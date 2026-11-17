Colombia: Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Washington-based lender to governments, has endorsed Colombia’s plan to close its budget gap. In a statement made public on Tuesday 17 November 2026, the Fund called the government’s Economic Rescue Law an important step in the right direction.

The verdict follows our report on the mission’s arrival and the loan talk. The issue is the cost of Colombia’s public debt.

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Key Facts Verdict. The IMF, a Washington-based lender, calls the rescue bill an important step in the right direction.

Size. Adjustment estimated at COP 40 trillion to 45 trillion (about US$12.1 billion to US$13.6 billion).

Checkpoint. Colombia’s Congress ends its ordinary session on Wednesday 16 December 2026.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets. Polymarket bets give no change 57.0% for December’s rate decision (1:09 p.m. ET, 17 November).

The IMF says the bill offers a solid basis to stabilise public debt, if Congress agrees a balanced package in time.

The Big Picture

A team led by Ding Ding, the IMF’s mission chief for Colombia, visited Bogotá from 3 to 13 November 2026 for the Article IV consultation, the Fund’s yearly health check of a member economy. It also assessed how the Fund could better support the government’s reform programme, after a visit by Nigel Clarke, one of the IMF’s deputy managing directors.

The IMF listed Colombia’s strengths as an independent central bank, a flexible exchange rate and a resilient financial system. It named high public debt and reconstruction after the August 2026 earthquake as pressures.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Banco de la República, Colombia’s central bank, in Bogotá. File photo, 2019. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Bill Does

Finance Minister Miguel Gómez Martínez and Vice President José Manuel Restrepo filed Project of Law 477 of 2026 on 29 October 2026. They serve under conservative President Abelardo De La Espriella, and the bill is before the Chamber of Representatives.

The government’s plan is an adjustment of COP 40 trillion to 45 trillion (about US$12.1 billion to US$13.6 billion at about COP 3,300 per US dollar, the market rate on 17 November 2026). The bill mixes spending cuts, tax changes and support for lower-income households, according to the IMF’s description of the package.

The IMF says it also combines adjustment with measures for investment and jobs and protects spending for the most vulnerable. On Tuesday 3 November 2026 the government asked Congress for an “urgency message”, a formal request to fast-track the bill.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack had welcomed the filing on Monday 2 November 2026, naming no tax or figure.

What the IMF Said

The IMF team said the proposed law is an important step in the right direction, a broad package to rationalise spending and make taxes more efficient and progressive. It said the size of the adjustment provides a solid basis to stabilise public debt, if Congress approves a balanced package in time.

The IMF expects growth to moderate near term and inflation to stay elevated, then ease toward the 3% target. Its risks include tighter global financial conditions and a stronger El Niño (a Pacific weather pattern).

Why It Matters

The IMF said on 17 November 2026 that without an adequate and timely adjustment, confidence would deteriorate and financing costs would rise further. Colombia would then face a disorderly adjustment through financial markets, with severe economic and social consequences.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, lists “Central Bank of Colombia decision in December”, with US$42,538 traded. These are bets, not polls.

At 1:09 p.m. ET on 17 November 2026 it priced no change at 57.0% and a 25 basis point increase (a quarter of a percentage point) at 30.1%. A cut of 50 or more basis points stood at 3.9%, a rise of 50 or more at 2.1% and a 25 basis point cut at 1.7%.

The IMF calls for appropriately restrictive monetary policy, so the central bank’s December decision is the nearest tradable signal. We draw no conclusion beyond the number.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Happens Next

Colombia’s ordinary legislative session ends on Wednesday 16 December 2026, under article 138 of the Constitution. Lawmakers have until then to pass the bill.

The Article IV staff report goes next to the IMF Executive Board, the Fund’s decision-making body. The board date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The IMF has not confirmed any loan or amount, and its statement announces none. Colombian officials have said they are exploring a loan, but no amount has been confirmed.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, the statement shows the Fund sees the plan as sound in size but not yet secured in Congress. It backs the plan, not yet the result.

We follow the story in our Colombia coverage. The next checkpoints are the vote and the board date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the IMF approve a loan for Colombia?

No, the end-of-mission statement of 17 November 2026 announces none. Colombian officials have said they are exploring a loan, but the IMF has not confirmed any loan or amount.

What does Colombia’s rescue bill aim to do?

The government’s plan is an adjustment of COP 40 trillion to 45 trillion (about US$12.1 billion to US$13.6 billion). The bill mixes spending cuts, tax changes and support for lower-income households.

When does Colombia’s ordinary legislative session end?

The ordinary session ends on Wednesday 16 December 2026, under article 138 of the Constitution. Separately, on 3 November 2026 the government asked Congress for an “urgency message”, a formal request to fast-track the bill.

Sources IMF end-of-mission statement for Colombia, 17 November 2026 · Colombian Finance Ministry and Chamber of Representatives filing of Project of Law 477 of 2026, 29 October 2026 · IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack, 2 November 2026 · Constitution of Colombia, article 138 · Polymarket, 17 November 2026