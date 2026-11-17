Golden Jubilee House, also called the Flagstaff House, seen from a road in Accra in a file photo. Photo: jbdodane / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Ghana

Ghana’s own 2027 budget puts public debt at 47.5% of GDP, the value of everything the economy produces in a year, at the end of October 2026. That is above the 45% President John Mahama cited for July at the Ghana Investment Summit, an investor conference in Accra, on Monday 16 November 2026.

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The figures cover different months, so they are two points on one line rather than rival claims. Mohammed Amin Adam, a former finance minister, gave the same 47.5% in an interview that day.

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For anyone holding Ghanaian bonds, the ratio signals how much room the government has to borrow. Ghana’s own debt target is 45% of GDP, so the October figure sits above it.

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Key Facts Budget. Provisional debt was 47.5% of GDP (GH¢759.3 billion in cedis, about US$64.8 billion) at end-October 2026.

Mahama. Said debt held near 45% of GDP as of July, at an investor summit on 16 November.

Earlier. The Finance Ministry’s mid-year budget update put debt at 45.0% of GDP in June 2026.

Target. Ghana’s own debt target is 45% of GDP, so the October figure sits above it.

As of 17 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

The official October ratio is out, and it is 2.5 percentage points higher than the figure the president cited for July.

The Big Picture

Ghana’s debt ratio fell sharply and has now edged back up. The Finance Ministry’s 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, presented on 23 July 2026, puts public debt at 61.8% of GDP at end-2024, 44.7% at end-2025 and 45.0% at end-June 2026.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said the 45% target was reached years ahead of the IMF programme timetable, the schedule agreed with the International Monetary Fund. The Bank of Ghana, the central bank, gives a provisional end-June 2026 debt stock of GH¢719.5 billion (about US$61.4 billion), also 45.0% of GDP.

The 2027 Budget then put the end-October 2026 stock at GH¢759.3 billion (about US$64.8 billion), or 47.5% of GDP. That is GH¢39.8 billion (about US$3.4 billion) more than at end-June, with 56.4% owed at home and 43.6% abroad.

Our earlier reports covered the IMF programme’s completion and an early Eurobond payment, a dollar bond sold to foreign investors. This article converts cedis, Ghana’s currency, at 11.72 per US dollar, the market rate of 17 November 2026.

In Plain English Debt-to-GDP ratio: total public debt divided by a year of national output. Debt target: a debt level the government has set itself in its fiscal rules, here 45% of GDP. Provisional: a first estimate that official data may later revise.

Independence Arch in Accra, Ghana, in a file photo. Photo: Ijon / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What the President Said

Speaking at the Ghana Investment Summit on Monday 16 November 2026, Mahama told investors that public debt had held broadly steady at about 45% of GDP as of July. We could not read a transcript, so this rests on what was reported from the summit.

What the Former Finance Minister Said

Amin Adam served in the previous government, led by the New Patriotic Party, which left office at the end of 2024. In an interview on Monday 16 November 2026 he said the ratio rose from about 44% at end-2025 to 47.5% in October 2026.

He said the debt stock moved from US$49 billion at end-2024 to US$65 billion in October 2026, almost US$16 billion more. He said it grew 18% in the ten months to October, adding GH¢118 billion (about US$10.1 billion) since end-2025.

Only about GH¢30 billion (about US$2.6 billion) of that rise came from the cedi’s slide, Amin Adam said. That is roughly a quarter of the increase he cited.

Why the Ratio Matters

The ratio decides how much room the government has to borrow and spend. Ghana’s fiscal rules set a debt target of 45% of GDP, and the budget figure for October is 2.5 percentage points above it.

Interest costs are the pressure point Amin Adam names for 2027. The 2027 Budget projects an interest bill of GH¢61 billion (about US$5.2 billion), which he said is larger than the GH¢34 billion (about US$2.9 billion) set aside for four ministries combined: agriculture, energy, tourism, and trade and industry.

Our report on the 2027 budget and the food import bill covers the spending side. More on the country is in our Ghana coverage.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm an official July ratio, so Mahama’s 45% as of July rests on his statement at the summit. We could not read a transcript of the speech.

The October ratio is provisional and may be revised. We found no date for the next official debt release.

What It Means for You

If you follow Ghana’s debt-to-GDP figures, the latest official reading is the budget’s 47.5% for October, not the 45% of mid-year. The next official release will show whether the climb above the 45% target continues.

Until then, the useful comparison is end-June at 45.0% against end-October at 47.5%, both official and both provisional. This is a factual account, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Ghana’s 2027 Budget say about debt?

The Finance Minister said provisional debt stood at GH¢759.3 billion (about US$64.8 billion) at the end of October 2026, or 47.5% of GDP. Of that, 56.4% is owed domestically and 43.6% externally.

What did President Mahama say about debt?

He said at the Ghana Investment Summit on Monday 16 November 2026 that debt had held broadly steady at about 45% of GDP as of July. The Finance Ministry’s mid-year update put it at 45.0% in June 2026.

What did Amin Adam say?

The former finance minister said debt rose from about 44% of GDP at end-2025 to 47.5% in October 2026. He put the stock at US$65 billion, up almost US$16 billion since end-2024.

What is Ghana’s debt target?

Ghana’s fiscal rules set a debt target of 45% of GDP. The Finance Ministry’s July 2026 review says Ghana reached it ahead of the IMF programme timetable.

Sources: Ghana Ministry of Finance, 2027 Budget Statement (November 2026) and 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review (mofep.gov.gh); Bank of Ghana, end-June 2026 debt data (bog.gov.gh); market rate from a market data provider, 17 November 2026.

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