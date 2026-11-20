LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Friday, November 20, 2026

As of 12:40 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:40 a.m. Brasília, Friday 20 November 2026 · exchange rates to the latest published rate, storm outlook issued 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, prediction markets at 12:30 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Brazil’s real, Mexico’s peso and Colombia’s peso all weakened against the US dollar, so check your rate before you move money. Friday 20 November is a national holiday in Brazil, so confirm any bank or office appointment. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Brazil’s real fell again, to 5.8889 per US$1 on the official PTAX rate. R$1,000 now buys about US$170, and the market dollar closed at R$5.932, its highest since April 2025, according to Agência Brasil. R$1,000 now buys about US$170, and the market dollar closed at R$5.932, its highest since April 2025, according to Agência Brasil. Money Today 02 Colombia’s official rate jumps 2.65% today. It is 3,415.10 pesos per US$1, so COP 1,000,000 buys about US$293 instead of about US$301. It is 3,415.10 pesos per US$1, so COP 1,000,000 buys about US$293 instead of about US$301. Money Today 03 A storm may form near Florida this weekend. The US National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance within 7 days, and heavy rain is expected across Florida today. The US National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance within 7 days, and heavy rain is expected across Florida today. Weather Watch What changed since yesterday: The currency slide spread from Mexico and Brazil to Colombia, and Argentina published a larger trade surplus. The storm outlook now shows a low 30% chance of formation within 48 hours. The currency slide spread from Mexico and Brazil to Colombia, and Argentina published a larger trade surplus. The storm outlook now shows a low 30% chance of formation within 48 hours. Status Board

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Brazil Today Authorities Friday 20 November is Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday, so confirm any bank, Federal Police (the immigration authority) or tax-office appointment. Visas, Residency and Tax

Friday 20 November is Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday, so confirm any bank, Federal Police (the immigration authority) or tax-office appointment. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The official PTAX rate is 5.8889 reais per US$1, so R$1,000 now buys about US$170 instead of about US$172. Money Today

The official PTAX rate is 5.8889 reais per US$1, so R$1,000 now buys about US$170 instead of about US$172. Money Today Authorities The Senate finished voting on the fiscal package, a budget-tightening bill, and the next step is the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house; we found no vote date. Status Board Mexico Today Money The peso closed at 19.085 per US$1, so MXN 10,000 now buys about US$524 instead of about US$530. Money Today Colombia Today Money Today’s official rate is 3,415.10 pesos per US$1, up from 3,326.96 on Thursday. Money Today

Today’s official rate is 3,415.10 pesos per US$1, up from 3,326.96 on Thursday. Money Today Visa The 31 October deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa has passed, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax Argentina Today Authorities Monday 23 November is the Sovereignty Day holiday, moved from Friday 20. Visas, Residency and Tax

Monday 23 November is the Sovereignty Day holiday, moved from Friday 20. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The blue (informal) rate sold at 1,640 pesos per US$1 on Thursday, against 1,562.99 at the official wholesale rate. Money Today Peru Note Money The sol closed at 3.4478 per US$1 on Thursday, weaker than Wednesday’s 3.4333. Money Today Florida and the US Southeast Today Weather Rain and flooding are possible in Florida today, and a coastal storm may build into the weekend, so check your airline before you travel. Weather Watch

01 Weather Watch

Low Near Florida and the Bahamas May Form a Storm Outlook Area Just east of the Florida peninsula or over the northern Bahamas Status A low-pressure system that is not yet tropical is forecast to form on Friday Chance Formation chance 30% (low) through 48 hours and 60% (medium) through 7 days Pacific No formation expected in the eastern and central North Pacific during the next 7 days Next update 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific. It says a low-pressure system could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves north near the southeastern US coast through the weekend. Regardless of development, strong winds, dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal flooding are expected along parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic US coasts into early next week. Heavy rain and flash flooding continue across the Florida peninsula through Friday, and we did not read a national alert for our Latin American countries. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday 19 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Mexico’s retail sales are the main Latin American data release today, and Brazil is on holiday.

7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 a.m. ET 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: September retail sales from INEGI, the national statistics institute. Source: Rio Times economic calendar, our own calendar of data releases 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: midday outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch All day Brazil Brazil: national holiday for Black Consciousness Day; confirm bank and office hours before you go. Details in Visas, Residency and Tax

03 Money Today

These are Thursday 19 November closes, except Colombia’s official rate, which applies today. All five currencies weakened against the US dollar, with Colombia’s official rate showing the biggest jump.

Brazilian Real BRL 5.8889 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Thu 19 Nov; the market dollar closed at R$5.932 +0.0787 (+1.35%) vs 5.8102 on Wed 18 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$170 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 20 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 19.0850 pesos per US$1 Market close, Thu 19 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate); Mexican press reports put the interbank close near 19.11 +0.2275 (+1.21%) vs 18.8575 on Wed 18 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$524 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 19 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,415.10 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Fri 20 Nov +88.14 (+2.65%) vs 3,326.96 that applied Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$293 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 20 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4478 soles per US$1 Market close, Thu 19 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0145 (+0.42%) vs 3.4333 on Wed 18 Nov · sol weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$290 Market close as in the Mexican peso card, 19 Nov 2026 Argentine Peso ARS 1,562.99 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Thu 19 Nov; blue (informal) sell 1,640 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,748.20, both quoted Thu 19 Nov at 3:59 p.m. ET +4.75 (+0.30%) vs 1,558.24 on Wed 18 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$640 at the wholesale rate, US$572 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL; read 20 Nov 2026

Brazil’s central bank sold US$1 billion on Thursday, according to Agência Brasil, and the real still closed at its weakest since April 2025. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 0.69% to 166,376 points.

