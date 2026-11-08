LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Sunday, November 8, 2026

As of 12:40 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:40 a.m. Brasília, Sunday 8 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET
The Short Version
In short: Brazil’s national university entrance exam, Enem, starts today at 11:30 a.m. ET, and test-takers must be through the gates by 11:00 a.m. ET. Argentina’s banks stay closed on Monday and Tuesday, so have your cash and card plans ready.
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Brazil: Enem day one is today. Gates close at 11:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. Brasília), and late entry is not allowed. Today’s Clock
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Argentina: banks are shut on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November. Monday is a national holiday and Tuesday is a central-bank holiday. The Calendar Ahead
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Central America: heavy rain is possible this weekend. The US National Hurricane Center puts the chance of a tropical depression at 20%. Weather Watch
What changed since yesterday: The Central America system has a 20% formation chance, and the Atlantic outlook expects no tropical storm for 7 days. Exchange rates are frozen for the weekend, so Money Today repeats Friday’s rates.
00Do Today
Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.
Brazil Today
AuthoritiesEnem, the national university entrance exam, starts at 11:30 a.m. ET, and gates close at 11:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. Brasília). Today’s Clock
MoneyThe official rate was 5.5013 reais per US$1 on Friday, weaker than Thursday’s 5.4621. Money Today
Panama and Costa Rica Today
WeatherThe US National Hurricane Center says heavy rain could reach parts of Central America this weekend. Weather Watch
Argentina Monday
AuthoritiesBanks are closed on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November, and Monday is a national holiday for the visit of Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church. The Calendar Ahead
MoneyThe wholesale rate was 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 on Thursday, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,555 on Saturday. Money Today
Mexico Monday
AuthoritiesMexico publishes October inflation on Monday at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead
MoneyThe peso closed Friday at 18.607 per US$1, firmer than Thursday’s 18.7555, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today
Colombia Note
VisaAsk the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax
MoneyThe official rate of 3,237.83 pesos per US$1 applies from Saturday through Monday. Money Today
Chile and Peru Note
AuthoritiesChile’s inflation reached 4.5% over twelve months in October. Status Board
MoneyChile’s official rate was 970.94 pesos per US$1, and Peru’s sol closed Friday at 3.4406 per US$1. Money Today
01Weather Watch
Rain Risk for Central America Outlook
A broad low-pressure area offshore of Central America is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 48 hours and within 7 days. The center says that, whether or not it develops, the system is expected to bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America this weekend.
The center expects unfavorable conditions to end formation chances early next week, as the system turns westward and moves away from land. It has issued no watches or warnings that we could read.
The NHC’s Atlantic outlook lists no tropical cyclones and says formation is not expected over the next 7 days. That covers the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of America.
NHC Atlantic outlook, 1:00 a.m. ET, Sunday 8 November 2026
02Today’s Clock
Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Today’s fixed times are Brazil’s Enem exam and the NHC’s scheduled outlooks.
10:00 a.m. ET12:00 p.m. Brasília
Brazil: Enem exam-room gates open, according to the exam rules.
Hours: Inep, Brazil’s education research agency
11:00 a.m. ET1:00 p.m. Brasília
Brazil: Enem gates close; no late entry.
Hours: Inep
11:30 a.m. ET1:30 p.m. Brasília
Brazil: Enem day one starts, with languages, humanities and the essay.
Hours: Inep
5:00 p.m. ET7:00 p.m. Brasília
Brazil: scheduled end of Enem day one.
Hours: Inep
7:00 a.m. ET7:00 a.m. Miami
NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific.
Hours: see Weather Watch
1:00 p.m. ET1:00 p.m. Miami
NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins.
Hours: see Weather Watch
7:00 p.m. ET7:00 p.m. Miami
NHC: evening outlooks for both basins; Central America’s rain risk is the item to watch.
Hours: see Weather Watch
03Money Today
Exchange rates are frozen for the weekend, so every card shows the latest published rate from Friday or earlier. Colombia’s official rate set on Saturday applies through Monday.
