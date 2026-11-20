Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CR Flamengo a 51.5% chance against SE Palmeiras, and gives Cruz Azul a 25% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 20, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Saturday brings the Sudamericana final: Atlético Mineiro of Brazil face Boca Juniors of Argentina at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.
A week later comes the bigger prize: Palmeiras meet Estudiantes de La Plata in the Copa Libertadores final at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on 28 November.
Today’s headlines November 20, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Saturday 21 Nov, Barranquilla
Atlético Mineiro chase a first Sudamericana title against Boca, who want a third.
Copa Libertadores final
Saturday 28 Nov, 5pm Brasília (3pm ET)
Palmeiras face Estudiantes in a single match in Montevideo.
Libertadores semi-finals
Result
Estudiantes and Palmeiras both went through on penalties.
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How both finalists survived their semi-finals
Result
Atlético Mineiro beat Montevideo City Torque 3–2 on aggregate. They won the first leg 3–0 and then lost the second leg 0–2, which made the end uncomfortable.
Boca beat Vasco da Gama of Rio de Janeiro 3–2 on aggregate. The second leg was in Rio de Janeiro.
Both sides therefore arrive after tight finishes. Neither has been comfortable late in a tie.
In short — Mineiro edged Torque 3–2 on aggregate and Boca edged Vasco 3–2, so both finalists were pushed.
Palmeiras and Estudiantes set up the Libertadores final on 28 November
Preview
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. The final is a single match on Saturday 28 November at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Kickoff is 17:00 Brasília time, which is 3pm Eastern. CONMEBOL announced the time on 31 October, as reported by O Liberal.
Palmeiras of São Paulo lost the 2025 final to Flamengo and want revenge on the big stage. Estudiantes, from La Plata near Buenos Aires, last won the trophy in 2009.
In short — A Brazilian side with a lost final behind it meets an Argentine club chasing a first title since 2009.
04
Penalties decided both Libertadores semi-finals
Result
Estudiantes and Flamengo drew 0–0 in Rio on 22 October, and Estudiantes won the shoot-out 3–2.
Palmeiras also went through on penalties against Fluminense.
Flamengo, last year’s champions, are therefore out. That clears the way for a final without them.
In short — Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3–2 on penalties and Palmeiras also won on penalties.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 20, 3:07 a.m. ET.
SE Palmeiras vs. CR Flamengo
CR Flamengo 51.5% · Draw (SE Palmeiras vs. CR Flamengo) 25.5% · SE Palmeiras 23.5%
Polymarket · US$53,681 traded
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 25% · América 22.5% · Guadalajara 22%
Polymarket · US$156,348 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 70.5% · Estudiantes LP 30.6%
Polymarket · US$43,376 traded
Brazil Série A: Teams relegated (2026)
Grêmio 61% · Mirassol 20.5% · Coritiba 7.8%
Polymarket · US$26,438 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 74.5% · Real Tomayapo 35% · The Strongest 15.5%
Polymarket · US$22,156 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Coquimbo 4.2% · Colo-Colo 1.1%
Polymarket · US$11,600 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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