IRSA, the Argentine property group that owns the mall, is selling part of its car park to home builders. It is one step in a larger expansion of its Rosario site.

File photo. The National Flag Memorial at dawn beside the Paraná River in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, 2015. Photo: Scarabinol, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Argentina

Two Rosario developers have bought part of the car park at Alto Rosario, a shopping centre owned by the Argentine property group IRSA, and will build a 15-storey housing tower there. Ari Milsztejn, a partner at developers Grupo AM and G70, described the project in an interview published on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones, as the group is formally called, is listed in Buenos Aires and in New York, where its shares trade as American depositary receipts (ADRs). Those are certificates that let US investors hold foreign shares.

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Key Facts Who. Grupo AM and G70, Rosario developers, bought land from IRSA, a New York-listed Argentine property group.

What. A 15-storey housing tower on part of the Alto Rosario shopping-centre car park in Rosario, Argentina.

Next. Rosario City Council approval of the wider plan; date not confirmed.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

IRSA, the Argentine property group that owns the mall, is selling part of its car park to home builders. It is one step in a larger expansion of its Rosario site.

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Grupo AM and G70 will build a tower of about 17,000 square metres in total, with two- and three-bedroom flats and terraced balconies. Amenities will include a heated pool, a gym and a coworking space.

Milsztejn said the front of the plot faces Thedy Street and the back faces Central Argentino Street, next to Scalabrini Ortiz. The land is now part of the shopping-centre car park.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Bolsa de Comercio de Rosario, one of the city’s landmark buildings. (File photo) Photo: Borsellinoclau, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Milsztejn stressed what sets the tower apart, saying it is “inside the shopping centre, not outside like the others.” He added that the developers improved the balconies, bathrooms and laundry rooms.

Alto Rosario opened in November 2004 on former railway land that IRSA bought in 1998. Today it is one of the group’s shopping centres in Santa Fe province.

The site also houses the Metropolitano events hall. Milsztejn said the developers negotiated with IRSA for two years.

In October 2025 the city of Rosario approved the subdivision of a plot on Junín street, where the tyre business Neumáticos Verona operated, for a tower project. That plot, in the north of the complex, is where IRSA’s four-tower plan sits.

On Thursday 17 September 2026, Eduardo Elsztain, IRSA’s chairman and chief executive, told more than 4,500 entrepreneurs and investors at Endeavor Rosario, a business-networking event, that the company had obtained the municipal permits. He spoke in the Metropolitano and described four mixed-use towers on land co-owned with Coto, a supermarket and retail chain.

The final designs for the four towers, which mix homes, offices and parking, still go to the Rosario City Council, the Concejo Municipal, for approval before a start date is set. IRSA has not said how the four-tower plan and the Grupo AM tower fit together.

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — YPF 5,850 +0.86% +4.84% 5,800 5,955 5,645 1,369,866 GGAL 4,538 -0.33% -37.70% 4,553 4,650 4,365 3,146,162 PAMPA 4,435 +2.48% -15.92% 4,328 4,440 4,200 1,178,301 TXAR 701.00 -3.51% -11.77% 726.50 736.50 699.50 1,304,249 ALUAR 857.00 +1.24% -17.27% 846.50 866.00 832.00 702,438 TGS 7,010 +0.50% -22.95% 6,975 7,060 6,555 189,080 CEPU 1,754 -0.34% -18.72% 1,760 1,785 1,721 784,870 MIRGOR 1,650 -2.08% -93.09% 1,685 1,730 1,620 10,583 COME 27.39 +0.66% -58.87% 27.21 27.90 26.20 7,097,439 LOMA NEGRA 2,838 +1.25% -16.17% 2,803 2,880 2,700 170,638 BYMA 209.75 +0.48% -26.47% 208.75 218.00 197.50 5,111,246 TELECOM ARG 3,443 -1.08% -3.16% 3,480 3,545 3,328 39,081 GLOBANT 40.68 +1.75% -30.84% 39.98 44.91 39.12 1,937,764 MERCADOLIBRE 1,375 +1.45% -27.54% 1,355 1,391 1,334 582,621 Largest moves today TXAR

701.00

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4,435

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1,650

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40.68

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1,375

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2,838

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857.00

+1.24% TELECOM ARG

3,443

-1.08% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 9 of 14 names higher. Technology led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Falabella Investor Lifts Stake to 4.41% Read →

Elsztain mentioned the company’s recent ten-year bond in the same speech: “We are investing much more right now than at other times.” Of the host city he said: “Rosario is a city of entrepreneurs, of movement, of creation.”

Elsewhere, IRSA is planning a US$220 million mixed-use masterplan in La Plata, whose first stage is a shopping centre. It is also building a 15,000-square-metre office extension at its Polo DOT office complex in Saavedra, a Buenos Aires district, about 12,000 square metres of it for Mercado Libre, the e-commerce firm, in a project of more than US$50 million.

Final filings should take about a year, and building about three and a half more, Milsztejn said. Cars now parked at ground level will move to basement garages, and from the sixth floor up some flats will have river views.

Neither IRSA nor Grupo AM has published a construction cost for the tower that we could find. Nor has either company published the land price.

For holders of IRSA’s ADRs, the sale shows part of the Rosario site passing to a builder while the larger four-tower plan waits for council approval. Milsztejn called Alto Rosario the project’s main amenity.

Neither company has announced when works on the tower will begin. The City Council vote is the step that would help fix a date, and its date is not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is building the new tower at Alto Rosario?

Two Rosario developers, Grupo AM and G70, bought the land from IRSA and will build the housing. The tower stands on part of the shopping-centre car park.

Why does the deal matter to investors in New York?

IRSA shares trade in New York as ADRs. The Rosario site is one of the company’s shopping centres, and the tower shows IRSA selling part of its land to a builder.

When will building start?

No start date has been announced. The wider designs still need final approval from the Rosario City Council.

Sources Interview with Ari Milsztejn, Grupo AM and G70, 17 November 2026; Eduardo Elsztain speech at Endeavor Rosario, 17 September 2026; Concejo Municipal de Rosario

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