Brazilian Real BRL
5.5013reais per US$1
PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Fri 6 Nov
+0.0392 (+0.72%) vs 5.4621 on Thu 5 Nov · real weaker
R$1,000 ≈ US$182
Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 6 Nov 2026
Mexican Peso MXN
18.607pesos per US$1
Market close, Fri 6 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate)
−0.1485 (−0.79%) vs 18.7555 on Thu 5 Nov · peso firmer
MXN 10,000 ≈ US$537
Source: RT (a financial-data provider), 6 Nov 2026
Colombian Peso COP
3,237.83pesos per US$1
TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) set for Sat 7 Nov, valid through Mon 9 Nov
+9.57 (+0.30%) vs 3,228.26 that applied on Fri 6 Nov · peso weaker
COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$309
Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 8 Nov 2026
Peruvian Sol PEN
3.4406soles per US$1
Market close, Fri 6 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read
−0.0049 (−0.14%) vs 3.4455 on Thu 5 Nov · sol firmer
PEN 1,000 ≈ US$291
Market close, 6 Nov 2026, same provider as the peso card
Argentine Peso ARS
1,545.50pesos per US$1
Wholesale reference rate, Thu 5 Nov, the latest published (Friday was a banking holiday, the Día del Bancario); other rates as of Sat 7 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,555, CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,664.90, and Banco Nación state bank official sell 1,570 on Thu 5 Nov
−0.5 (−0.03%) vs 1,546.00 on Wed 4 Nov · peso barely firmer
ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$601 at the CCL sell rate
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 8 Nov 2026
Chilean Peso CLP
970.94pesos per US$1
Dólar observado (the central bank’s official daily rate) listed for Fri 6 Nov, as relayed by mindicador.cl (a public data service)
−0.01 (0.00%) vs 970.95 for Thu 5 Nov · peso unchanged
CLP 1,000,000 ≈ US$1,030
Source: Banco Central de Chile, via mindicador.cl, read 8 Nov 2026
Brazil’s real and Colombia’s peso weakened in the latest rates, by about 0.7% and 0.3%. Mexico’s peso, Peru’s sol and Argentina’s wholesale peso firmed, and Chile’s peso was flat.
04Status Board
Argentina Banks
Fri 6 Nov: bank holiday, the Día del Bancario (bank workers’ day)Mon 9 Nov: national holiday under Decree 1103/2026, the government order for the pope’s visit; Tue 10 Nov: bank holiday under the central bank’s Communication A 8487Branches stay closed nationwide through Tuesday 10 November; Tuesday is a public holiday only in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province, and Wednesday 11 November only in Buenos Aires province
Source: Boletín Oficial (Argentina’s official gazette) and the central bank, Nov 2026
Costa Rica Inflation
September: 0.34% over twelve months, the first positive reading after 16 months of falling pricesOctober: 0.55% over twelve months and 0.39% for the month, published Fri 6 NovHigher again, but still below the central bank’s 3% target; the statistics institute, INEC, publishes the index
Source: Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (Costa Rica’s statistics institute), 6 Nov 2026
Chile Inflation
September: 0.4% for the month and 4.1% over twelve monthsOctober: 0.5% for the month and 4.5% over twelve months, published Fri 6 NovHigher again, and further from the central bank’s 3% target; Chile’s statistics institute, INE, says energy and food were the main upward forces, while the core inflation rate (which excludes volatile items) was 0.0% for the month
Source: Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (Chile’s statistics institute), 6 Nov 2026
Mexico Interest Rate
6.5%, the central bank’s policy rate, before Thursday’s decision6.25%, cut by 0.25 point on Thu 5 Nov by a majority of three of its five board members, effective Fri 6 NovThe bank says it expects to keep the rate at this level for a prolonged period, and bettors on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, see no change in December
Source: Banco de México (Mexico’s central bank), 5 Nov 2026
Brazil Interest Rate
13.75%, the central bank’s Selic benchmark rate, the level after its last cut13.75%, held on Wed 4 Nov by a unanimous vote of its rate-setting committee, CopomThe hold ended a run of five 0.25-point cuts; the next meeting is 8 and 9 December, and the minutes of this one are due Tue 10 Nov
Source: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statement, 4 Nov 2026
05Visas, Residency and Tax
Colombia Deadline Passed
Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency.
