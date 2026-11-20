A vacancy once expected to end in December now runs into the new year, because the two sides could not agree on how to choose the next election chief.

Politics: Mexico

Mexico will not have a permanent head of its national election authority before late January 2027, ruling-party leader Ricardo Monreal said on Thursday 19 November 2026. The delay follows a challenge by the opposition National Action Party (PAN) in Mexico’s electoral court.

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The National Electoral Institute (INE) has been run by a stand-in since 27 October. For readers abroad, the open post matters because the INE will run the midterm vote of Sunday 6 June 2027 that renews all 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

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Key Facts Who. Ricardo Monreal, who chairs the Chamber of Deputies coordinating committee, expects a new chief in late January.

Why. The PAN, the main conservative opposition party, asked the electoral court to force the call for candidates.

Next. The court has no deadline; Monreal expects a ruling within about a month.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

A vacancy once expected to end in December now runs into the new year, because the two sides could not agree on how to choose the next election chief.

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The vacancy began when Guadalupe Taddei resigned as INE president, with the Chamber of Deputies confirming a letter dated 26 October 2026 that took effect the same day. Her nine-year term had been due to run to 2032.

Her term had begun in April 2023 and had years left to run. The institute’s councillors, who sit on its governing General Council, chose one of their own, Blanca Yassahara Cruz García, as provisional president on 27 October.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Monreal said in October that choosing a successor would take four to five weeks, and he later pointed to December. On Thursday he took the blame for the slip, saying in Spanish: “No culpo a nadie, es mi incapacidad de no poder llegar a un acuerdo” (“I blame no one, it is my inability to reach an agreement”).

Monreal is the floor leader of Morena, the governing party of President Claudia Sheinbaum. He has said he wanted a consensus, because a head chosen without opposition votes would start under a cloud.

The PAN went to the electoral court this week, arguing that the Chamber’s coordinating committee, known as the Jucopo and chaired by Monreal, was stalling the call for candidates. José Elías Lixa, the PAN’s leader in the chamber, has demanded that the call be issued at once.

File photo, 2009: the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies. Photo: Thelmadatter / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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The PAN had earlier set eight conditions for the process, among them a screening committee free of party ties. Lixa had warned that a head chosen without transparency would be “born dead”, meaning without legitimacy.

Monreal called the filing “protagonismo fugaz”, or fleeting grandstanding, and said Morena will issue the call once the court rules. He added that the PAN’s move ended any chance of a deal and clears the way for a vote by qualified majority, rather than the consensus he said he would have preferred.

Under the Constitution, the Chamber elects the INE president by a two-thirds vote of the members present, after a technical evaluation committee, a panel of experts, screens candidates. Monreal has said that if no candidate reaches that majority, a lottery draw can decide.

The law sets no deadline for the court, and Monreal said a ruling could take up to a month. He put the whole path, from ruling to call, committee and vote, at “28 days plus 30, 58, more or less”, which he said is the date he calculates.

Late January would leave a new president about four months before polling day. The vote date itself does not change, and the INE’s council continues to work under its provisional head.

For investors and companies with Mexican operations, the question is whether the institute gets a permanent head with cross-party backing well before the 2027 campaign starts. A president chosen by one bloc could face challenges that a consensus pick would avoid, which is the PAN’s central argument.

Mexico has not said who the candidates are, and the court has not said when it will rule. Monreal said on 3 November that the next president will be a woman, but no names have been published.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the INE presidency vacant?

Guadalupe Taddei resigned on 26 October 2026. The Chamber of Deputies has not yet issued the call for candidates to replace her.

Who decides the new INE president?

The Chamber of Deputies elects the president after a technical committee screens candidates. The PAN has asked the electoral court to force the call.

Does the delay move the 2027 election?

No. The midterm vote stays on 6 June 2027, and the institute keeps working under its provisional president.

Sources Primary sources: Chamber of Deputies statement on Guadalupe Taddei’s resignation, 26 October 2026 · Statements by Ricardo Monreal and José Elías Lixa, 19 November 2026 · Constitution of Mexico, Article 41 · Instituto Nacional Electoral · Tribunal Electoral del Poder Judicial de la Federación

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error