LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 13, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Friday, November 13, 2026

As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Friday 13 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Peru’s central bank raised its main interest rate to 4.50% on Thursday, which can make loans in soles more expensive. Brazil publishes retail sales at 7:00 a.m. ET today, and Monday 16 November is a public holiday in Mexico and Colombia. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Peru raised its key rate to 4.50% from 4.25% on Thursday. It is the first change in 14 months, and the central bank pointed to rising inflation. It is the first change in 14 months, and the central bank pointed to rising inflation. Status Board 02 Argentina’s October inflation was 2.2%, above the 1.9% in our economic calendar. Prices are up 33.1% over twelve months, slightly slower than September’s 33.4%. Prices are up 33.1% over twelve months, slightly slower than September’s 33.4%. Status Board 03 Brazil’s real weakened about 1% on Thursday. The central bank’s reference rate (the PTAX) rose to 5.6143 reais per US$1 from 5.5606, so R$1,000 buys about US$178. The central bank’s reference rate (the PTAX) rose to 5.6143 reais per US$1 from 5.5606, so R$1,000 buys about US$178. Money Today What changed since yesterday: The Brazilian real weakened by about 1%, and Colombia’s official dollar rate is about 0.15% weaker than yesterday’s. Mexico’s peso and Peru’s sol barely moved, and the overnight storm outlooks still show no new system near our countries. The Brazilian real weakened by about 1%, and Colombia’s official dollar rate is about 0.15% weaker than yesterday’s. Mexico’s peso and Peru’s sol barely moved, and the overnight storm outlooks still show no new system near our countries. Money Today

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Peru Today Authorities The central bank raised its rate to 4.50% on Thursday, so ask your bank whether any sol loan you hold moves with market rates. Status Board

The central bank raised its rate to 4.50% on Thursday, so ask your bank whether any sol loan you hold moves with market rates. Status Board Money The sol closed Thursday at 3.4065 per US$1, almost unchanged from Wednesday. Money Today Brazil Today Authorities Retail sales for September are published at 7:00 a.m. ET, and Friday 20 November is a national holiday, Black Consciousness Day, which honours Afro-Brazilian history. Today’s Clock

Retail sales for September are published at 7:00 a.m. ET, and Friday 20 November is a national holiday, Black Consciousness Day, which honours Afro-Brazilian history. Today’s Clock Money The official rate was 5.6143 reais per US$1 on Thursday, so R$1,000 buys about US$178, down from about US$180 on Wednesday. Money Today Argentina Today Authorities Inflation for October was 2.2% for the month, and Monday 23 November is a holiday. Status Board

Inflation for October was 2.2% for the month, and Monday 23 November is a holiday. Status Board Money The wholesale rate (the official interbank rate) was 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 on Thursday, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,565. Money Today Colombia Note Visa Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax

Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax Authorities Monday 16 November is a public holiday for Cartagena’s independence, and industrial production for September is published today at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead

Monday 16 November is a public holiday for Cartagena’s independence, and industrial production for September is published today at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead Money The official rate (the TRM) in force today is 3,301.91 pesos per US$1, about 0.15% weaker than Thursday’s. Money Today Mexico Note Authorities Monday 16 November is the Revolution Day holiday, and the Bank of Mexico’s next rate decision is in December. The Calendar Ahead

Monday 16 November is the Revolution Day holiday, and the Bank of Mexico’s next rate decision is in December. The Calendar Ahead Money The peso closed Thursday at 18.6020 per US$1, unchanged from Wednesday’s 18.6005, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

No New Storm Near Latin America Outlook Area North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America Status Formation of a tropical cyclone is not expected during the next 7 days Pacific Remnants of Tropical Storm Pena, far west-southwest of Hawaii, have a 10% chance of redeveloping Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects no tropical cyclone to form in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. In the eastern and central Pacific its outlook mentions only the remnants of Tropical Storm Pena, far from any of our countries. Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. Follow your national weather service for local alerts. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Friday 13 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Brazil’s retail sales and Colombia’s industrial production and retail sales are the main releases.

7:00 a.m. ET 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast −0.2% for the month against 0.1% before. Hour and forecast: see The Calendar Ahead 7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 10:00 a.m. ET 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: industrial production for September; forecast −0.8% against −3.7% before. Hour and forecast: see The Calendar Ahead 11:00 a.m. ET 11:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: retail sales for September; forecast 8.7% against 7.3% before. Hour and forecast: see The Calendar Ahead 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch

03 Money Today

Brazil’s real weakened by about 1% in the latest rates, and Colombia’s peso weakened slightly. Mexico’s peso, Peru’s sol and Argentina’s wholesale rate barely moved.

