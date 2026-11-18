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ARGENTINA · COMPANIES

IRSA, the Buenos Aires property group whose shares trade in New York under the ticker IRS, is selling land at its Ramblas del Plata riverfront district to builders, and their towers now carry asking prices from US$4,500 per square metre (m2). The figure comes from the developers, not from IRSA, whose filings state no price per m2.

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For US holders of IRSA’s New York-listed shares, the number is a sign of demand for the floor space IRSA will receive as part of its land deals. It is not a recorded sale, and it is not yet in IRSA’s accounts.

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Key Facts The company IRSA, a Buenos Aires property group, is building the Ramblas del Plata riverfront district.

The price Developers quote flats from US$4,500 per m2; IRSA’s filings give no apartment price.

The tower VERA Cyma, by developer Grupo 8.66, has 11 floors and 55 homes, due in 2031.

The land deal IRSA’s 26 June land swap covers 6,947 m2 and is worth US$14.2 million.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

IRSA sells land for cash plus future floor space, while the builders set the apartment prices. The US$4,500 figure is a developer’s asking level, not an IRSA number.

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The Big Picture

IRSA, an Argentine group that owns shopping malls, offices and land, describes Ramblas del Plata on its website as a public-private framework to “make a city”: a mixed-use neighbourhood with riverfront walking areas. The district sits on the Costanera Sur, the river-bank area south of central Buenos Aires.

In its notice of 26 June 2026 IRSA said it signs swap contracts (called boletos de permuta in Spanish) that pay it a cash advance plus finished floor space to be delivered later. That notice covered a plot of 6,947 m2 with an estimated 17,500 m2 of sellable floor space, worth US$14.175 million.

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IRSA’s return depends on builders’ flat prices.IRSA’s financial year ends on 30 June, so July to September is its first quarter.

The company released those first-quarter results on 4 November 2026. The model rules in a slow income stream that follows the builders’ sales, and rules out a quick windfall.

We found no verified comparison of Buenos Aires riverfront prices with other Latin American waterfronts, so we offer none here.

File photo: towers rising behind the dock area of Puerto Madero, near the Buenos Aires riverfront, at dusk.

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What We Know

Reference prices published by the developer Grupo 8.66 on 4 November 2026 start at US$4,500 per m2 and vary by layout, floor and orientation. Kevin Savelski, director of Grupo 8.66, a Buenos Aires residential developer, quoted that level for its VERA Cyma tower.

VERA Cyma has 11 floors, 55 homes and an estimated completion in 2031. At US$4,500 per m2, a 100 m2 flat would cost about US$450,000, our arithmetic and not a listed price.

We could not open the developer’s price list on 18 November, so the figure rests on its published reference price.

Why It Matters for IRSA Investors

IRSA is paid partly in future floor space, so higher selling prices raise the value of what it will receive. IRSA values its investment properties at fair value, and its 4 November 2026 results blamed such losses for a net loss of ARS 6.38 billion (Argentine pesos, about US$4.1 million at ARS 1,552 per US$, the RT close of 17 November 2026) against a gain of ARS 217.95 billion a year earlier.

IRSA put its market value at 30 September 2026 at about US$1.18 billion, at US$13.92 per global depositary share, the New York-traded certificate for its local shares. Shareholders approved a cash dividend of ARS 211 billion (about US$136 million) on 22 October, paid from 3 November, which IRSA calls a 10.8% yield.

What to Watch

IRSA has set no public date for the next sales milestone at Ramblas del Plata, so that checkpoint is not confirmed. The date of IRSA’s next quarterly results is not confirmed at the time of writing.

A published price list from Grupo 8.66 would settle the unit prices.

What It Means for You

If you hold IRSA’s New York shares, swap contracts link Buenos Aires flat prices to the company’s future income. A reference price is an asking level, and IRSA’s filings report no apartment sales.

For a buyer in the district, only the developer’s contract fixes the price of a unit. VERA Cyma’s 2031 completion estimate makes any purchase a long-dated commitment.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many flats have sold or at what prices, and the developer’s full price list was not available to us.IRSA has not said what share of its future floor space sits in these towers.

Its notice gives no price per m2 for the plots it sold.

More: Argentina news and our earlier report, IRSA Pushes Ahead With Ramblas del Plata.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does IRSA Set the US$4,500 per m2 Price?

No. The developers of the towers set apartment prices, and IRSA’s notice of 26 June 2026 gives no apartment price.

Is IRSA Building the Tower Itself?

IRSA says it sells plots through swap contracts for cash plus future floor space. The VERA Cyma tower is being developed by Grupo 8.66.

Where Is Ramblas del Plata?

It is on the Costanera Sur, the Río de la Plata riverfront south of central Buenos Aires. VERA Cyma is one of the towers planned there.

How Can US Investors Own IRSA?

IRSA’s global depositary shares trade in New York under the ticker IRS. This is not investment advice.

Sources: IRSA notice on Ramblas del Plata sales, 26 June 2026; IRSA first-quarter fiscal 2027 results release, 4 November 2026; IRSA project page, Ramblas del Plata; developer reference price from Grupo 8.66, 4 November 2026 (price list not reachable on 18 November 2026); RT, a financial data provider, USD/ARS close of 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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