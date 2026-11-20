A commission has finished collecting evidence against Tlaxcala’s election chief, but it says that is not a finding against him, and a second panel must now decide whether the case goes on.

Politics: Mexico

On Thursday 19 November 2026, a special commission of deputies in the state Congress of Tlaxcala, a small state in central Mexico, handed its final report to the full chamber. It asked the chamber to declare the commission extinct, which sends the case against Emmanuel Ávila González, president of the Instituto Tlaxcalteca de Elecciones (ITE), the state election authority, to a second panel.

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The case is a juicio político, an impeachment-style procedure that can remove officials from office. The report makes no finding about him, and no date has been set for the next step.

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Key Facts Who. Emmanuel Ávila González, head of Tlaxcala’s state election authority, faces an impeachment-style procedure.

What. A deputies’ commission filed its final evidence report on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: Ana Lilia Rivera Rivera about 70% to win Tlaxcala governor (20 Nov, 06:45 GMT).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

A commission has finished collecting evidence against Tlaxcala’s election chief, but it says that is not a finding against him, and a second panel must now decide whether the case goes on.

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The complaint began in early May 2026, when Senator Anabell Ávalos Zempoalteca filed her request. She belongs to the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), an opposition party.

She challenged the voto de calidad, a casting vote that breaks a tie, which Ávila González used in the ITE General Council session of 22 April 2026. The council was ruling on agreement ITE-CG 16/2026, a request for precautionary measures against Alfonso Sánchez García, Ana Lilia Rivera Rivera and Morena, Mexico’s ruling party, over alleged early campaigning before the local election process of 2026 to 2027.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The council chose not to order the removal of propaganda from walls, billboards and banners in several municipalities. In Ávalos’s view, that showed partiality for Morena and the state government.

“No podemos tener un árbitro electoral parcial,” she said, meaning that the state cannot have a biased election referee. She asked Congress to set up a special commission to examine the case.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction-market platform where users bet real money, Rivera Rivera, the Morena (Mexico’s ruling party) politician named in the complaint, trades at 69.8% to win Tlaxcala’s next governor race, Sánchez García at about 4.5% and Ávalos Zempoalteca at about 1%. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The state Congress created the special commission on 28 May 2026, with Vicente Morales Pérez of Morena as president and deputies Bladimir Zainos Flores and Jaciel González Herrera as members. It was installed in September and began receiving documents and testimony on 9 October from the senator and the ITE’s complaints commission.

That put the file at more than six months from filing to this stage. The commission’s president belongs to Morena, the party at the centre of the underlying complaint about early campaigning.

The Palacio Legislativo in Tlaxcala city, seat of the state Congress, photographed in 2008. Photo: Isaacvp, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

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The report is descriptive, the commission says, because admitting and weighing the evidence belongs to the later stage, which can include a hearing for Ávila González. The report itself says the admissibility and weight of the material are not decided yet.

The commission stresses that gathering evidence does not prejudge whether the case proceeds, and it says his responsibility remains to be determined. Ávila González had not publicly responded in the coverage we found.

The file now goes to the Comisión Instructora de Juicio Político, the congressional panel that handles such cases. It will issue the dictamen, a formal opinion on whether the case proceeds, and no date for that opinion has been published.

If the second panel finds the case should proceed, Ávila González would be called to answer the charges against him. Removal, if it ever came, would follow that opinion and not precede it.

The record we hold has no sourced count of impeachment-style cases, in Tlaxcala or nationally. What it does show is the sequence: a complaint in May, a commission in May, evidence from October and a report in November.

The ITE is Tlaxcala’s local electoral body, part of the national system run by the INE, the national electoral institute. It organises the state’s local elections, so a dispute over its president’s impartiality reaches the referee of the 2026 to 2027 local vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the case against Tlaxcala’s election chief?

A senator asked Congress to start an impeachment-style procedure over a casting vote he used on a complaint about early campaigning. She says the vote showed bias toward Morena and the state government.

Can Emmanuel Ávila González be removed now?

No. The report only gathers evidence, and a second panel must first give an opinion on whether the case goes on, with a hearing and a defence for him.

What does Tlaxcala’s electoral institute do?

It runs state and local elections in Tlaxcala. It sits within Mexico’s national election system.

Sources Congreso del Estado de Tlaxcala, current legislature, session of 19 November 2026 (special commission’s final report); Instituto Tlaxcalteca de Elecciones, General Council session of 22 April 2026 (agreement ITE-CG 16/2026)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error