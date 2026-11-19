The vote decides whether benefits that depend on an expiring emergency law survive into 2027.

ARGENTINA · CONGRESS · DISABILITY

Argentina’s Senate met on Thursday, 19 November 2026, to give final approval to a law that would make disability support permanent instead of an emergency measure that expires in December. The bill has the backing of nearly every political bloc, and no vote result had been reported as of 17:30 GMT.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What: The Senate is debating a permanent disability law that replaces the emergency regime of Law 27,793.

Who: Pension holders with a disability certificate (CUD), care providers and families across Argentina.

Where: Senate chamber, Buenos Aires, on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Next: A Senate vote; if approved unchanged, the bill sets a 30-day deadline for the executive.

As of 19 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

The vote decides whether benefits that depend on an expiring emergency law survive into 2027.

File photo: Argentina’s National Congress in Buenos Aires.

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The bill is called the Law for Strengthening, Sustainability and Permanent Efficiency of the Disability System. It copies almost every benefit in Law 27,793, the emergency law, but removes its emergency and temporary character.

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Congress passed the emergency law in July 2025, and both chambers later overrode a veto by President Javier Milei. The law was promulgated on 22 September 2025, with its execution suspended pending funding, and its emergency status expires in December.

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The Chamber of Deputies approved the new text in October by 237 votes to 9, with 4 abstentions, and sent it to the Senate. The Senate’s committees signed their report on 4 November without changes to that text.

Its core is the pension for holders of the disability certificate (CUD), set at 70% of the minimum retirement benefit. Holders may keep it while working formally or registering as small taxpayers (monotributo), as long as their income does not exceed two minimum wages.

The text also keeps a single national price list for care services and the automatic update of provider fees. It guarantees basic medical cover through the federal Incluir Salud programme for pension holders.

On money, the Health Ministry’s budget line for disability cannot fall below the previous year’s level in real terms. A transitional clause sets a payment schedule for compensation owed to care providers, with a 30-day deadline for the executive.

A new audit system would cross-check data from the social security agency (ANSES), the tax agency (ARCA), a national tax-and-social identification system (SINTyS) and the national identity registry (RENAPER). The text sets the checks up as periodic audits.

The agenda may also include Argentina’s accession to the Patent Cooperation Treaty, an international agreement that simplifies filing patents in many countries. We have not confirmed the final agenda.

For families and providers, the stake is continuity, because the emergency framework lapses in December without a new law. We could not confirm whether the government will sign the text into law if it is approved.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if the Senate approves the bill unchanged?

It becomes law once the executive signs it, and the disability regime would no longer depend on an emergency declaration. The bill sets a 30-day deadline for the executive to act.

What happens if the Senate changes the text?

The bill goes back to the Chamber of Deputies, which approved the current text in October, for another vote. That could delay final approval beyond the emergency law’s December expiry.

Sources: Senado de la Nación, Argentina’s Senate; Cámara de Diputados, the lower house; Law 27,793 (Boletín Oficial, the official gazette).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error