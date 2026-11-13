LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 13, 2026

As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Friday 13 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET
The Short Version
In short: Peru’s central bank raised its main interest rate to 4.50% on Thursday, which can make loans in soles more expensive. Brazil publishes retail sales at 7:00 a.m. ET today, and Monday 16 November is a public holiday in Mexico and Colombia.
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Peru raised its key rate to 4.50% from 4.25% on Thursday. It is the first change in 14 months, and the central bank pointed to rising inflation. Status Board
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Argentina’s October inflation was 2.2%, above the 1.9% in our economic calendar. Prices are up 33.1% over twelve months, slightly slower than September’s 33.4%. Status Board
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Brazil’s real weakened about 1% on Thursday. The central bank’s reference rate (the PTAX) rose to 5.6143 reais per US$1 from 5.5606, so R$1,000 buys about US$178. Money Today
What changed since yesterday: The Brazilian real weakened by about 1%, and Colombia’s official dollar rate is about 0.15% weaker than yesterday’s. Mexico’s peso and Peru’s sol barely moved, and the overnight storm outlooks still show no new system near our countries. Money Today
00Do Today
Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.
Peru Today
AuthoritiesThe central bank raised its rate to 4.50% on Thursday, so ask your bank whether any sol loan you hold moves with market rates. Status Board
MoneyThe sol closed Thursday at 3.4065 per US$1, almost unchanged from Wednesday. Money Today
Brazil Today
AuthoritiesRetail sales for September are published at 7:00 a.m. ET, and Friday 20 November is a national holiday, Black Consciousness Day, which honours Afro-Brazilian history. Today’s Clock
MoneyThe official rate was 5.6143 reais per US$1 on Thursday, so R$1,000 buys about US$178, down from about US$180 on Wednesday. Money Today
Argentina Today
AuthoritiesInflation for October was 2.2% for the month, and Monday 23 November is a holiday. Status Board
MoneyThe wholesale rate (the official interbank rate) was 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 on Thursday, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,565. Money Today
Colombia Note
VisaAsk the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax
AuthoritiesMonday 16 November is a public holiday for Cartagena’s independence, and industrial production for September is published today at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead
MoneyThe official rate (the TRM) in force today is 3,301.91 pesos per US$1, about 0.15% weaker than Thursday’s. Money Today
Mexico Note
AuthoritiesMonday 16 November is the Revolution Day holiday, and the Bank of Mexico’s next rate decision is in December. The Calendar Ahead
MoneyThe peso closed Thursday at 18.6020 per US$1, unchanged from Wednesday’s 18.6005, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today
01Weather Watch
No New Storm Near Latin America Outlook
AreaNorth Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America
StatusFormation of a tropical cyclone is not expected during the next 7 days
PacificRemnants of Tropical Storm Pena, far west-southwest of Hawaii, have a 10% chance of redeveloping
Next update7:00 a.m. ET outlooks
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects no tropical cyclone to form in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. In the eastern and central Pacific its outlook mentions only the remnants of Tropical Storm Pena, far from any of our countries.
Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. Follow your national weather service for local alerts.
Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Friday 13 November 2026
02Today’s Clock
Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Brazil’s retail sales and Colombia’s industrial production and retail sales are the main releases.
7:00 a.m. ET9:00 a.m. Brasília
Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast −0.2% for the month against 0.1% before.
Hour and forecast: see The Calendar Ahead
7:00 a.m. ET7:00 a.m. Miami
NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific.
Details in Weather Watch
10:00 a.m. ET10:00 a.m. Bogotá
Colombia: industrial production for September; forecast −0.8% against −3.7% before.
Hour and forecast: see The Calendar Ahead
11:00 a.m. ET11:00 a.m. Bogotá
Colombia: retail sales for September; forecast 8.7% against 7.3% before.
Hour and forecast: see The Calendar Ahead
1:00 p.m. ET1:00 p.m. Miami
NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins.
Details in Weather Watch
7:00 p.m. ET7:00 p.m. Miami
NHC: evening outlooks for both basins.
Details in Weather Watch
03Money Today
Brazil’s real weakened by about 1% in the latest rates, and Colombia’s peso weakened slightly. Mexico’s peso, Peru’s sol and Argentina’s wholesale rate barely moved.
Brazilian Real BRL
5.6143reais per US$1
PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Thu 12 Nov
+0.0537 (+0.97%) vs 5.5606 on Wed 11 Nov · real weaker
R$1,000 ≈ US$178
Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 13 Nov 2026
Mexican Peso MXN
18.6020pesos per US$1
Market close, Thu 12 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate)
+0.0015 (+0.01%) vs 18.6005 on Wed 11 Nov · peso almost unchanged
MXN 10,000 ≈ US$538
Source: a commercial market-data feed, 12 Nov 2026
Colombian Peso COP
3,301.91pesos per US$1
TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Fri 13 Nov
+4.84 (+0.15%) vs 3,297.07 that applied Wed 11 and Thu 12 Nov · peso weaker
COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$303
Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 13 Nov 2026
Peruvian Sol PEN
3.4065soles per US$1
Market close, Thu 12 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read
−0.0017 (−0.05%) vs 3.4082 on Wed 11 Nov · sol almost unchanged
PEN 1,000 ≈ US$294
Market close, 12 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card
Argentine Peso ARS
1,545.50pesos per US$1
Wholesale reference rate, Thu 12 Nov; other rates as of Thu 12 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,565 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,668.40
+1.50 (+0.10%) vs 1,544.00 on Wed 11 Nov · peso almost unchanged
ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$599 at the CCL sell rate
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 13 Nov 2026
Brazil’s real weakened by 1.0% while Colombia’s peso weakened by 0.15%, and Mexico’s peso and Peru’s sol barely moved. Argentina’s blue rate sold at 1,565 pesos on Thursday.
