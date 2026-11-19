The Reserve Bank paused after two rate rises, but three committee members wanted a third. Fuel is driving inflation higher, and the next decision comes on 28 January 2027.

Economy: South Africa

South Africa’s central bank chose to pause on Thursday 19 November 2026, even as petrol climbed towards R30 (about US$1.74) a litre. The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC, its rate-setting panel) kept its main lending rate at 7.25%, though three members wanted a rise.

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Inflation reached 5.2% in October, above the Bank’s 3% target, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA, the national statistics office) said on Wednesday 18 November 2026. For US readers, the rand, South Africa’s currency, matters: it weakened to R17.24 per US$ (our data, 19 November 2026).

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Key Facts Who. Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Reserve Bank’s rate-setting committee.

What. The repo rate (main lending rate) stayed at 7.25%; four voted to hold, three for a hike.

Numbers. Inflation 5.2% against a 3% target; fuel inflation 42.9%; US$1 buys R17.24.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction platform: 62.5% no change in January, about 38% any hike (8:18 a.m. ET, 19 November 2026).

As of. 19 November 2026, 13:18 UTC.

The Reserve Bank paused after two rate rises, but three committee members wanted a third. Fuel is driving inflation higher, and the next decision comes on 28 January 2027.

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The Bigger Picture

The rate stood at 6.75% at the start of 2026, when the Bank held it on 29 January. It then raised the rate twice, the second time by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage point) effective 25 September 2026, to 7.25%.

Pretoria, where the Reserve Bank has its headquarters, seen from a hilltop fort. (File photo, June 2024: M J Hurter, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Bank wants inflation back at 3%, the middle of its 2% to 4% band. Its 19 November statement says it will not hesitate to raise rates to get there.

The economy contracted in the second quarter with the onset of the war, and major central banks keep a tightening bias, the Bank said. Its Quarterly Projection Model, a forecasting tool, still shows lower rates next year; we do not compare other African central banks here.

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What the Bank Decided

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC, the panel that sets the repo rate, the Bank’s main lending rate) kept it unchanged at 7.25% on Thursday 19 November 2026. Four members preferred no change, while three favoured an increase of 25 basis points.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said in the statement: “After two policy adjustments this year, and with a moderately restrictive policy stance, we decided to pause for now.” The statement adds: “We are mindful of risks, and will not hesitate to raise rates if needed, to return inflation to target over the policy horizon.”

The statement does not give reasons for the three dissenting votes. The Bank does say, in the same statement, that it is concerned about an upward trend in core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and fuel.

Why Fuel Is Pushing Prices Up

Stats SA said on 18 November 2026 that prices rose 5.2% in October from a year earlier, up from 4.5% in September. Fuel inflation reached 42.9% in October.

The Bank said on 19 November that petrol is almost R30 a litre now (about US$1.74), up from R21 a year ago (about US$1.22 at today’s rate). Stats SA reported transport inflation of 15.2% in October, the largest contributor to overall inflation.

The Bank said over a third of all inflation in the country is coming from transport. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and fuel, was 4.2% in October, Stats SA said.

What Prediction Markets Say

At 8:18 a.m. ET on 19 November 2026, Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, showed bets of 62.5% on no change in January, 31.0% on a 25 basis-point hike and 7.0% on a bigger hike (US$17,823 traded). Its March market (US$23,139 traded) put no change at 40.5%, hikes at about 38.5% and cuts at about 18%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

The next Stats SA inflation release is due on 15 December 2026. The next MPC statement is due on 28 January 2027, then 18 March 2027.

In the Bank’s scenarios, oil peaking at US$130 a barrel keeps inflation above 5% next year, growth near 1% and the rate about two hikes higher. A scenario with higher global bond yields and a weaker rand shows at least two hikes.

The Bank sees inflation risks to the upside. It also flagged water restrictions in the Western Cape province and El Niño, a weather pattern, as a concern for harvests.

Our report on October inflation and our report on September retail sales give more background. Our report on the governor’s 2028 timeline and the South Africa news hub follow the story.

What It Means for You

The rand has weakened about 4% in nine days, from R16.53 per US$ on 10 November to R17.24 on 19 November (our data from the market-data provider RT). For US holders of South African assets or American depositary receipts (ADRs, US-listed foreign shares), a weaker rand lowers the dollar value of local earnings.

Petrol at almost R30 a litre (about US$1.74) raises the cost of travel and freight in South Africa. The Bank flags oil and global interest rates as external risks, and both also move the dollar.

The Bank’s model still points to lower rates next year, yet it says decisions will be taken meeting by meeting. For now, the pause leaves the next move open in both directions.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the three members who wanted a hike will win it on 28 January 2027. The Bank’s statement gives no numeric path for the policy rate.

We cannot say what fuel prices will do in December. We found no estimate of what water restrictions or El Niño could add to prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did South Africa’s central bank decide on 19 November 2026?

The Reserve Bank kept its repo rate at 7.25%. Four committee members voted to hold and three voted for a 0.25-point rise.

Why is inflation rising in South Africa?

Stats SA reported inflation of 5.2% in October, with fuel inflation at 42.9% and transport the largest contributor. The Bank says over a third of inflation comes from transport.

When is the next interest rate decision?

The next Reserve Bank statement is due on 28 January 2027, then 18 March 2027. Polymarket put no change in January at 62.5% on 19 November.

How does the rand affect US investors?

The rand traded at R17.24 per US$ on 19 November, against R16.53 on 10 November (our data). A weaker rand lowers the dollar value of South African earnings.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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