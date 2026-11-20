A magazine award praises caution and capital, while the bank’s own quarterly figures show weaker loan quality. Its New York shares have slipped.

Company News: Argentina

Banco Macro, a privately owned Argentine bank, was named Bank of the Year for Argentina on 3 November by LatinFinance, a Latin American finance magazine. Its New York shares have fallen since, and its own results show more loans going unpaid.

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The prize arrives as Argentina’s banks adjust to lower inflation. LatinFinance put the case in one line: “Cautious lending, strong capital and a push into fee income set the bank apart as Argentina’s lenders adjust to life after high inflation.”

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Key Facts Who. Banco Macro, a private Argentine bank whose shares trade in New York as BMA.

What. Named Bank of the Year, Argentina, in LatinFinance’s 2026 Banks of the Year Awards.

Where. Argentina; shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

When. As of 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

A magazine award praises caution and capital, while the bank’s own quarterly figures show weaker loan quality. Its New York shares have slipped.

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LatinFinance bases its 2026 awards on published results from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026. Judges weigh bank financial data (such as total assets, capital ratio and return on equity), analyst and rating-agency opinion, the bank’s approach to environmental and social issues, and LatinFinance’s own editorial evaluation.

That makes this a nomination-based prize judged by a magazine, not a ranking compiled by a regulator. LatinFinance’s full judging write-up sits behind its paywall, so we cannot say which rival banks were considered or how they scored.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Obelisco, a monument in central Buenos Aires, and an Argentine flag at night in Buenos Aires, not the bank

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The case rests on Banco Macro’s second-quarter results release, for the period ended 30 June 2026. Net income reached Ps.206.8 billion Argentine pesos (about US$132 million at US$1 = Ps.1,564.5, the 20 November market rate), up 39% on the first quarter and 4% on a year earlier.

Return on average equity, a measure of profit against shareholders’ funds, rose to 13.4% from 10%. Return on average assets, profit against everything the bank owns, climbed to 3.3% from 2.4%.

The capital adequacy ratio, which compares a bank’s capital with its risk-weighted assets, stood at 28% under Basel III, the global bank-capital rules. Excess capital came to Ps.4.1 trillion (about US$2.6 billion), a cushion above the required minimum.

Macro also sells itself on technology, not only on its balance sheet. It runs MacroChat, a conversational banking assistant built on artificial intelligence.

Macro ended June with 402 branches, down from 420 at the end of March, and booked restructuring expenses of Ps.21.9 billion before tax (about US$14 million) in the quarter. It has 8,180 employees and serves 6.36 million retail customers and over 228,780 corporate clients in 23 of Argentina’s 24 provinces.

The same release shows the other side of the ledger, even though the award stresses cautious lending. The non-performing financing ratio, the share of loans where borrowers have stopped paying, rose to 6.25% from 5.40% in one quarter.

The coverage ratio, which shows how much of those bad loans is backed by provisions, fell to 95.39% from 109.79%. Total financing was Ps.11.69 trillion (about US$7.5 billion), up 3% on the quarter but 5% lower than a year earlier.

Deposits of Ps.14.74 trillion (about US$9.4 billion) fell 1% on the quarter but rose 4% on the year. All peso figures are restated for inflation under IAS 29, an accounting rule for economies with very high inflation.

Macro’s New York shares, traded as BMA, closed at US$51.52 on 19 November, down from US$60.16 on 3 November, the day LatinFinance published its page, about 14% lower in 12 trading days. Nothing here shows the prize caused the slide.

Macro’s next quarterly results will show whether the loan-quality figures kept worsening. Those results will also show whether the cut in branches, from 420 to 402 in one quarter, continues.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who gives the award and how are winners chosen?

LatinFinance, a Latin American finance magazine, judges nominated banks on financial data and material the banks submit. It is not a regulator’s ranking.

Does the award mean Macro’s loans are safe?

Not by itself, because the prize reflects a magazine’s judging process. The bank’s own release shows weaker loan quality in the latest quarter.

When will investors learn more?

The bank’s next quarterly results will show whether loan quality kept slipping. Those results will also update the branch count and the capital ratio.

Sources LatinFinance, Banks of the Year Awards 2026 and Bank of the Year Argentina page (3 November 2026); Banco Macro, second-quarter 2026 results release; market data (20 November 2026); LatinFinance award page · LatinFinance 2026 awards · Banco Macro Q2 2026 results

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error