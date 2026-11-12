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since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Sports Latin America

US Judge Rejects FIFA Bid to Join UEFA Case

By · · 4 min read
FIFA headquarters in Zurich with national flags

A federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Thursday 12 November 2026 that two US subsidiaries of FIFA, football’s world governing body, cannot join a case in which UEFA, Europe’s football body, is seeking evidence about FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The case matters to US readers because FIFA staged the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July 2026, and this dispute is being fought in a New York court.

Judge Jeannette Vargas of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York found that the units have no direct and legally protectable interest in the application. UEFA says it wants the material for a possible criminal complaint in Switzerland, which has not been filed in any court record seen by this newsroom.

Key Facts

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What. A US judge refused FIFA’s American units permission to intervene, meaning join as a party, in UEFA’s evidence request.

When. Thursday 12 November 2026.

Where. US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Why it matters. UEFA wants US evidence about FIFA’s abandoned plan, reported to be valued at about US$20 billion, to sell World Cup commercial rights.

Status. No charges have been reported against Infantino or FIFA; the evidence request itself is not decided here.

A federal judge in Manhattan ruled that FIFA’s two American units have no protected stake in UEFA’s request for evidence about Gianni Infantino’s abandoned plan to sell World Cup rights.

What Happened

Two US subsidiaries of FIFA asked the court to let them take part in UEFA’s application for evidence. Judge Vargas denied the request, writing that they have no direct, substantial and legally protectable interest in the subject matter.

The units had argued that UEFA wanted evidence for Swiss criminal proceedings that were contemplated but did not exist.

The FIFA World Cup trophy
The FIFA World Cup trophy.

What UEFA Is Asking For

UEFA is using a US law, 28 U.S.C. section 1782, which lets a party in a foreign dispute ask a US court to order people or firms in the United States to hand over evidence. Such applications are often granted first and challenged afterwards by the people affected.

UEFA says it needs the material for a possible complaint in Switzerland, where FIFA is based, against Infantino and other officials. The evidence relates to the FIFA Forward Enterprise plan, which, according to reports of UEFA’s filings, would have sold a stake of about 20% in a unit running FIFA tournaments to outside investors, to raise up to about US$4.2 billion.

Why It Matters

The ruling keeps the evidence request moving in a US court at a time when FIFA’s leadership is under pressure from several European federations. In a separate filing in Florida, FIFA called UEFA’s filing a misinformation campaign.

Reports link UEFA’s requests to US investment firms and banks and to FIFA entities in Florida, and which application Thursday’s order concerns is not confirmed. Allegations in UEFA’s filings are allegations only, and no court has found that anyone broke the law.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the judge will order any firm to hand over documents. It is also not known whether UEFA will file a criminal complaint in Switzerland, or whether Swiss prosecutors would act on it.

FIFA said the court did not rule on the merits of UEFA’s request and ordered no documents to be handed over, according to reports; no UEFA statement was confirmed. The text of the order itself was not available to the newsroom.

What to Watch Next

The next step is the court’s decision on UEFA’s own evidence application, which has no confirmed date. FIFA’s units may also ask a higher court to review Thursday’s order, though no such filing is confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US judge decide?

Judge Jeannette Vargas refused to let two FIFA US subsidiaries join UEFA’s evidence request. She said they lack a direct and legally protectable interest.

Is Gianni Infantino charged with anything?

No charges have been reported against Infantino or FIFA. UEFA has described a possible Swiss complaint, and FIFA has called UEFA’s claims a misinformation campaign.

What is a section 1782 request?

It is a US law that lets a party in a foreign proceeding ask a US court to order evidence from people or firms in the United States. The court decides whether to grant it.

Sources: 28 U.S.C. section 1782, Assistance to foreign and international tribunals.

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FIFA FIFA Forward Enterprise Gianni Infantino J.P. Morgan Section 1782 Southern District of New York Thrive Capital UEFA world cup 2026

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