04 Status Board

Brazil Dollar and Stocks Wed 18 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.8102 reais per US$1 and the Ibovespa closed at 167,538Thu 19 Nov: PTAX 5.8889; according to Agência Brasil the market dollar closed at R$5.932 (up 1.1%) after the central bank sold US$1 billion of dollars on the spot market, and the Ibovespa closed at 166,376 (down 0.69%)Agência Brasil counted a sixth straight daily rise for the dollar and 4.95% on the week, while the Ibovespa fell 3.53%; President Lula called part of the criticism of his government speculation Source: Agência Brasil (Brazil’s public news agency), 19 Nov 2026; PTAX as in Money Today Brazil Fiscal Package Thu 12 Nov: the Senate approved the main text of Complementary Bill 299/2026 (Projeto de Lei Complementar), a budget bill, by 45 votes to 31Wed 18 Nov: the Senate finished the vote, 69 votes to 2 in the final round; the next step is the Chamber of Deputies, the lower houseNext step is the Chamber; we found no date for that vote Source: Agência Senado (the Senate’s news agency), 18 Nov 2026 Mexico Peso Wed 18 Nov: the market close was 18.8575 pesos per US$1Thu 19 Nov: the market close was 19.0850, a 1.21% weaker peso and, according to Mexican press, its weakest since June 2025Mexican press cited the Bank of Mexico’s meeting minutes and a stronger US dollar; we found no official statement on the cause Mexico figures as read in Money Today Argentina Trade Balance Sep 2026: Argentina recorded a goods trade surplus of US$2,976 millionOct 2026: the surplus was US$3,394 million, with exports of US$10,061 million and imports of US$6,668 million, roundedThe surplus widened Source: INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute) release of 19 Nov 2026, figures as reported by Argentine press

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Brazil Holiday Today Brazil made 20 November a national holiday, Black Consciousness Day, under Law 14,759 of 2023. If you have a Federal Police, bank or tax-office appointment today, confirm it with the office first. Source: Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency), Law 14,759 of 21 December 2023 Argentina Holiday Monday Argentina’s Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado, a clash with an Anglo-French fleet on the Paraná river, moves from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. Government offices and banks are generally closed on national holidays. Source: Argentine government holiday calendar (argentina.gob.ar), 2026 Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: central Bogotá, Colombia, seen from the Colpatria tower.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:30 a.m. ET (2:30 a.m. Brasília), 20 November 2026 Brazil’s Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change 80.0%, a 0.25-point cut 5.4%, a 0.25-point rise 4.2%. US$127,012 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 94.7%, a 0.25-point cut 3.6%. US$34,116 traded in total. Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 59.0%, a 0.25-point rise 31.4%. US$43,674 traded in total. Chile Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 63.5%, a 0.25-point rise 32.0%. US$30,457 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% 96.2%, and 35% to 39.9% 3.4%. US$106,633 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Listed outcomes are not exhaustive, since larger cuts and rises also trade, and markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 20 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Fri 20 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: September retail sales from INEGI, the national statistics institute

Fri 20 Nov Brazil: Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday honouring Afro-Brazilian history

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado (moved from Friday 20)

Mon 23 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: third-quarter economic growth and September economic activity from INEGI

Tue 24 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: November consumer confidence from FGV, a business school and think tank; previous reading 84.7

Tue 24 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI

Tue 24 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: September economic activity index from INDEC; previous reading −1.7% year on year

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index; previous reading 0.32% for the month

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: October unemployment rate from INEGI; previous reading 2.8%

Thu 26 Nov United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed

Fri 27 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE, the statistics institute; previous reading 5.2%

Fri 27 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Santiago Chile: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from INE, the statistics institute; previous reading 9.8%

Mon 30 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: October unemployment rate from DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency; previous reading 8.0%

Hours and previous readings: Rio Times economic calendar, 20 Nov 2026; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Brazil’s Real Weaken So Much This Week? The market dollar closed at R$5.932 on Thursday 19 November, the highest since April 2025 and up 4.95% on the week, according to Agência Brasil, even after the central bank sold US$1 billion. Agência Brasil linked the move to pressure from financial markets for budget cuts, and President Lula called part of the criticism speculation. Is Friday 20 November a Holiday in Brazil? Yes, Black Consciousness Day is a national holiday in Brazil under Law 14,759 of 2023. Confirm bank, Federal Police and tax-office hours before you go. What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,415.10 pesos per US$1 for Friday 20 November 2026. That is 88.14 pesos weaker than the 3,326.96 that applied on Thursday.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Agência Brasil; Agência Senado; INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.