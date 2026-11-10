LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

As of 12:31 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:31 a.m. Brasília, Tuesday 10 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Argentina’s bank branches are closed again today, so plan on cards and bank apps. Brazil’s central bank publishes the minutes of its rate decision this morning, and Mexico and Colombia both reported October inflation on Monday. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Argentina: bank branches are shut on Tuesday 10 November. Monday was a national holiday, and Wednesday 11 November is a public holiday only in Buenos Aires province. Monday was a national holiday, and Wednesday 11 November is a public holiday only in Buenos Aires province. Status Board 02 Mexico and Colombia: October inflation is out. Mexico’s rose above forecasts, while Colombia’s came in just under. Mexico’s rose above forecasts, while Colombia’s came in just under. Status Board 03 Brazil: the central bank explains its rate hold today. The Rio Times economic calendar, our own listing of scheduled data releases, shows the minutes this morning, with the hour not confirmed. The Rio Times economic calendar, our own listing of scheduled data releases, shows the minutes this morning, with the hour not confirmed. Today’s Clock What changed since yesterday: Mexico’s and Colombia’s inflation figures are now known, and Colombia’s official dollar rate weakened by about 1% for Tuesday. The overnight storm outlooks show no new system near our countries. Mexico’s and Colombia’s inflation figures are now known, and Colombia’s official dollar rate weakened by about 1% for Tuesday. The overnight storm outlooks show no new system near our countries. Money Today

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Argentina Today Authorities Bank branches are closed on Tuesday 10 November under a central-bank notice, after Monday’s national holiday for the visit of Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church. Status Board

Bank branches are closed on Tuesday 10 November under a central-bank notice, after Monday’s national holiday for the visit of Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church. Status Board Money The wholesale rate (the official interbank rate) was 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 on Thursday 5 November, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,555 on Monday. Money Today Brazil Today Authorities The central bank publishes the minutes of its 4 November rate decision this morning, according to the Rio Times economic calendar, and the hour is not confirmed. Today’s Clock

The central bank publishes the minutes of its 4 November rate decision this morning, according to the Rio Times economic calendar, and the hour is not confirmed. Today’s Clock Money The official rate was 5.5146 reais per US$1 on Monday, weaker than Friday’s 5.5013. Money Today Colombia Today Visa Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax

Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The official rate for Tuesday is 3,269.88 pesos per US$1, about 1.0% weaker than the rate that applied through Monday. Money Today Mexico Note Authorities Inflation for October was 3.75% over twelve months, up from 3.45% in September. Status Board

Inflation for October was 3.75% over twelve months, up from 3.45% in September. Status Board Money The peso closed Monday at 18.5329 per US$1, firmer than Friday’s 18.6285, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today Peru and Chile Note Authorities Chile’s central bank publishes minutes of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday 11 November, and Peru’s central bank decides on interest rates on Thursday 12 November. The Calendar Ahead

Chile’s central bank publishes minutes of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday 11 November, and Peru’s central bank decides on interest rates on Thursday 12 November. The Calendar Ahead Money Peru’s sol closed Monday at 3.4079 per US$1. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

No New Storm Near Latin America Outlook Area North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, Gulf of America and eastern Pacific Status Formation of a tropical cyclone is not expected in either basin during the next 7 days Timing The outlook names only Tropical Storm Pena, several hundred miles south-southwest of Honolulu, Hawaii Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects no new tropical cyclone in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. For the eastern Pacific it says the same, and its outlook names only Tropical Storm Pena near Hawaii. Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. Follow your national weather service for local alerts. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Tuesday 10 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Today’s fixed times are the NHC’s scheduled outlooks, and the Brazilian central-bank minutes have no confirmed hour.

Hour not confirmed Brasília Brazil: minutes of the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, for its 4 November decision to hold the Selic (Brazil’s benchmark rate) at 13.75%. Date: Rio Times economic calendar 7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch All day Buenos Aires Argentina: bank branches closed under a central-bank notice; the holiday is public in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province only. Details in Status Board All day Panama City Panama: remembrance of the first cry of independence from Spain in 1821 in Villa de los Santos, a town in Panama; sources differ on whether it is a day off. Date: Rio Times economic calendar

03 Money Today

Brazil’s real and Colombia’s peso weakened in the latest rates, while Mexico’s peso and Peru’s sol firmed. Argentina’s bank holiday means no new wholesale rate, so its card still shows Thursday’s.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.5146 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Mon 9 Nov +0.0133 (+0.24%) vs 5.5013 on Fri 6 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$181 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 9 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.5329 pesos per US$1 Market close, Mon 9 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) −0.0956 (−0.51%) vs 18.6285 on Fri 6 Nov · peso firmer MXN 10,000 ≈ US$540 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 9 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,269.88 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) applying Tue 10 Nov +32.05 (+0.99%) vs 3,237.83 that applied Sat 7 to Mon 9 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$306 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 10 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4079 soles per US$1 Market close, Mon 9 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read −0.0347 (−1.01%) vs 3.4426 on Fri 6 Nov in this feed; other reference rates show a smaller fall of about 0.5% · sol firmer PEN 1,000 ≈ US$293 Market close, 9 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Thu 5 Nov, the latest published; other rates as of Mon 9 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,555 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,664.90 −0.50 (−0.03%) vs 1,546.00 on Wed 4 Nov · peso barely firmer ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$601 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 10 Nov 2026

Colombia’s official rate for Tuesday weakened by about 1.0%, and Brazil’s real softened by 0.2%. Mexico’s peso firmed about 0.5%, and Peru’s sol firmed between 0.5% and 1.0% depending on the reference rate.

