Colombia: Security

Colombia’s president promised more soldiers and protected police stations for Huila on Tuesday 17 November 2026, a day after a drone apparently dropped an explosive on the El Pital police station. Police reported one officer lightly hurt in the attack, which came at about 5:50 p.m. local time on Monday 16 November, a public holiday.

Huila is a department (region) in southern Colombia. See our Colombia coverage for the wider security picture.

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Key Facts What. A drone apparently dropped an explosive on the El Pital police station in Huila, Colombia.

Hurt. Police report one officer lightly hurt by shrapnel in the right foot; early local reports differed.

Blame. Officials have not named who is responsible for the attack.

Response. President Abelardo de la Espriella announced an army rapid-deployment battalion and 12 reinforced police stations for Huila.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

A small drone strike on a town police post drew a presidential response within a day. Nobody has been officially named as responsible.

What Happened in El Pital

The Policía Nacional (Colombia’s national police) said the explosive was apparently launched from a drone at about 5:50 p.m. on Monday 16 November. One officer suffered a light shrapnel wound to the right foot and received medical care, and the police said his condition is not serious.

The blast damaged the outside of the station, and an image of the Virgin in the guard area was destroyed. Officers activated their defence plan, a nearby care home for elderly people was evacuated as a precaution, and a helicopter flew over the town.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On Sunday 15 November, several electricity towers were attacked in the Hato Viejo rural area of El Pital, disrupting power nearby. The same day a vehicle carrying explosives detonated at a toll station on the road from Neiva towards Aipe, another Huila town, causing property damage and no injuries.

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The Big Picture

Huila has several groups of FARC dissidents, former guerrillas who rejected peace. On Friday 9 October, after a security council in Neiva, the department’s capital, Defence Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora named three: the factions led by the men known as Mordisco and Calarcá, and the Segunda Marquetalia, another dissident group.

He said they compete for routes on the borders with Cauca, Caquetá and Meta, and that extortion and illegal mining affect security in Huila. He also said the Fuerza de Despliegue Rápido (Fudra), the army’s rapid-deployment force, would return to Huila in November after leaving in March 2026.

The minister added that between eight and eleven police stations in Huila would receive protective netting and anti-drone equipment. Officials have not said who carried out the El Pital attack, and the police say they are investigating.

The main square of Rivera, a town in Huila department, photographed in February 2022. Photo: Cbl62, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What the President Announced

President Abelardo de la Espriella announced security measures for Huila on social media, reported on Tuesday 17 November. He said a battalion from Fudra 13, a numbered unit of the army’s rapid-deployment force, would begin deploying next week.

He said 12 police stations would be reinforced with protective netting and anti-drone equipment, arranged by the Interior Ministry. No dates for the stations and no troop numbers were given.

The measures also include a special plan at every toll station in Huila with army and police presence, and a plan to protect state infrastructure. A police and army unit called BOSUR in Neiva is also due to start work in the same period.

What It Means for You

The people most affected are Huila residents, police officers and soldiers, along with drivers who use the toll roads around Neiva. We found no report of foreign visitors being hurt.

Travellers should check their own government’s travel advice before visiting southern Colombia. Companies with staff or assets in Huila can expect tighter security on toll roads under the announced plan.

What to Watch

Week of 23 November: the Fudra 13 battalion is due to begin deploying in Huila, the president said; exact date not confirmed.

December 2026: between 10 and 20 judicial police investigators are due in Huila, the Defence Minister said on 9 October.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said who flew the drone at El Pital. The start date for the police station upgrades and the size of the new battalion are not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in El Pital?

A drone apparently dropped an explosive on the El Pital police station at about 5:50 p.m. on Monday 16 November 2026. Police report one officer lightly hurt.

Who is responsible for the attack?

Officials have not named anyone. Colombia’s national police say they are investigating.

What is the government doing about it?

On 17 November President Abelardo de la Espriella announced a rapid-deployment army battalion for Huila and reinforcement of 12 police stations. He said the battalion would begin deploying next week.

What is Fudra?

Fudra is the army’s Fuerza de Despliegue Rápido, a rapid-deployment force. On 9 October the Defence Minister said it would return to Huila in November.

Sources Policía Nacional de Colombia · Presidency of Colombia (announcement of 17 November 2026) · Ministerio de Defensa Nacional (security council, Neiva, 9 October 2026) · Gobernación del Huila