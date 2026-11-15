LATIN AMERICA · GUATEMALA

Guatemala has declared a state of siege, an emergency regime, in the eastern departments (provinces) of Zacapa and Izabal for 30 days. President Bernardo Arévalo signed Government Decree 8-2026 in the Council of Ministers, his cabinet, on Saturday 14 November 2026.

The two departments lie along the road from Guatemala City toward the Caribbean coast, and Izabal holds the ports of Puerto Barrios and Santo Tomás de Castilla. Anyone travelling or doing business along that corridor should follow what happens next.

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It is Arévalo’s second state of siege, after the nationwide one he declared in January 2026. The decree is a government order that Congress must now review.

Key Facts Where Zacapa and Izabal departments in eastern Guatemala, under Decree 8-2026 issued Saturday 14 November.

How long 30 days from 14 or 15 November, ending around 13 or 14 December.

Next Congress, the single-chamber legislature, has three days to decide on the decree.

As of Sunday 15 November 2026, 18:15 GMT (1:15 p.m. ET)

What We Know

The decree rests on Articles 138 and 139 of Guatemala’s Constitution. It runs for 30 days, from 14 November in the government’s announcement and from 15 November according to a senior executive-branch source, so it ends around 13 or 14 December.

File photo, April 2024. A wrought-iron gate at the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City. Photo: Reg Natarajan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Congress has three days to ratify, modify or reject the decree. Luis Contreras, the president of Congress, was notified, and Orlando Blanco, a member of Congress, has said the full chamber would take it up at its session planned for Tuesday 17 November.

The government cites security reports of drug trafficking by criminal groups and transnational criminal organisations. It also points to recent violence in both departments.

In September, an armed attack in Huité, Zacapa, killed several people. On Friday 6 November, an ambush in Río Hondo, Zacapa, killed three police officers and fatally wounded Julio Portillo, a member of Congress, as we covered in our report on the lawmaker ambush.

On Friday 13 November, an attack on El Tocino hamlet, in La Majada, left five people dead. A man was reported abducted, and our report on the El Tocino attack has the details.

As described in reports of its text, the decree lets authorities limit outdoor gatherings and restrict vehicles. It also lets them detain people suspected of disturbing public order without a judicial order.

It also allows searches of homes without a judge’s order in specific cases, such as looking for a person with an arrest warrant or for weapons. These limits cover freedom of movement, assembly and the usual rules on arrest.

In Plain English State of siege An emergency regime that lets a government restrict some rights and use the Army for a limited time.

Council of Ministers The president’s cabinet, where ministers adopt government decrees together.

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What Is Not Known

We have not read the full decree text, so the restrictions listed above are as described in reports of it. We found no named critic of the decree so far, and whether it will be renewed after 30 days is open.

Whether Congress will ratify the decree on Tuesday 17 November is not known. Nor is it known who carried out the 13 November attack, or whether the abducted man is alive.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

Zacapa lies on the highway from Guatemala City toward the Caribbean coast. Izabal has the Caribbean ports of Puerto Barrios and Santo Tomás de Castilla.

We have not confirmed the current US State Department advisory level for Guatemala. US citizens planning a trip should check that advisory for the current level.

The decree is a Guatemalan government act, not a US measure. Travel conditions for US citizens are set out in the US State Department advisory for Guatemala.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Congress, which has three days to ratify, modify or reject the decree. Deputy Orlando Blanco says the full chamber will take it up at its session planned for Tuesday 17 November.

The second checkpoint is the end of the 30-day term, which would fall around 13 or 14 December. Whether it will be renewed is not known, and our Guatemala coverage will track it.

The next few days will show whether Congress backs the decree as written. Until then, the picture in Zacapa and Izabal rests on a short list of confirmed facts and a longer list of open questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a state of siege in Guatemala?

It is an emergency regime under the Constitution, here based on Articles 138 and 139. Reports say it lets authorities limit movement and assembly, and in set cases detain people or search homes without a judge’s order.

Which areas does the siege cover, and for how long?

It covers the departments of Zacapa and Izabal. It lasts 30 days from 14 or 15 November, ending around 13 or 14 December.

Does Congress have to approve the decree?

Congress has three days to ratify, modify or reject it. Deputy Orlando Blanco says the full chamber will take it up on Tuesday 17 November.

Is it safe for US travellers to visit Zacapa and Izabal?

We cannot give a safety rating. US citizens should check the US State Department advisory for the current level.

Sources: Guatemalan government announcement of Decree 8-2026 (guatemala.gob.gt); Guatemalan Congress (congreso.gob.gt).