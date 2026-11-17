Colombia: Security

An explosive-laden vehicle wrecked a toll booth in Neiva, capital of Colombia’s southern Huila department (state), early on Sunday 15 November 2026. It was one of several attacks that weekend.

Camilo Castrillón, Huila’s departmental Government Secretary (the governor’s chief for public order), said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that something is “really failing” in Colombia’s peace process, as bomb attacks return. He spoke in a radio interview, nearly ten years after the peace accord with the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), a former guerrilla army.

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Foreign travellers should check their own government’s travel advice before using National Route 45 through Huila. Our earlier report on toll-booth bombs on two roads gives the first details of the Sunday blasts.

Key Facts What. A vehicle bomb wrecked a toll booth in Neiva, capital of Huila department, Colombia, on Sunday 15 November 2026.

Power. Attacks on power towers cut electricity in Huila and neighbouring Caquetá and Putumayo.

Official view. Huila’s Government Secretary says “something is really failing” in the peace process.

Response. The national government has promised army and police reinforcements for Huila.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

A weekend of bombings in Huila, southern Colombia, has led a local official to question the peace process. The accord with the FARC was signed nearly ten years ago.

Ten Years After the Peace Accord

Colombia’s government signed a peace accord with the FARC, a leftist guerrilla army, on 24 November 2016. Its tenth anniversary falls on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Asked about worsening public order, Castrillón said on 17 November 2026 that Huila has seen a marked reactivation of terrorist attacks in recent months. It hits a population whose economy depends on agriculture and tourism.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Castrillón said that talk of car bombs, “a situation not seen since the 1980s”, makes officials “rethink that something is really failing in that process”. He added that such a situation “was not seen for a long time”.

File photo, 17 February 2022: the main square of Rivera, a town in Huila on the Neiva to Rivera road. (Photo: Cbl62, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Happened Over the Weekend

The blast hit the Neiva toll booth on the northern exit toward Bogotá, along National Route 45, at about 12:40 to 1:00 a.m. on Sunday 15 November 2026. Castrillón said the blast badly damaged the toll structure and caused a traffic jam of 5 to 6 kilometres.

Traffic only partly resumed by about 5:30 a.m. Preliminary reports said no one was injured. At about 1:09 a.m. the same day, another vehicle was abandoned at the Los Cauchos toll booth, on the road from Neiva south toward Rivera.

It did not explode, and police special forces were called in to make it safe, while Castrillón said it held about 180 kilograms of dynamite in two cylinders. On the morning of Sunday 15 November, explosives hit electricity transmission towers near El Pital, a town in Huila.

Castrillón said an attack on one tower on the Agrado–Pital–Altamira line brought down three more, four in all, while early local reports counted at least three towers hit. The outage left towns in southern Huila and parts of Caquetá and Putumayo, two neighbouring departments, without electricity.

The count of fallen towers differs by source. On the same Sunday night a drone dropped an explosive in front of the police station in El Pital, and two people suffered light injuries.

Our report on the El Pital drone attack covers the president’s promise of reinforcements. On 31 October, a motorbike bomb in Algeciras, Huila, killed a police officer and wounded several other people.

It fell inside the period of renewed attacks that Castrillón described.

Why It Matters for Travellers and Locals

National Route 45 is the main road between Bogotá and the south, so attacks on its toll booths can stall travel and freight. The Neiva blast alone caused a jam of 5 to 6 kilometres on 15 November 2026, as Castrillón described it.

What Happens Next

Castrillón said on 17 November 2026 that the national government confirmed reinforcements: soldiers of the army’s Rapid Deployment Force (FUDRA) for western Huila, He put it at 300 to 350 soldiers plus 50 police special-operations officers, arriving between the end of this week and next. The package also includes a security plan for Neiva and protection for police stations, which Castrillón welcomed.

The tenth anniversary of the accord falls on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

What Is Not Known

Authorities have not formally named those responsible. Preliminary lines of inquiry reported in Colombia point to a FARC dissident front, meaning a group that rejected the 2016 accord, in the bloc led by alias Iván Mordisco, the best-known dissident commander, but this is not confirmed.

Reports differ on the vehicle left at Los Cauchos. The 180-kilogram figure comes from Castrillón, and no police figure has been confirmed.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, the practical point is travel and logistics. Anyone planning to drive National Route 45 should expect delays and check their own government’s travel advice.

Our Colombia coverage follows the security picture. Whether the reinforcements calm southern Colombia will show in the coming weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Huila and what was hit?

Huila is a department (state) in southern Colombia, and Neiva is its capital. A vehicle bomb destroyed a toll-booth roof in Neiva on 15 November 2026, and attacks on power towers cut electricity.

Who is responsible?

Authorities have not formally named those responsible. Preliminary lines of inquiry reported in Colombia point to a FARC dissident front, but this is not confirmed.

What is the government doing?

Huila’s Government Secretary said on 17 November 2026 that 300 to 350 soldiers and 50 special police are due in Huila within about two weeks. A security plan for Neiva and extra protection for police stations are also planned.

Sources Statements of Huila’s Government Secretary Camilo Castrillón, 17 November 2026 · Peace accord between the Colombian government and the FARC, 24 November 2016.