LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Monday, November 9, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Monday, November 9, 2026

As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Monday 9 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:47 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Argentina’s banks are closed today and tomorrow for the pope’s visit, so plan on cards and bank apps. Mexico publishes October inflation at 7:00 a.m. ET, and Colombia follows at 6:00 p.m. ET. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Argentina: banks are shut on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November. Monday is a national holiday and Tuesday is a central-bank holiday. Monday is a national holiday and Tuesday is a central-bank holiday. Status Board 02 Mexico and Colombia: October inflation is due today. Mexico reports at 7:00 a.m. ET and Colombia at 6:00 p.m. ET, according to the Rio Times economic calendar, our own listing of scheduled data releases. Mexico reports at 7:00 a.m. ET and Colombia at 6:00 p.m. ET, according to the Rio Times economic calendar, our own listing of scheduled data releases. Today’s Clock 03 Brazil: 32% of registered test-takers skipped day one of Enem. Day two is on Sunday 15 November. Day two is on Sunday 15 November. Status Board What changed since yesterday: Brazil’s exam turnout is now known, and a possible tropical storm near Central America looks less organized in the overnight outlook. Exchange rates are still mostly Friday’s, so Money Today barely moves. Brazil’s exam turnout is now known, and a possible tropical storm near Central America looks less organized in the overnight outlook. Exchange rates are still mostly Friday’s, so Money Today barely moves. Weather Watch

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Argentina Today Authorities Banks are closed on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November, and Monday is a national holiday for the visit of Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church. Status Board

Banks are closed on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November, and Monday is a national holiday for the visit of Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church. Status Board Money The wholesale rate was 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 on Thursday, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,555 on Sunday. Money Today Mexico Today Authorities Mexico publishes October inflation at 7:00 a.m. ET. Today’s Clock

Mexico publishes October inflation at 7:00 a.m. ET. Today’s Clock Money The peso closed Friday at 18.6285 per US$1, firmer than Thursday’s 18.7555, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today Colombia Today Visa Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax

Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax Authorities Colombia publishes October inflation at 6:00 p.m. ET. Today’s Clock

Colombia publishes October inflation at 6:00 p.m. ET. Today’s Clock Money The official rate of 3,237.83 pesos per US$1 applies through Monday. Money Today Central America Today Weather The US National Hurricane Center expects periods of heavy rain in parts of Central America over the next day or so. Weather Watch Brazil Note Authorities Enem, the national university entrance exam, has its second day on Sunday 15 November. Status Board

Enem, the national university entrance exam, has its second day on Sunday 15 November. Status Board Money The official rate was 5.5013 reais per US$1 on Friday, weaker than Thursday’s 5.4621. Money Today Chile and Peru Note Authorities Chile reports its October trade balance at 6:30 a.m. ET, and Peru’s central bank decides on interest rates on Thursday 12 November. The Calendar Ahead

Chile reports its October trade balance at 6:30 a.m. ET, and Peru’s central bank decides on interest rates on Thursday 12 November. The Calendar Ahead Money Peru’s sol closed Friday at 3.4426 per US$1. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

Rain Risk for Central America Outlook Area A small low-pressure area more than 100 miles offshore of Nicaragua and El Salvador Status Winds of 30 to 35 mph, showers less organized, formation chance 20% through 7 days Timing Heavy rain over portions of Central America over the next day or so Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlook The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says conditions turn less favorable as the system moves westward away from land, and the chance of it becoming a short-lived tropical cyclone is decreasing. It has issued no watches or warnings that we could read. If you are in Central America, follow your national civil-protection agency for local rain alerts. The outlook covers storm formation, not flood risk on the ground. Source: NHC eastern Pacific outlook, issued overnight, Monday 9 November 2026 Atlantic Quiet for 7 Days Outlook The NHC’s Atlantic outlook says tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days. That covers the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of America. NHC Atlantic outlook, issued overnight, Monday 9 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Today’s fixed times are the Latin American data releases and the NHC’s scheduled outlooks.

6:00 a.m. ET 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IGP-DI inflation index for October, from the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian economics institute; the previous reading was 1.5% for the month. Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar 6:30 a.m. ET 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: trade balance for October; forecast US$2.09 billion vs US$2.047 billion before. Details in The Calendar Ahead 7:00 a.m. ET 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: consumer inflation for October from INEGI, the national statistics institute; forecast 3.65% for the year vs 3.45% before. Details in The Calendar Ahead 7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 6:00 p.m. ET 6:00 p.m. Bogotá Colombia: consumer inflation for October from DANE, the national statistics office; forecast 6.4% for the year vs 6.29% before. Details in The Calendar Ahead 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins; the Central America rain system is the item to watch. Details in Weather Watch All day Buenos Aires Argentina: national holiday, banks closed; markets and branches stay shut until the holiday ends. Details in Status Board

03 Money Today

Exchange rates are frozen over the weekend, so most cards show the latest published rate from Friday or earlier. Monday’s official Brazilian rate comes out around midday, and Argentina’s markets are closed today.

