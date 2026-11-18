The Congress of the Republic building in the historic centre of Guatemala City. Photo: Arielaasturias / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

GUATEMALA · POLITICS

Guatemala’s Congress reportedly set aside a vote on Tuesday 17 November 2026 to pass a public procurement law of nearly 300 articles in one session, Prensa Libre, a Guatemalan daily, reported that night, citing unnamed legislative sources. The bill sets how the state buys goods and builds roads, so it matters to any firm dealing with Guatemala.

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Deputies from parties including UNE (National Unity of Hope) and Valor, both parties in Congress, met on changes to the bill, and Carlos Melgar Peña, vice minister for fiscal transparency and state procurement, reportedly took part, La Hora, a Guatemalan daily, reported. Business groups, including CACIF, Guatemala’s main business federation, and policy think tanks had warned that the fast-track route could widen direct purchases without enough controls.

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US readers care because Guatemala is a partner in CAFTA-DR, the US-Central America free trade pact. Its state purchasing rules shape how foreign suppliers can bid.

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Key Facts Power Index

What Congress reportedly set aside a vote to pass procurement bill 6688 by national urgency on 17 November.

The shortcut National urgency skips three debates and needs two-thirds of all 160 deputies, or 107.

The bill Nearly 300 articles, with no committee report almost a year after the government sent it.

Not known No date for a committee report or a new vote has been published.

Guatemala’s Congress reportedly set aside a rushed vote on a new state purchasing law, Prensa Libre said. Seven policy groups and the business federation CACIF had objected to the fast-track route, and the bill stays in committee.

Why Guatemala Wants a New Procurement Law

President Bernardo Arévalo’s government sent initiative 6688 to Congress on 25 November 2025, and Prensa Libre reported on 17 November that it sits in the Economy Committee, Congress’s committee that reviews economic bills, without a report. It would replace the State Contracting Law, Decree 57-92 in force today, and, La Hora reported on 17 November, create an appeals tribunal for procurement disputes.

La Hora reported on 11 December 2025 that simplified contracting would reach Q300,000 (about US$39,267), where Q stands for the quetzal, Guatemala’s currency. Open tenders would start only above Q2 million (about US$261,780), against Q900,000 (about US$117,801) today, at the market rate of about Q7.64 per US$, the Bank of Guatemala reference rate in mid-November.

Xiomara Morales, head of the state acquisitions directorate, said amounts would adjust to inflation and market prices, set in the regulation after approval. La Hora reported that the thresholds would be reviewed every four years.

We could not open the bill itself, so these figures rest on La Hora’s report.

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What Happened on Tuesday

Prensa Libre reported on 17 November, citing unnamed legislative sources, that some deputies pushed for approval by national urgency. The paper named no lawmaker behind the push.

The plenary reportedly broke up without trying to pass the bill, Prensa Libre said at 22:15 local time on 17 November. Unnamed deputies told the paper the proposal was set aside and a committee opinion would follow.

Prensa Libre gave no vote count and we found no official Congress record, so we treat the withdrawal as not independently confirmed. National urgency, under Article 176 of the Constitution, lets Congress skip three debates with the votes of two-thirds of all deputies, or 107 of 160.

File photo. A bus at the Huehuetenango bus station in western Guatemala, 2024. Photo: Ridiculopathy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters

Seven Guatemalan policy groups, including Fundesa (a business-backed think tank) and Icefi (a fiscal research institute), objected to the bill, Prensa Libre reported on 17 November. The others are Guatemalan think tanks and foundations: CIEN, ASIES, Flacso, Fundación 2020 and Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo.

They said the bill would expand direct purchases without justification, change contract awards and lack adequate controls. They asked that it not go through national urgency.

CACIF said in a statement on 17 November that it firmly opposed approval by national urgency. It asked that the bill first go through the Economy Committee.

CACIF listed four risks, including uncapped limits and emergency declarations that pick suppliers without comparing prices. It also named hiring staff without comparing candidates, and works costing up to 40% more through extensions to the same contractor.

What to Watch

The Economy Committee, chaired by Jorge Ayala of Valor, has no report on bill 6688 as filed on its agenda, members told La Hora. No official calendar we could open gives a date for a committee report.

Prensa Libre noted that Congress recently issued the Cybersecurity Law. Our Guatemala news hub tracks the debate.

The Government’s Case

Sofía Muñoz, deputy director of state acquisitions, said in the 11 December 2025 report that a planned monitoring tool on Guatecompras, the state’s online purchasing portal, would flag irregularities. CACIF says the bill “is not ready for approval” and should go through the Economy Committee, its 17 November statement said.

What It Means for You

Foreign suppliers should watch the tender floor, which would rise from about US$117,801 to US$261,780. Open tenders would start only above that level.

Simplified contracting would reach about US$39,267, so more mid-sized contracts could fall under simplified rules. Whether the new limits change what CAFTA-DR covers is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

We found no official Congress record of how Tuesday’s session ended and no vote count. We could not confirm when the committee will report, what changes deputies may make to the text, or whether the new limits change what CAFTA-DR covers.

We found no verified total for Guatemala’s yearly public purchasing, so we do not state the scale of spending. We could not open the bill itself, so thresholds rest on La Hora’s December 2025 report.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is national urgency in Guatemala’s Congress?

It is a constitutional shortcut that lets Congress skip the usual three debates and pass a law in one session. It needs the votes of two-thirds of all deputies.

What would bill 6688 change?

It would replace Guatemala’s State Contracting Law with a new procurement system and an appeals tribunal. It would also raise the thresholds for simplified contracting and open tenders, La Hora reported.

Is the procurement bill dead?

Not yet. Prensa Libre reported that deputies set it aside and that a committee opinion would follow; no date has been published.

Does the bill affect US companies?

It could affect foreign bidders, because it would change purchasing limits and procedures. Whether the new limits change what CAFTA-DR covers is not confirmed.

Sources: Ley de Contrataciones del Estado, Decreto 57-92; CACIF, statement on public procurement, 17 November 2026; Constitution of Guatemala, Article 176 (text via Justia); Prensa Libre, 17 November 2026; La Hora, 17 November 2026 (CACIF); La Hora, 17 November 2026 (deputies); La Hora, 11 December 2025.

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