The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case.
Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance
RT
Ask Rio Times
Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting.
As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 8 November 2026
Bank of Mexico Decision in DecemberPolymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 93.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 6.5%. US$20,821 traded.
Brazil Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 88.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 5.9%. US$64,431 traded.
Colombia Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 64.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 32.3%. US$39,085 traded.
Chile Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 54.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 42.5%. US$24,371 traded.
Argentina Monthly Inflation in OctoberPolymarket: a reading of 1.9% to 2.1% about 53.5%, and 1.6% to 1.8% about 27.5%. US$36,012 traded.
How to Read ThisPrices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets.
Why We Show ThisPrediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Source: Polymarket, 8 Nov 2026
07The Calendar Ahead
Sun 8 Nov
11:00 a.m. ET · 1:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: Enem gates close, and the exam starts at 11:30 a.m. ET · 1:30 p.m. Brasília; day one covers languages, humanities and the essay
Mon 9 Nov
All day Argentina: national holiday for Pope Leo XIV’s visit under Decree 1103/2026, and banks are closed
Mon 9 Nov
All day Dominican Republic: Constitution Day, a public holiday listed in the Rio Times calendar
Mon 9 Nov
6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: trade balance for October; forecast US$2.09 billion vs US$2.047 billion before
Mon 9 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for October; forecast 3.65% for the year vs 3.45% before
Mon 9 Nov
6:00 p.m. ET · 6:00 p.m. Bogotá Colombia: inflation for October; forecast 6.4% for the year vs 6.29% before
Tue 10 Nov
All day Argentina: bank holiday under central-bank Communication A 8487; Tuesday is a public holiday only in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province
Tue 10 Nov
Morning, hour not confirmed Brazil: minutes of the central bank’s rate decision
Tue 10 Nov
All day Panama: the first cry of independence from Spain in 1821 in Villa de los Santos, a town in Panama, listed in the Rio Times calendar; check whether offices close
Wed 11 Nov
6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting
Thu 12 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: consumer inflation (the IPCA index) for October, as listed in the calendar
Thu 12 Nov
2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 33.2% for the year vs 33.4% before
Thu 12 Nov
Hour not confirmed Lima Peru: central bank rate decision, hour not confirmed; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%
Fri 13 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast 0.2% for the month vs 0.1% before
Sun 15 Nov
Brazil: second day of Enem, covering natural sciences and mathematics; gates close at the same hour as on 8 November
Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 8 Nov 2026; Enem dates and hours: Inep; Argentine holidays: Decree 1103/2026 and the central bank’s communication
08Frequently Asked Questions
Which Argentine Banks Are Closed on Monday and Tuesday?
Argentina’s central bank, the BCRA, set a bank holiday for Tuesday 10 November 2026, and Monday 9 November is a national holiday under Decree 1103/2026, so branches are closed on both days. Friday 6 November was also a bank holiday, the Día del Bancario.
When Does Brazil’s Enem Exam Start Today?
Brazil’s national university entrance exam, Enem, begins on Sunday 8 November 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Brasília time, which is 11:30 a.m. ET. Gates open at 12:00 p.m. Brasília and close at 1:00 p.m. Brasília (11:00 a.m. ET), and late entry is not allowed.
Is a Storm Threatening Central America This Weekend?
The US National Hurricane Center gives a low-pressure area offshore of Central America a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 7 days. It says the system is expected to bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America this weekend.
Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; RT; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Banco Central de Chile; Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas; Banco de México; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep (Brazil’s education research agency); Boletín Oficial; Polymarket.
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