Brazilian Real BRL 5.5013 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Fri 6 Nov +0.0392 (+0.72%) vs 5.4621 on Thu 5 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$182 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 6 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.6285 pesos per US$1 Market close, Fri 6 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) −0.1270 (−0.68%) vs 18.7555 on Thu 5 Nov · peso firmer MXN 10,000 ≈ US$537 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 6 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,237.83 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) set for Sat 7 Nov, valid through Mon 9 Nov +9.57 (+0.30%) vs 3,228.26 that applied on Fri 6 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$309 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 9 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4426 soles per US$1 Market close, Fri 6 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read −0.0029 (−0.08%) vs 3.4455 on Thu 5 Nov · sol firmer PEN 1,000 ≈ US$290 Market close, 6 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Thu 5 Nov, the latest published (Friday was a banking holiday); other rates as of Sun 8 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,555 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,664.90 −0.50 (−0.03%) vs 1,546.00 on Wed 4 Nov · peso barely firmer ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$601 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 9 Nov 2026

Brazil’s real and Colombia’s peso weakened in the latest rates, by about 0.7% and 0.3%. Mexico’s peso, Peru’s sol and Argentina’s wholesale peso firmed.

04 Status Board

Argentina Banks Fri 6 Nov: branches shut for the Día del Bancario (bank workers’ day)Mon 9 Nov: national holiday under Decree 1103/2026, the government order for the pope’s visit; Tue 10 Nov: bank holiday under a central-bank noticeBranches stay closed nationwide through Tuesday 10 November; Tuesday is a public holiday only in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province, and Wednesday 11 November only in Buenos Aires province Source: Boletín Oficial (Argentina’s official gazette) and Argentina’s central bank, Nov 2026 Brazil Enem Exam More than 5 million people registered for the national university entrance examSun 8 Nov, day one: 68% attended and 32% stayed away, a preliminary count; 4,359 candidates were eliminated and 39 exam sites lost power, 36 of them in Rio de JaneiroAbsence is up from about 27% last year; the Education Ministry blames more automatic registrations of public-school seniors; day two is Sunday 15 November Source: Brazil’s Education Ministry (MEC), preliminary tally, Sun 8 Nov 2026 Chile Inflation September: 4.1% over twelve monthsOctober: 4.5% over twelve months and 0.5% for the month, published Fri 6 NovHigher over twelve months than in September, as Chile’s statistics institute reported Source: Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (Chile’s national statistics institute), 6 Nov 2026 Costa Rica Inflation September: 0.34% over twelve monthsOctober: 0.55% over twelve months and 0.39% for the month, published Fri 6 NovHigher again, but still below the central bank’s 3% target Source: INEC, Costa Rica’s statistics institute, 6 Nov 2026 Mexico Interest Rate Bank of Mexico’s rate before Thursday’s decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say Source: Banco de México, 5 Nov 2026 Brazil Interest Rate Wed 16 Sep: the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the central bank’s rate committee, Copom, held the Selic at 13.75%Minutes of that meeting are due Tuesday 10 November; hour not confirmed Source: Banco Central do Brasil, 4 Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: office towers in Mexico City, where October inflation is published today.

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:47 a.m. ET (2:47 a.m. Brasília), 9 November 2026 Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 93.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 6.5%. US$21,143 traded. Brazil Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 88.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 5.5%. US$64,831 traded. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 65.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 31.4%. US$39,232 traded. Chile Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 54.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 42.5%. US$24,372 traded. Argentina Monthly Inflation in October Polymarket: a reading of 1.9% to 2.1% about 55.5%, and 1.6% to 1.8% about 36.0%. US$39,389 traded. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 9 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Mon 9 Nov All day Argentina: national holiday for Pope Leo XIV’s visit under Decree 1103/2026, and banks are closed

Mon 9 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: trade balance for October; forecast US$2.09 billion vs US$2.047 billion before

Mon 9 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for October; forecast 3.65% for the year vs 3.45% before; core inflation, which leaves out food and energy, forecast 3.76% vs 3.75%

Mon 9 Nov 6:00 p.m. ET · 6:00 p.m. Bogotá Colombia: inflation for October; forecast 0.3% for the month vs 0.37% before, and 6.4% for the year vs 6.29%

Tue 10 Nov All day Argentina: bank holiday under a central-bank notice; Tuesday is a public holiday only in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province

Tue 10 Nov Morning, hour not confirmed Brazil: minutes of the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, for its 4 November decision

Tue 10 Nov All day Panama: national holiday marking the first cry of independence from Spain in 1821 in Villa de los Santos, a town in Panama

Wed 11 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting

Wed 11 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: industrial production for September; forecast 0.5% for the month vs 0.69% before

Wed 11 Nov All day Argentina: public holiday in Buenos Aires province only

Thu 12 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: consumer inflation (the IPCA index) for October, as listed in the calendar

Thu 12 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 2.2% for the month vs 1.9% before, and 33.2% for the year vs 33.4%

Thu 12 Nov Hour not confirmed Lima Peru: central bank rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%

Fri 13 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast 0.2% for the month vs 0.1% before

Sun 15 Nov Brazil: second day of Enem

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 9 Nov 2026; Enem dates: Inep (Brazil’s education research agency); Argentine holidays: Decree 1103/2026 and the central bank’s bank-holiday notice

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Are Banks Open in Argentina Today? Branches are closed on both days, because Monday 9 November is a national holiday under Decree 1103/2026. The central bank also set a bank holiday for Tuesday 10 November. When Does Mexico Publish October Inflation? Mexico’s statistics institute, INEGI, publishes October inflation on Monday 9 November 2026 at 7:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. Mexico City). The Rio Times calendar forecast is 3.65% for the year, against 3.45% before. How Many People Skipped Brazil’s Enem on Day One? The Education Ministry’s preliminary count says 32% of registered test-takers stayed away on Sunday 8 November 2026, against 27% last year. The second day is Sunday 15 November.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas; INEC; Banco de México; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep (Brazil’s education research agency); Brazil’s Education Ministry; Boletín Oficial; Polymarket.