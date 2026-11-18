Health: DR Congo

Health workers across the Democratic Republic of Congo were still on strike on Tuesday 17 November 2026, according to a national radio programme broadcast that day. Nurses and other staff have stopped work in public health facilities for more than a month, the programme said.

Patients in public hospitals are the people most directly affected. The programme said facilities were disrupted from the capital, Kinshasa, to four provinces spread across the country: Maniema, Sankuru, Kongo-Central and Haut-Katanga.

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There is no direct US angle in the facts we hold. The strike matters to anyone following health systems and labour disputes in Central Africa.

Key Facts Who. ISS-RDC, the joint front of Congolese health unions, called the strike.

Start. A general strike began on Thursday 15 October 2026 over unmet government commitments.

Where. Public facilities from Kinshasa to Maniema, Sankuru, Kongo-Central and Haut-Katanga were disrupted by 17 November.

Core demand. Civil-service status, suspended since 2023, plus promotions and risk-premium pay.

Unknown. No government response, end date or date for talks has been confirmed.

Congo’s joint health unions say the government broke its promises on status and pay. Public hospitals have been disrupted for more than a month, according to a national radio programme on 17 November.

The Big Picture

The Intersyndicale du secteur de la santé (ISS-RDC), the joint union front of health workers, wrote to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Civil Service on Wednesday 14 October 2026. It announced a general strike starting Thursday 15 October, saying the government had not kept its commitments on working conditions.

The letter recalled a 72-hour ultimatum dated Friday 18 September 2026 and a seven-day strike notice dated Wednesday 30 September 2026. The front said both were left without a satisfactory answer.

In its own words, the front stays open to “any serious and constructive meeting”, provided talks produce precise commitments, a realistic timetable and follow-up mechanisms. The strike therefore came after two formal warnings, not without notice.

The grievances are not new. The pay-scale adjustment has been promised since October 2023, and admission to civil-service status has been suspended since 2023.

On Wednesday 4 February 2026 the national nurses’ union, UNIIC, blamed the government’s administrative slowness in a statement closing its national council in Kinshasa. Earlier in 2026 the union SYMECO called a general strike in public hospitals from Friday 3 July.

Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, where public health services have been disrupted. File photo. Photo: EdwinAlden.1995, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What We Know

The front is a joint body, so its letter speaks for several unions at once. The national nurses’ union, UNIIC, sits in its bureau.

The ISS-RDC letter of 14 October lists nine demands. They include admission to civil-service status, which has been suspended since 2023, and promotion in grade.

The last health promotion for most professions dates from 2002. Staff also want to be placed on the base salary scale, a step known in French as mécanisation.

The front asks for the professional risk premium, a supplement for hazardous work, to be aligned and for arrears to be paid. It also wants the pay-scale adjustment promised since October 2023.

The letter further asks for staff awaiting posting to be reassigned and for a hospital civil service to be created. It also seeks a role for staff representatives in the rollout of Universal Health Coverage (Couverture Santé Universelle).

A national radio programme on Tuesday 17 November said nurses and other health workers had been on strike “for more than a month”. As of 17 November, the strike was therefore in its second month.

One guest was Joseph Kibangula Nkoko, secretary general of the national nurses’ union UNIIC (union nationale des infirmières et infirmiers du Congo). He is also a member of the strike front’s bureau.

The other guests were Laddy Yangotikala Senga, a doctor and national deputy for Kisangani, and Polydor Tangeli, a labour analyst. The programme described disrupted public facilities and difficulty accessing care.

Why It Matters

Patients in public hospitals are affected first, and many workers are waiting on the same promises. UNIIC’s secretary general, Kibangula, said on Wednesday 4 February 2026 that more than 80,000 nurses in the country were waiting for placement on the salary scale, status and promotion.

What To Watch Next

No date for talks has been announced as far as we could confirm. The first checkpoint is whether the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Civil Service, who received the letter, answers the front.

The second checkpoint, a date when the strike is suspended or ends, is not confirmed. The front says it is open to a meeting, so a first round of talks would be the clearest sign of movement.

What Is Not Known

The government’s response, the date the strike will end and any date for negotiations are not known. The number of hospitals affected is also unknown.

We also cannot confirm whether the demands have changed since 14 October. The strike’s length and reach come from one programme only, and we found no second account.

We do not state how many workers are striking, because no figure was found. We also cannot say how the strike affects services beyond routine hospital care, including disease control.

What It Means for You

There is no direct US angle in the facts we hold. Anyone with relatives or patients in Congo should know that public health facilities were disrupted as of 17 November, with no confirmed end date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Congo’s health workers on strike?

The joint union front ISS-RDC said on Wednesday 14 October 2026 that the government had not kept its commitments on working conditions. Its demands include civil-service status, promotions, salary-scale placement and risk-premium pay.

When did the strike begin?

It began on Thursday 15 October 2026, announced in a letter of Wednesday 14 October to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Civil Service. A national radio programme said on 17 November that it had lasted more than a month.

Which areas are affected?

A national radio programme said on 17 November that public facilities were disrupted from Kinshasa to Maniema, Sankuru, Kongo-Central and Haut-Katanga. The number of hospitals affected is not known.

Has the government responded?

No government response was found, and no date for talks has been announced as far as we could confirm. The front said on 14 October that it stays open to “any serious and constructive meeting”, if talks bring precise commitments.

Sources ISS-RDC letter to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Civil Service, 14 October 2026 · ISS-RDC 72-hour ultimatum, 18 September 2026 (ref. MSPHPS/CNISS/BCBS/AB/065/2026) · ISS-RDC seven-day strike notice, 30 September 2026 · UNIIC press statement closing its national council, Kinshasa, 4 February 2026 · SYMECO call for a general strike in public hospitals from 3 July 2026 · National radio programme, 17 November 2026

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