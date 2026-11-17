The Brazilian embassy in Lisbon, in a 2021 file photo. Portugal is the second-largest overseas electorate, with 134,400 registered voters. Photo: Ministério da Ciência, Tecnologia e Inovações / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Brazilians traded R$46.07 billion (about US$8.5 billion) in BDRs, receipts for foreign shares, in October 2026, the biggest month of the year, according to B3, Brazil’s stock exchange. BDRs, or Brazilian Depositary Receipts, are certificates sold in reais that stand for shares of foreign companies.

The leaders were mostly US-listed names such as Mercado Libre, the Latin American online retailer, and chipmaker Nvidia. For US readers, it shows how many Brazilian savers now hold a slice of American-listed companies without opening a dollar account.

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What. October BDR trading hit R$46.07 billion (about US$8.5 billion), up 106.8% on October 2025.

Record pace. Daily average reached R$2.19 billion (about US$404 million), the highest of 2026.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 3:00 p.m. GMT

Brazilian investors are buying foreign shares in rising volume through their local exchange, and the real’s moves now shape returns.

The Big Picture

A BDR lets a Brazilian buy exposure to a foreign company. It is bought in reais through an ordinary Brazilian broker.

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The product has grown fast in 2026. B3 counts 816 BDRs on offer at the end of October, and trading from January to October reached R$291.6 billion (about US$53.8 billion), 35.7% more than all of 2025.

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Brazilian real banknotes and coins.

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What We Know

October’s R$46.07 billion (about US$8.5 billion) was 39.6% above September and the highest monthly total of 2026. The daily average of R$2.19 billion compares with R$1.40 billion (about US$258 million) for the first ten months of the year.

B3 ranks BDRs by average daily trading. XP Inc., a Brazilian brokerage listed in New York, led with R$294 million a day (about US$54 million), or 13.4% of the total.

Nu Holdings, the digital bank behind Nubank, followed with R$206.6 million (about US$38 million). Mercado Livre, the local name of Mercado Libre, came third at R$177.8 million (about US$33 million).

JBS, the meatpacker, was fourth with R$151.3 million (about US$28 million). Nvidia, the AI chip designer, was fifth with R$112.6 million (about US$21 million).

Dollar figures use the Central Bank of Brazil’s PTAX rate (its official daily reference rate) of R$5.4212 per US dollar on 30 October. B3 does not say whether the ranking includes every product in the top ten.

Why It Matters

A BDR is priced in reais, so its return mixes the foreign share price with the dollar rate. The real has weakened since month end, to R$5.73 per dollar on 16 November from R$5.42 on 30 October, by the same PTAX measure.

At the 16 November rate, October’s trading would be worth about US$8.0 billion, not US$8.5 billion. A saver who held Nvidia through that move gained in reais even if the share price stood still.

B3’s own comparison shows a market growing quickly. The 2026 daily average of R$1.40 billion is 63% above the R$860 million (about US$159 million) of 2025.

What to Watch

B3 has not published a date for its November BDR figures, so the next check is not confirmed. The central bank’s daily PTAX rate, published on its website each business day, is the simplest live gauge of the currency effect.

No official body has scheduled a rule change for BDRs in the sources we reviewed. We found no counter-view from a named holder on whether this trend is healthy.

What Is Not Known

B3 gave no single cause for the jump. Its product superintendent, Thalita Forne, said the record shows international exposure has become an important part of investors’ strategy.

The exchange did not publish the full top ten or split volume between retail and institutional buyers in the material we saw. We therefore cannot say how much of the record came from individual savers.

What It Means for You

If you hold US-listed shares such as Mercado Libre, Nvidia, Nu or XP, part of the demand now comes from Brazil’s local market. That adds a second trading venue, but B3 does not say it moves US prices.

Anyone comparing the two should remember that a BDR and its US share differ in currency and trading hours. Prices in reais will track the dollar rate as well as the US market quote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a BDR?

A BDR, or Brazilian Depositary Receipt, is a certificate traded on B3 that represents securities issued abroad. Investors buy it in reais through a Brazilian broker.

How Much Did Brazilians Trade in October?

B3 reports R$46.07 billion (about US$8.5 billion at the PTAX rate of R$5.4212 on 30 October). That was the highest month of 2026.

Which BDRs Were Most Traded?

B3 ranks XP Inc., Nu Holdings, Mercado Livre, JBS and Nvidia as the top five by average daily volume in October. XP led with R$294 million a day (about US$54 million).

How Many Brazilians Own BDRs?

B3 says 901,000 investors held at least one BDR at the end of October. It listed 816 BDRs available for trading.

Sources B3, “Negociação de BDRs dobra em outubro”, B3’s investor-education site Bora Investir, 17 November 2026 (https://borainvestir.b3.com.br/tipos-de-investimentos/renda-variavel/bdrs/negociacao-de-bdrs-dobra-em-outubro-e-volume-em-2026-ja-supera-em-357-todo-o-ano-passado/) · Central Bank of Brazil, PTAX series, 30 October 2026 (https://www.bcb.gov.br)

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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