Colombia: Energy and Security

Explosives hit steel power pylons in the rural district of Hato Viejo, in Huila department (state) in southern Colombia, in the early hours of Sunday 15 November 2026. The attack cut electricity in parts of Huila, Caquetá and Putumayo, three neighbouring departments.

Carlos Ramiro Chavarro, Colombia’s Vice Minister of the Interior, said in Neiva, the Huila capital, on Sunday that four towers were affected. He said the system suffered considerable damage.

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Travellers and expats around San Agustín and Pitalito, two Huila towns whose substations were hit, should expect outages. Our earlier report on the bomb attacks and a local official’s warning covers that side of the story.

Key Facts What. Explosives hit four electricity towers in Huila, southern Colombia, on Sunday 15 November 2026.

Where. Eight power substations (grid switching stations) in Huila were affected, plus parts of Caquetá and Putumayo.

Repairs. Temporary supply was expected back in Caquetá and Putumayo between Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Reward. Huila’s government offers a reward of up to US$6,050 (20 million pesos) for information on the attackers.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Four attacked pylons left towns in several departments waiting for power. Officials promised temporary supply by Wednesday, but the security of the grid is now the larger question.

The Bigger Picture

Colombia signed a peace accord with the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), a former guerrilla army, on 24 November 2016. Its tenth anniversary falls on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

No armed group has claimed the tower attack, and officials have not named a suspect. Chavarro said it appeared to be retaliation by illegal armed groups after authorities foiled an attack on the Altamira toll booth, in southern Huila.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Who Lost Power

ElectroHuila, the Huila power distributor, named the affected substations: Altamira, Pitalito, Garzón, Tarqui, Acevedo, Guadalupe, San Agustín and Isnos in Huila. It also listed some areas of Caquetá, and supply fell in Putumayo too.

Early local counts said at least three towers were hit, while Chavarro’s official count on Sunday was four. The count differs by early report and official statement.

The towers are part of the grid that feeds southern Huila and its neighbours, so the attack cut supply across that area. It came in the early hours of Sunday 15 November 2026, officials said.

File photo, 17 February 2022: the main square of Rivera, a town in Huila (Photo: Cbl62, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

What Officials Said About Repairs

Chavarro said on Sunday that power in south Huila should be fully restored in about 48 hours, which points to Tuesday 17 November. He said work could finish sooner if darkness and security allowed crews to continue.

In Caquetá and Putumayo the damage is larger, he said, and temporary supply was expected “between Tuesday and Wednesday”, meaning 17 to 18 November. Definitive repair will take longer.

Huila’s departmental government announced a reward of up to 20 million Colombian pesos (about US$6,050 at about 3,300 pesos per US dollar, the official rate of 13 to 15 November 2026) for information on those responsible. It decided this at an extraordinary security council in Neiva on Sunday 15 November 2026.

The Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía), Colombia’s prosecution service, will assign specialised prosecutors. The reward covers attacks on power towers and toll booths.

Why It Matters

Four towers were damaged, officials said, and that one attack cut supply to eight named substations and parts of two neighbouring departments. Chavarro described considerable damage to the transmission system.

Repairing steel towers under a security risk takes time, so outages can last for days. Officials gave about 48 hours for south Huila and a longer period for the definitive repair in Caquetá and Putumayo.

What Happens Next

The first checkpoint is Wednesday 18 November 2026, the day by which Chavarro expected temporary supply back in Caquetá and Putumayo. Colombia time is the same as US Eastern Time on these dates.

The second is Tuesday 24 November 2026, the tenth anniversary of the 2016 accord. Our earlier reports on the toll-booth bombs and the drone that hit the police station in El Pital show the same week of attacks.

What It Means for You

US travellers and expats in southern Colombia, especially around San Agustín and Pitalito, face outages while repairs continue. Follow your own government’s travel advice and the instructions of local authorities.

Local authorities in Huila hold the latest road and power notices. Our Colombia coverage tracks the security picture.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has named the group responsible, and no group has claimed it. No official figure for the number of people without power was confirmed to us.

We do not know when full repair of the towers in Caquetá and Putumayo ends. The owner of the power line has not been confirmed to us.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the tower attack happen?

Explosives hit four transmission towers in Hato Viejo, in El Pital municipality, Huila, in the early hours of Sunday 15 November 2026. Vice Minister Carlos Ramiro Chavarro gave the count in Neiva.

Which areas lost power?

ElectroHuila named eight Huila substations: Altamira, Pitalito, Garzón, Tarqui, Acevedo, Guadalupe, San Agustín and Isnos. Parts of Caquetá and Putumayo were also affected.

When will power fully return?

Chavarro said south Huila would be restored in about 48 hours from Sunday 15 November. Temporary supply in Caquetá and Putumayo was expected by Wednesday 18 November, with definitive repair taking longer.

Who is responsible?

No group has claimed the attack, and officials have not named a suspect. The Attorney General’s Office will assign specialised prosecutors, and Huila offers a reward of up to US$6,050.

Sources Vice Ministry of the Interior statement in Neiva, 15 November 2026 · ElectroHuila · Huila departmental government (Gobernación del Huila) · Attorney General’s Office.