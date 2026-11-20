Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CR Flamengo a 51.5% chance against SE Palmeiras, and gives Cruz Azul a 25% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 20, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Saturday brings the Sudamericana final: Atlético Mineiro of Brazil face Boca Juniors of Argentina at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.

A week later comes the bigger prize: Palmeiras meet Estudiantes de La Plata in the Copa Libertadores final at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on 28 November.