Colombia: Company News

Two oil producers working in Colombia reported opposite results for the first nine months of 2026, although the third-quarter oil price was high for both. Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil company, earned about US$4.15 billion for its shareholders, while Gran Tierra Energy, a Calgary-based producer listed in New York, lost US$136.7 million.

Brent, the international oil price benchmark, averaged about US$91.29 a barrel in the third quarter, up from US$68.17 a year earlier, Gran Tierra said in its results release of 5 November 2026. Parex Resources, a Calgary-based producer listed in Toronto, reported US$524.1 million of net income for the nine months.

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Key Facts Ecopetrol. State-controlled oil company: nine-month profit for shareholders about US$4.15 billion, up 82.7%.

Gran Tierra. Calgary-based producer listed in New York: nine-month net loss of US$136.7 million.

Parex. Calgary-based producer listed in Toronto: nine-month net income of US$524.1 million.

Oil price. Brent averaged about US$91.29 in the third quarter, against US$68.17 a year earlier.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Ecopetrol’s profit rose as oil prices climbed, Gran Tierra lost money, with its third-quarter loss tied to share-based pay and derivative losses, and Parex grew by buying the Colombian assets of Frontera Energy, a Canadian oil company.

The Big Picture

Ecopetrol is the anchor of Colombia’s oil industry, and government entities hold 88.49% of its shares, according to the ownership page on the company’s website dated 8 September 2026. Its group production was 747,300 barrels of oil equivalent (oil and gas combined) a day in the third quarter, including all of Brava Energia, a Brazilian oil producer in which it holds a controlling 51% stake, according to its third-quarter report furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The two private producers are much smaller. Parex averaged 83,264 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the third quarter and Gran Tierra 39,904, their own releases say.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Brent averaged about US$91 in the third quarter, up 33.9% from a year earlier, Ecopetrol said. The same price gave three very different results, which is the story of this article.

Entrance of an Ecopetrol office in Cúcuta, a city in north-eastern Colombia, 2016. Photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 3.0.

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Ecopetrol: Prices Lift a State Giant

Ecopetrol’s net income attributable to its shareholders (profit after the share of minority partners in its subsidiaries) was 13.709 trillion Colombian pesos (COP) for January to September (about US$4.15 billion), up 82.7% from COP 7.502 trillion a year earlier. We convert pesos at COP 3,301.91 per US dollar, the official rate of 13 November from Colombia’s financial regulator, the Superintendencia Financiera.

For the third quarter alone, attributable net income was COP 4.758 trillion (about US$1.44 billion), up 85.6%. Counting the minority shareholders in its subsidiaries, the nine-month profit was COP 16.564 trillion (about US$5.02 billion), up 58.4%.

The company’s combined sales basket of crude oil and refined products averaged US$110.3 a barrel in the quarter, according to its results table. The figures are unaudited.

Live Company Intelligence Ecopetrol SA ADR — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

Gran Tierra: A Loss With Non-Cash Causes

Gran Tierra Energy lost US$42.4 million in the third quarter and US$136.7 million in the nine months, it said on 5 November 2026. It blamed about US$30 million of non-cash share-based pay, which rose with its share price, and about US$29 million of losses on derivative contracts, financial deals tied to oil prices.

A deferred tax recovery of about US$30 million, a reduction in tax expense from deferred items, partly offset those items. Its discounts for crude quality and transport costs in South America rose to US$15.83 a barrel from US$10.80 a year earlier, which it tied to wider price gaps and costlier routes while the Ecuador–Colombia border stays closed.

Gran Tierra also agreed on 5 August 2026 to sell its Colombian and Ecuadorian businesses to Maurel & Prom, a French oil company, for about US$1.33 billion. Its shareholders approved the sale on 9 October, and it targets closing before the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals in both countries.

Parex: Growth Through Acquisition

Parex Resources earned US$75.3 million in the third quarter, against about US$50 million a year earlier, and it credited higher crude prices and higher volumes. Its production rose to 83,264 barrels of oil equivalent a day from 54,121 in the second quarter, in its release of 6 November 2026.

The company closed its purchase of Frontera Energy’s Colombian exploration and production assets on 1 June 2026, so the third quarter was its first full quarter with them. It declared a fourth-quarter dividend of C$0.385 a share in Canadian dollars (about US$0.27 at C$1.43 per US dollar, the market rate of 17 November).

Why It Matters for US Readers

Ecopetrol’s shares trade in New York as EC, Gran Tierra’s trade on NYSE American, a New York exchange for smaller companies, as GTE, and Parex trades in Toronto as PXT. A rise of 33.9% in Brent lifts revenue for all three, but Gran Tierra shows that non-cash items can weigh on a quarter: about US$30 million of share-based pay and US$29 million of derivative losses compare with a quarterly loss of US$42.4 million.

For Ecopetrol, the 88.49% stake of government entities makes the state its main shareholder. For US investors, the gap between attributable profit of COP 13.709 trillion and total profit of COP 16.564 trillion is the share that belongs to minority holders in subsidiaries.

What It Means for You

The same Brent price produced a large profit, a loss and a profit helped by an acquisition, and the loss-maker is also selling its Colombian business. When you read an oil company’s result, look at its own breakdown of non-cash items before you judge the business.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Brent will stay near US$91 into 2027. We also have no confirmed 2027 outlook from Ecopetrol, and we did not compare these results with other Colombian companies.

What to Watch Next

Parex pays its dividend of C$0.385 on 15 December 2026 to holders of record (shareholders registered on that date) on 8 December 2026, its release says. Gran Tierra targets closing its sale to Maurel & Prom before the end of 2026, while its next results date and Ecopetrol’s are not confirmed.

Our Ecopetrol earnings report covers the third quarter in detail, and our reports on the Venezuelan gas plan and the dry gas well show other pressures on the company. More is in our Colombia coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ecopetrol earn in the first nine months of 2026?

Net income attributable to shareholders was COP 13.709 trillion (about US$4.15 billion), up 82.7% from a year earlier. Including minority holders the figure was COP 16.564 trillion (about US$5.02 billion).

Why did Gran Tierra Energy report a loss?

It lost US$136.7 million in nine months and US$42.4 million in the third quarter. For the third quarter the company pointed to non-cash share-based pay of about US$30 million and derivative losses of about US$29 million; its explanation covers that quarter only.

What did Parex Resources report?

Parex earned US$75.3 million in the third quarter and US$524.1 million in nine months. It closed its purchase of Frontera Energy’s Colombian assets on 1 June 2026.

What was the oil price in the third quarter?

Brent averaged about US$91.29 a barrel, up from US$68.17 a year earlier, according to Gran Tierra’s release. Ecopetrol put the rise at 33.9%.

Sources: Ecopetrol, third-quarter 2026 results, SEC Form 6-K exhibit 99.1 filed 13 November 2026 (sec.gov); Ecopetrol shareholder ownership page (ecopetrol.com.co); Gran Tierra Energy, third-quarter 2026 results release of 5 November 2026 (grantierra.com); Parex Resources, Q3 2026 results release of 6 November 2026 (parexresources.com); Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, official exchange rate (superfinanciera.gov.co).

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