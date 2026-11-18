A fisherman in a small boat on Lake Kivu near Gisenyi in western Rwanda, close to the Congo border, in an undated photo. The photo does not show the Congo conflict or any sanctioned entity. Photo: Bintu utuje / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Africa: DR Congo

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, Actualite.cd, a Congolese news site, reported that the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), an armed group led by former president Joseph Kabila, had taken the strategic hill of Bukondo in South Kivu province. Taarifa, a Rwandan news site based in Kigali, repeated the claim on Wednesday 18 November.

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The hill overlooks Kambali and Kambegete in Kalehe territory, where the latest round of fighting began on Monday 16 November. The FRN is facing the Congolese army, known as FARDC (Forces armées de la RD Congo), which is backed by Wazalendo, pro-government local militias.

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DR Congo is a leading supplier of cobalt and copper, and the United States sponsored the Washington peace accord between Kinshasa (DR Congo’s capital) and Kigali (Rwanda’s capital). We found no casualty figure for any of these clashes.

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Key Facts Hill. FRN fighters reportedly took Bukondo hill, which overlooks Kambali, in Kalehe territory, South Kivu.

Second front. Clashes also hit Nyabiondo, in Masisi territory, North Kivu, on 18 November.

Casualties. We found no casualty figure for any front.

Next. No date is confirmed for new Qatar-mediated Doha talks between Kinshasa and the armed group.

As of: 18 November 2026.

An armed group led by Joseph Kabila holds a strategic hill in South Kivu, and fighting has spread to North Kivu. We found no army account of the hill and no casualty figure.

The Big Picture

On 11 November 2026 the UN Security Council committee on DR Congo, created under resolution 1533 of 2004, added the FRN as another name for the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) on its sanctions list. M23 (March 23 Movement) is the armed group that captured Goma in January 2025.

Actualite.cd wrote on 18 November that the AFC/M23 alliance has become the FRN, which it calls the rebellion of Joseph Kabila. The sanctions entry names the group, not Kabila himself.

Qatar mediates the Doha talks between Kinshasa and the AFC/M23, now FRN, and Actualite.cd reported on 18 November that the process is still struggling to reach a new concrete step. The last meeting, in Switzerland from 17 to 21 August 2026, agreed a new roadmap.

The Washington accord, signed under US auspices, covers the return of refugees, the FDLR (a Rwandan Hutu armed group) and the withdrawal of Rwandan troops, Actualite.cd reported on 18 November. The same report says both sides accuse each other of non-compliance; see our explainer on the war.

File photo: Bukavu, the South Kivu provincial capital, at dusk on the shore of Lake Kivu.

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What Happened at Bukondo and Kambali

Actualite.cd reported on Tuesday 17 November at 22:02 Kinshasa time that a precarious calm held that evening at Kambali, 4 km from the town of Bulambika, after two days of clashes. Fighting began on Monday 16 November and continued all day Tuesday.

For the second time in a row, the army and its allies tried to retake Kambali and did not dislodge the FRN, the site said. The FRN fighters outflanked government positions and took Bukondo hill, which overlooks Kambali and Kambegete.

According to its own sources, Actualite.cd added, the FRN used combat drones to shell army positions on the hill. Heavy and light weapons fire then stopped after several hours.

Taarifa said on Wednesday 18 November that FRN fighters control Bukondo after two days of clashes with FARDC in the Kambali zone. Actualite.cd warned of a threat of new civilian displacement, and we found no army statement on the hill as of 18 November.

Fighting Spreads to North Kivu and Walungu

On Wednesday 18 November at 10:10 Kinshasa time, Actualite.cd reported violent clashes at Nyabiondo, in Masisi territory, North Kivu, between the FRN and Wazalendo since early that morning. The Wazalendo launched an offensive against FRN positions from 04:00, and heavy and light weapons were heard; we reported earlier fighting in Walikale in the same province.

No school or shop opened and traffic halted, the site said. Residents hid at home, and a large part of the population took refuge in a local health facility.

Taarifa also reported intense fighting at Nyabiondo, and heavy gunfire on Wednesday morning at Kaheya, in Kaziba chiefdom, Walungu territory, South Kivu. The Walungu claim rests on Taarifa’s own source on the ground, so we treat it as a single-source report.

Both Sides Accuse Each Other Over Minembwe

On Tuesday 17 November the FRN accused the army of bombing basic infrastructure, including schools, around Minembwe in Fizi territory, South Kivu, Actualite.cd reported on 18 November. The same day FARDC spokesperson Major General Sylvain Ekenge said the FRN uses schools, medical facilities and other civilian buildings in Minembwe as weapons and ammunition stores.

Ekenge called on the international community to condemn the use of civilian infrastructure for military ends. Actualite.cd also reported that two ceasefire verification missions took place, at Minembwe and at Masisi.

Why It Matters

Clashes in both Kivu provinces put pressure on the Doha talks and the Washington accord, which both aim to end the fighting in eastern Congo. The FRN’s drone use and the schools dispute at Minembwe make a quick return to calm harder to picture.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih wrote on X on 13 November that about 500 Rwandan refugees were returning from DR Congo that week, and nearly 6,000 had returned since the start of 2026. Actualite.cd reported that figure on 18 November as part of the accord’s implementation.

Residents of Kalehe and Masisi face the most direct risk. Actualite.cd also reported on 18 November that insecurity complicates access to care in Bunyakiri, an area hit by cholera and malaria.

What to Watch

No new Doha round or Washington accord meeting date was confirmed as of 18 November 2026. The next checkpoint is whether the calm at Kambali, described as precarious on 17 November, holds.

What Is Not Known

We do not know how many people were killed or wounded at Kalehe, Nyabiondo or Walungu, because no source gave a casualty figure. We also found no army statement on Bukondo as of 18 November, and we do not know whether civilians were displaced in Kalehe.

A second outlet has not confirmed the Walungu fighting of 18 November. We found no Rwandan government statement on the fighting of 17 and 18 November, and we could not check the drone account, which rests on Actualite.cd’s own sources.

More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the FRN?

The Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN) is an armed group led by former president Joseph Kabila, Actualite.cd and Reporter.cd, another Congolese news site, report. The UN sanctions committee added it as another name for the AFC on 11 November 2026.

Where is Bukondo?

Bukondo is a strategic hill in Kalehe territory, South Kivu, overlooking Kambali and Kambegete, Actualite.cd reported on 17 November 2026. We found no army statement on it as of 18 November.

How many people have died?

No source gave a casualty figure for the Kalehe, Nyabiondo or Walungu fighting as of 18 November 2026. Any figure published later should name its source, date and method.

What is the Washington accord?

It is a peace accord between Kinshasa (DR Congo’s capital) and Kigali (Rwanda’s capital), signed under US auspices. It covers refugees’ return, the FDLR (a Rwandan Hutu armed group) and the withdrawal of Rwandan troops.

Sources: Actualite.cd, Kinshasa news site, reports of 17 and 18 November 2026; Taarifa Rwanda, Kigali news site, 18 November 2026; UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih on X, 13 November 2026; UN Security Council committee on DR Congo, sanctions list entry amended 11 November 2026; FARDC spokesperson statement of 17 November 2026, as reported.

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