04 Status Board

Mexico Inflation September: 3.45% over twelve monthsOctober: 3.75% over twelve months and 0.65% for the month, published Mon 9 Nov; core inflation, which leaves out food and energy, was 3.80% over twelve months and 0.34% for the monthUp for the third straight month and above the forecasts in the Rio Times economic calendar: 3.65% for the year, 0.55% for the month and 0.31% for core for the month Source: INEGI, Mexico’s national statistics institute, 9 Nov 2026 Colombia Inflation September: 6.29% over twelve monthsOctober: 6.30% over twelve months and 0.20% for the month, published Mon 9 NovAlmost unchanged and below the forecasts in the Rio Times economic calendar: 6.4% for the year and 0.3% for the month Source: DANE, Colombia’s national statistics office, 9 Nov 2026 Brazil Wholesale Prices September: the IGP-DI, a price index from the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian economics institute, rose 1.5% for the monthOctober: the figure was due Mon 9 Nov, and we could not read itThe Rio Times economic calendar listed the September reading of 1.5% as the previous value Source: FGV and the Rio Times economic calendar, 9 Nov 2026 Argentina Banks Mon 9 Nov: national holiday under Decree 1103/2026, the government order for the pope’s visitTue 10 Nov: bank branches closed nationwide under a central-bank noticeWednesday 11 November is a public holiday in Buenos Aires province only; branches reopen after the closure unless a local holiday applies Source: Boletín Oficial (Argentina’s official gazette) and Argentina’s central bank, Nov 2026 Brazil Interest Rate Wed 16 Sep: the Selic was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the Copom held the Selic at 13.75%Minutes of that meeting are due this morning; Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) traders see no change in December Source: Banco Central do Brasil, 4 Nov 2026 Mexico Interest Rate Bank of Mexico’s rate before Thursday’s decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say Source: Banco de México, 5 Nov 2026 Brazil Enem Exam Sun 8 Nov, day one of the national university entrance exam: 32% of registered test-takers stayed away, a preliminary countDay two is Sunday 15 November, five days from nowEducation Ministry figures for day one were preliminary Source: Brazil’s Education Ministry (MEC) and Inep (Brazil’s education research agency), Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, Colombia, where the Foreign Ministry’s visa rules apply nationwide.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 10 November 2026 Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 87.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 13.0%. US$27,440 traded. Brazil Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 89.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 7.0%. US$68,657 traded. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 65.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 31.9%. US$39,656 traded. Chile Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 56.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 43.5%. US$24,832 traded. Argentina Monthly Inflation in October Polymarket: a reading of 1.9% to 2.1% about 59.5%, and 1.6% to 1.8% about 33.5%. US$42,058 traded. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 10 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Tue 10 Nov Morning, hour not confirmed Brasília Brazil: minutes of the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, for its 4 November decision

Tue 10 Nov All day Argentina: bank branches closed under a central-bank notice

Tue 10 Nov All day Panama: remembrance of the first cry of independence; sources differ on whether it is a day off

Wed 11 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting

Wed 11 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: services sector growth for September

Wed 11 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: industrial production for September; forecast 0.5% for the month vs 0.69% before

Wed 11 Nov All day Argentina: public holiday in Buenos Aires province only

Thu 12 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: consumer inflation (the IPCA index) for October

Thu 12 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 1.8% for the month vs 1.9% before, and 32.7% for the year vs 33.4%

Thu 12 Nov Hour not confirmed Lima Peru: central bank rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%

Fri 13 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast −0.2% for the month vs 0.1% before

Sun 15 Nov Brazil: second day of Enem

Mon 16 Nov Mexico: Revolution Day holiday; Colombia: Independence of Cartagena holiday

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 10 Nov 2026; Enem dates: Inep; Argentine holidays: Decree 1103/2026 and the central bank’s bank-holiday notice

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Are Banks Open in Argentina Today? Branches are closed nationwide on Tuesday 10 November 2026 under a central-bank notice, after Monday’s national holiday under Decree 1103/2026. Argentine press reports say cards, bank apps and transfers keep working. What Was Mexico’s Inflation in October? INEGI, Mexico’s statistics institute, reported 3.75% over twelve months on Monday 9 November 2026, up from 3.45% in September. The Rio Times calendar forecast was 3.65%. What Was Colombia’s Inflation in October? DANE, Colombia’s national statistics office, reported 6.30% over twelve months on Monday 9 November 2026, against 6.29% in September. That was slightly below the 6.4% forecast in the Rio Times calendar.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; INEGI; DANE; Banco de México; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep; Brazil’s Education Ministry; Boletín Oficial; Polymarket.