Brazilian Real BRL 5.6143 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Thu 12 Nov +0.0537 (+0.97%) vs 5.5606 on Wed 11 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$178 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 13 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.6020 pesos per US$1 Market close, Thu 12 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.0015 (+0.01%) vs 18.6005 on Wed 11 Nov · peso almost unchanged MXN 10,000 ≈ US$538 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 12 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,301.91 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Fri 13 Nov +4.84 (+0.15%) vs 3,297.07 that applied Wed 11 and Thu 12 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$303 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 13 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4065 soles per US$1 Market close, Thu 12 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read −0.0017 (−0.05%) vs 3.4082 on Wed 11 Nov · sol almost unchanged PEN 1,000 ≈ US$294 Market close, 12 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Thu 12 Nov; other rates as of Thu 12 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,565 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,668.40 +1.50 (+0.10%) vs 1,544.00 on Wed 11 Nov · peso almost unchanged ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$599 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 13 Nov 2026

Brazil’s real weakened by 1.0% while Colombia’s peso weakened by 0.15%, and Mexico’s peso and Peru’s sol barely moved. Argentina’s blue rate sold at 1,565 pesos on Thursday.

04 Status Board

Peru Interest Rate Before Thu 12 Nov: the central bank’s reference rate had stood at 4.25% for 14 monthsThu 12 Nov: raised by 0.25 point to 4.50%, the first change in 14 monthsInflation rose to 5.3% in October; the next decision is Thu 10 Dec, and the bank said the rise does not by itself signal a series of hikes Source: Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (the central bank), 12 Nov 2026 Argentina Inflation September: 1.9% for the month and 33.4% over twelve monthsThu 12 Nov, October: 2.2% for the month and 33.1% over twelve months, against 1.9% in the Rio Times economic calendarThe monthly rate speeded up, while the twelve-month pace eased for a third month in a row; 26.3% so far in 2026 Source: INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute), 12 Nov 2026; forecast from the Rio Times economic calendar Brazil Inflation September: 0.82% for the month and 4.58% over twelve monthsThu 12 Nov, October: 0.14% for the month and 4.63% over twelve monthsThe twelve-month pace is above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range Source: IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute), 12 Nov 2026 Brazil Real Wed 11 Nov: PTAX of 5.5606 reais per US$1Thu 12 Nov: PTAX of 5.6143Real weaker by 0.97% Source: Banco Central do Brasil, 12 Nov 2026 Brazil Interest Rate Wed 16 Sep: the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75%Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) traders see no change in December Source: Brazil’s central bank, 4 Nov 2026 Mexico Interest Rate Bank of Mexico’s rate before the 5 Nov decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say Source: Banco de México, 5 Nov 2026 Chile Interest Rate Oct 26 to 27: the central bank’s council considered raising its rate from 4.5% to 4.75%It held the rate at 4.5%, unanimously, and published its minutes on Wed 4 NovThe next meeting is Tue 15 Dec; Polymarket traders see no change at about 56% and a 0.25-point rise at about 38% Source: Banco Central de Chile (Chile’s central bank), Oct and Nov 2026 Brazil Enem Exam Sun 8 Nov, day one of the national university entrance exam: 32% of registered test-takers stayed away, a preliminary countDay two is Sunday 15 November, two days from nowEducation Ministry figures for day one were preliminary Source: Brazil’s Education Ministry (MEC) and Inep (Brazil’s education research agency), Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, Colombia.

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 13 November 2026 Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 93.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 7.0%. US$31,406 traded in total. Brazil Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 92.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 7.0%. US$73,158 traded in total. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 54.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 32.4%. US$41,694 traded in total. Chile Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 56.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 38.0%. US$26,762 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% about 93.2%, and 25.0% to 29.9% about 2.8%. US$100,577 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 13 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Fri 13 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast −0.2% for the month vs 0.1% before

Fri 13 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: industrial production for September; forecast −0.8% vs −3.7% before

Fri 13 Nov 11:00 a.m. ET · 11:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: retail sales for September; forecast 8.7% vs 7.3% before

Sun 15 Nov Brazil: second day of Enem, the national university entrance exam

Mon 16 Nov Mexico: Revolution Day holiday; Colombia: holiday for the Independence of Cartagena (11 November 1811 declaration, observed on a Monday)

Mon 16 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Brasília Brazil: the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists

Mon 16 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Lima Peru: unemployment rate for Lima (previous reading 4.4%) and September economic growth

Tue 17 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: third-quarter economic growth; forecast 1.6% vs 1.3% before

Tue 17 Nov Hour not confirmed Uruguay: central bank rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 6%

Wed 18 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: third-quarter economic growth

Thu 19 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: minutes of the Bank of Mexico’s 5 November rate decision

Fri 20 Nov Brazil: Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday honouring Afro-Brazilian history

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday (moved from Friday 20)

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 13 Nov 2026; Enem dates: Inep

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Peru Raise Interest Rates? Peru’s central bank raised its reference rate by 0.25 point to 4.50% on Thursday 12 November 2026, its first change in 14 months. It pointed to higher inflation, which reached 5.3% in October. What Was Argentina’s Inflation in October? Argentina’s statistics institute reported 2.2% for October 2026, up from 1.9% in September. Prices rose 33.1% over twelve months. What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,301.91 pesos per US$1, in force on Friday 13 November 2026. That is 4.84 pesos weaker than the previous rate of 3,297.07.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); Banco Central de Reserva del Perú; Banco de México; Banco Central de Chile; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep; Brazil’s Education Ministry; Polymarket.