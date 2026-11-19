President Javier Milei's party had its first race in this vote and lost badly, while the established lists kept the seats that shape the city's judges.

Photo: Jrivell / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Argentina

Argentina’s governing party, La Libertad Avanza, finished a distant third in its first race for lawyers’ seats on the Buenos Aires city Judicial Council, in the vote held on Tuesday 17 November 2026. Its list, called Abogados por la Libertad, won 1,135 votes, or 11%, and no council seat.

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Two of the three seats went to Unidad en Defensa de la Abogacía, a lawyers’ list backed by Daniel Angelici, a Buenos Aires political operator, and Ricardo Gil Lavedra, a former national justice minister, and the third to Gente de Derecho, a bar-association faction led by Jorge Rizzo. The council helps choose the city’s judges, so the result shows who holds influence over Buenos Aires courts.

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Key Facts What. Lawyers voted on 17 November for three of the nine seats on the Buenos Aires city Judicial Council.

Winners. Unidad en Defensa de la Abogacía won two seats; Jorge Rizzo’s Gente de Derecho won one.

Libertarians. A list linked to La Libertad Avanza came third with 1,135 votes, 11.02%, no council seat.

Turnout. 10,303 lawyers voted.

As of. 19 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

President Javier Milei’s party had its first race in this vote and lost badly, while the established lists kept the seats that shape the city’s judges.

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Who Won the Three Seats

Unidad en Defensa de la Abogacía, led by lawyer Hernán Najenson, took two seats with 5,548 votes, or 53.85%. His running mate Alejandra García is the current president of the Colegio Público de la Abogacía de la Capital Federal, the city’s mandatory bar association, which she took over from Gil Lavedra.

The third seat went to Gente de Derecho, the group of Jorge Rizzo, who led the bar association for four terms, with 3,211 votes, or 31.17%. Its candidate Andrea Campos takes the seat, and a fourth list, Los que Vemos el Colegio, won 2.82%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Who Is Behind the Lists

Angelici is a political operator who backs Unidad. Gil Lavedra, a former national justice minister and former president of the bar association, heads the slate for the Jurado de Enjuiciamiento, the body that tries judges.

Gente de Derecho has the backing of Juan Manuel Olmos, president of the national audit office, the state’s auditor. That means the three seats are split between an establishment alliance and a group with Peronist-linked support.

What the Vote Says About Milei’s Party

La Libertad Avanza, the party of President Javier Milei, entered the city vote for the first time with a list called Abogados por la Libertad, led by lawyer Diego Carbone. It won 1,135 votes, 11.02%, and no council seat, though it won one of the eight Jurado de Enjuiciamiento places.

The result comes while Milei’s government pushes Congress to suspend the open party primaries known as PASO for the 2027 election, and it sought a Senate committee report on the bill on 18 November. A floor debate is targeted for Thursday 26 November, and the bill needs 37 Senate votes.

The Palace of the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires. (File photo)

What the Judicial Council Does

Buenos Aires city has its own judiciary, separate from Argentina’s federal courts, and its Judicial Council takes part in selecting the city’s judges. Lawyers elect three of the council’s nine members, so winning a lawyers’ seat gives a group a voice in who joins the city bench.

What It Means for You

For foreign investors and companies with business in Buenos Aires, the council’s makeup matters mostly for local disputes, such as contracts, property and city regulation. The vote also signals that Milei’s party has not yet built the professional networks that older parties and the Peronists hold among lawyers.

In Plain English

Consejo de la Magistratura: the judicial council that selects and disciplines judges.

the judicial council that selects and disciplines judges. La Libertad Avanza: President Javier Milei’s party, whose name means Liberty Advances.

President Javier Milei’s party, whose name means Liberty Advances. Colegio Público de la Abogacía: the city’s mandatory bar association for lawyers.

the city’s mandatory bar association for lawyers. Peronists: followers of the movement founded by Juan Perón, Argentina’s biggest opposition force.

What Is Not Known

We could not find the number of eligible voters, so we do not report a turnout rate. We do not know how the new members will vote on judicial appointments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Buenos Aires lawyers’ vote?

Unidad en Defensa de la Abogacía won two of three seats on the city Judicial Council, with 53.85% of votes. Gente de Derecho won the third, with 31.17%.

How did Milei’s party do?

Abogados por la Libertad, linked to La Libertad Avanza, came third with 1,135 votes, 11.02%. It won no council seat in its first city race.

What does the Judicial Council do?

It takes part in selecting Buenos Aires city judges. Lawyers elect three of its nine members.

When was the vote held?

Lawyers voted on Tuesday 17 November 2026. A total of 10,303 lawyers cast ballots.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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