wednesday, November 11, 2026
As of 12:40 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:40 a.m. Brasília, Wednesday 11 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET
00Do Today
Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.
Argentina Today
- AuthoritiesBank branches reopen today in most of the country after the closure that ran from Friday 6 to Tuesday 10 November, but Wednesday 11 November is a holiday in Buenos Aires province, where branches stay shut. Status Board
- MoneyThe wholesale rate (the official interbank rate) was 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 on Thursday 5 November, the latest published, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,555 on Tuesday. Money Today
Brazil Today
- AuthoritiesServices-sector data for September come at 7:00 a.m. ET, and consumer inflation for October follows on Thursday 12 November. Today’s Clock
- MoneyThe official rate was 5.5840 reais per US$1 on Tuesday, so R$1,000 buys about US$179, down from about US$181 on Monday. Money Today
Colombia Today
- VisaAsk the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax
- MoneyThe official rate for Wednesday is 3,297.07 pesos per US$1, about 0.8% weaker than Tuesday’s rate. Money Today
Mexico Note
- AuthoritiesIndustrial production for September is published at 7:00 a.m. ET, and the Bank of Mexico’s next rate decision is in December. Today’s Clock
- MoneyThe peso closed Tuesday at 18.6255 per US$1, weaker than Monday’s 18.5329, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today
Peru Note
- AuthoritiesPeru’s central bank decides on interest rates on Thursday 12 November, and the hour is not confirmed. The Calendar Ahead
- MoneyPeru’s sol closed Tuesday at 3.4084 per US$1, almost unchanged from Monday. Money Today
01Weather Watch
No New Storm Near Latin America Outlook
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects no new tropical cyclone in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. For the eastern Pacific it says the same, and its outlook names only Tropical Storm Pena, which is far from our countries.
Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. Follow your national weather service for local alerts.
02Today’s Clock
Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. The first two entries are data releases, and the rest are storm outlooks and a regional holiday.
03Money Today
Brazil’s real, Colombia’s peso and Mexico’s peso all weakened in the latest rates, while Peru’s sol barely moved. Argentina’s bank closure meant no new wholesale rate, so its card still shows Thursday’s.
Brazilian Real BRL
Mexican Peso MXN
Colombian Peso COP
Peruvian Sol PEN
Argentine Peso ARS
Brazil’s real weakened by 1.3%, and Colombia’s peso weakened by 0.8%. Mexico’s peso lost 0.5%, while Peru’s sol was almost flat.
04Status Board
Argentina Banks
Fri 6 to Tue 10 Nov: bank branches closed: Friday was Bank Workers’ Day, Monday a national holiday for the pope’s visit, and Tuesday a bank holiday under a central-bank noticeWed 11 Nov: branches reopen in most of the country; Buenos Aires province has a public holidayBranches in Buenos Aires province reopen on Thursday 12 November, according to Argentine press reports; cards, bank apps and transfers kept working throughout
Brazil Real
Mon 9 Nov: PTAX of 5.5146 reais per US$1Tue 10 Nov: PTAX of 5.5840Real weaker by 1.26%; the central bank’s rate-meeting minutes were published the same morning
Brazil Interest Rate
Wed 16 Sep: the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75%Minutes of that meeting came out on Tue 10 Nov; we could not read their full text. Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) traders see no change in December
Brazil Inflation
Oct 23: the IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of consumer inflation, was 0.32% for the month and 4.62% over twelve monthsFull IPCA inflation for October is due Thu 12 Nov, at 7:00 a.m. ETThe 4.62% twelve-month pace is above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range
Argentina Inflation
September: 1.9% for the month and 33.4% over twelve months, per the Rio Times economic calendarOctober figures are due Thu 12 Nov, at 2:00 p.m. ETForecast 1.8% for the month and 32.7% for the year; Polymarket traders favor a monthly reading of 1.9% to 2.1%
Mexico Interest Rate
Bank of Mexico’s rate before last Thursday’s decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say
Brazil Enem Exam
Sun 8 Nov, day one of the national university entrance exam: 32% of registered test-takers stayed away, a preliminary countDay two is Sunday 15 November, four days from nowEducation Ministry figures for day one were preliminary
05Visas, Residency and Tax
Colombia Deadline Passed
Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency.
The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case.
06What Prediction Markets Say
As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 11 November 2026
07The Calendar Ahead
08Frequently Asked Questions
Are Banks Open in Argentina Today?
Branches reopen on Wednesday 11 November 2026 in most of the country, but not in Buenos Aires province, where it is a public holiday. Cards, bank apps and transfers worked during the closure.
Why Did Brazil’s Real Fall on Tuesday?
The central bank’s reference rate rose to 5.5840 reais per US$1 on Tuesday 10 November 2026, from 5.5146 on Monday, a 1.26% weaker real. Its rate-meeting minutes came out the same morning.
What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today?
The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,297.07 pesos per US$1 for Wednesday 11 November 2026. That is 27.19 pesos weaker than Tuesday’s 3,269.88.
09Go Deeper
All Rio Times Dossiers
Colombia Visa Transfer Deadline
Argentina
Mexico
Colombia
Brazil
Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); Banco de México; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep; Brazil’s Education Ministry; Polymarket.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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