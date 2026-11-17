GUATEMALA · SECURITY

Two gunmen on a motorcycle shot Liseth Noemí Mazariegos, the prosecutor in charge of electoral crimes at Guatemala’s Public Ministry (the prosecution service), in the leg on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The Public Ministry says she is in stable condition.

The attack happened on the Anillo Periférico ring road in Guatemala City as she was heading to work, in zone 7 according to the first account. Other early reports placed it in zone 11, and no arrests have been reported.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guatemala story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Liseth Noemí Mazariegos, acting head of the Public Ministry’s electoral crimes office.

What Two motorcyclists shot her in the left leg; she says they tried to rob her.

Condition Stable, the Public Ministry says; she was taken to hospital.

Open No arrests; police found one shell casing, and no motive has been established.

Guatemala’s Public Ministry says it will not be intimidated after one of its prosecutors was shot on her way to work.

What the Public Ministry Said

The Public Ministry said it “will not be intimidated” and described the attack as an aggression against the whole justice sector. It said it is coordinating with the National Civil Police (PNC) and reviewing protection protocols nationwide.

In the first account, the two men intercepted her grey pickup and, she says, tried to rob her. They shot her in the left leg and fled toward zone 1.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Guatemala 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why It Matters

The electoral crimes office handles complaints about campaign and voting offences. The Public Ministry says it is reviewing protection protocols for its staff nationwide.

In her account the men tried to rob her. The Public Ministry has not said whether the attack is linked to her work.

The Anillo Periférico ring road in zone 11, Guatemala City, 15 November 2024 (photo: Manuel C. Aguirre, CC BY 4.0). The attack was reported to have taken place in zone 7.

What It Means for Readers Outside Guatemala

Guatemala City’s ring road is a main commuter route. Visitors should follow local security advice and check their government’s travel advisory for Guatemala.

Investors and observers should watch whether prosecutors announce arrests in the coming days. The Public Ministry’s promised review of protection rules for staff is the second thing to track.

What Is Not Known

The motive, the attackers’ identity and any link to Mazariegos’s work are unknown. Reports differ on the time and exact zone of the attack.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was attacked in Guatemala City?

Liseth Noemí Mazariegos, acting head of the electoral crimes office of the Public Ministry, shot in the left leg on 17 November 2026.

Is she out of danger?

The Public Ministry says she is in stable condition. It has not given a timeline for her recovery.

Was it linked to her electoral work?

In her account the men tried to rob her. The Public Ministry has not said whether her work was the reason.

Sources: Public Ministry of Guatemala (Ministerio Público), statement of 17 November 2026; National Civil Police (PNC), preliminary report of 17 November 2026. Related: Guatemala news.