04Status Board
Peru Interest Rate
Before Thu 12 Nov: the central bank’s reference rate had stood at 4.25% for 14 monthsThu 12 Nov: raised by 0.25 point to 4.50%, the first change in 14 monthsInflation rose to 5.3% in October; the next decision is Thu 10 Dec, and the bank said the rise does not by itself signal a series of hikes
Source: Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (the central bank), 12 Nov 2026
Argentina Inflation
September: 1.9% for the month and 33.4% over twelve monthsThu 12 Nov, October: 2.2% for the month and 33.1% over twelve months, against 1.9% in the Rio Times economic calendarThe monthly rate speeded up, while the twelve-month pace eased for a third month in a row; 26.3% so far in 2026
Source: INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute), 12 Nov 2026; forecast from the Rio Times economic calendar
Brazil Inflation
September: 0.82% for the month and 4.58% over twelve monthsThu 12 Nov, October: 0.14% for the month and 4.63% over twelve monthsThe twelve-month pace is above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range
Source: IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute), 12 Nov 2026
Brazil Real
Wed 11 Nov: PTAX of 5.5606 reais per US$1Thu 12 Nov: PTAX of 5.6143Real weaker by 0.97%
Source: Banco Central do Brasil, 12 Nov 2026
Brazil Interest Rate
Wed 16 Sep: the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75%Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) traders see no change in December
Source: Brazil’s central bank, 4 Nov 2026
Mexico Interest Rate
Bank of Mexico’s rate before the 5 Nov decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say
Source: Banco de México, 5 Nov 2026
Chile Interest Rate
Oct 26 to 27: the central bank’s council considered raising its rate from 4.5% to 4.75%It held the rate at 4.5%, unanimously, and published its minutes on Wed 4 NovThe next meeting is Tue 15 Dec; Polymarket traders see no change at about 56% and a 0.25-point rise at about 38%
Source: Banco Central de Chile (Chile’s central bank), Oct and Nov 2026
Brazil Enem Exam
Sun 8 Nov, day one of the national university entrance exam: 32% of registered test-takers stayed away, a preliminary countDay two is Sunday 15 November, two days from nowEducation Ministry figures for day one were preliminary
Source: Brazil’s Education Ministry (MEC) and Inep (Brazil’s education research agency), Nov 2026
05Visas, Residency and Tax
Colombia Deadline Passed
Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online.
The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case.
Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance
RT
Ask Rio Times
Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting.
As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 13 November 2026
Bank of Mexico Decision in DecemberPolymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 93.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 7.0%. US$31,406 traded in total.
Brazil Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 92.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 7.0%. US$73,158 traded in total.
Colombia Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 54.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 32.4%. US$41,694 traded in total.
Chile Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 56.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 38.0%. US$26,762 traded in total.
Argentina Annual Inflation 2026Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% about 93.2%, and 25.0% to 29.9% about 2.8%. US$100,577 traded in total.
How to Read ThisPrices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets.
Why We Show ThisPrediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Source: Polymarket, 13 Nov 2026
07The Calendar Ahead
Fri 13 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast −0.2% for the month vs 0.1% before
Fri 13 Nov
10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: industrial production for September; forecast −0.8% vs −3.7% before
Fri 13 Nov
11:00 a.m. ET · 11:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: retail sales for September; forecast 8.7% vs 7.3% before
Sun 15 Nov
Brazil: second day of Enem, the national university entrance exam
Mon 16 Nov
Mexico: Revolution Day holiday; Colombia: holiday for the Independence of Cartagena (11 November 1811 declaration, observed on a Monday)
Mon 16 Nov
6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Brasília Brazil: the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists
Mon 16 Nov
10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Lima Peru: unemployment rate for Lima (previous reading 4.4%) and September economic growth
Tue 17 Nov
10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: third-quarter economic growth; forecast 1.6% vs 1.3% before
Tue 17 Nov
Hour not confirmed Uruguay: central bank rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 6%
Wed 18 Nov
6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: third-quarter economic growth
Thu 19 Nov
10:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: minutes of the Bank of Mexico’s 5 November rate decision
Fri 20 Nov
Brazil: Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday honouring Afro-Brazilian history
Mon 23 Nov
Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday (moved from Friday 20)
Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 13 Nov 2026; Enem dates: Inep
08Frequently Asked Questions
Why Did Peru Raise Interest Rates?
Peru’s central bank raised its reference rate by 0.25 point to 4.50% on Thursday 12 November 2026, its first change in 14 months. It pointed to higher inflation, which reached 5.3% in October.
What Was Argentina’s Inflation in October?
Argentina’s statistics institute reported 2.2% for October 2026, up from 1.9% in September. Prices rose 33.1% over twelve months.
What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today?
The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,301.91 pesos per US$1, in force on Friday 13 November 2026. That is 4.84 pesos weaker than the previous rate of 3,297.07.
Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); Banco Central de Reserva del Perú; Banco de México; Banco Central de Chile; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep; Brazil’s Education Ministry; Polymarket.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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