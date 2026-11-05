Ghana IMF Review Ends With a Deal

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GHANA · IMF

Key Facts What happened IMF staff and Ghana agreed on Thursday 5 November 2026 on the first review of a 36-month programme.

The catch The deal still needs approval from IMF management and its Executive Board; no date is set.

The economy Ghana grew 6.2% in the first half of 2026; inflation was 5.5% in October.

The weak spot Foreign-currency reserves have fallen in recent months, and the IMF wants a more flexible exchange rate.

Still to do Eight reforms remain, from tax computers to a budget watchdog and an anti-corruption plan.

The Ghana IMF review ended in a staff-level deal on Thursday 5 November 2026, the International Monetary Fund said. The IMF is the Washington-based lender that backs governments, and the deal covers the first review of Ghana’s 36-month policy programme.

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The IMF said Ghana’s economy is proving resilient, but the deal still needs approval from IMF management and its Executive Board. For US readers, the review shows whether a big gold and cocoa exporter is keeping the budget promises behind its debt recovery.

What the IMF and Ghana Agreed

An IMF team led by mission chief Ruben Atoyan worked in Accra, the capital, from 22 October to 4 November 2026. The team then announced agreement on the first review of a 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument.

A Policy Coordination Instrument, or PCI, is an IMF arrangement that brings no new loans. It works as a public check-up that tells investors and lenders whether a government is keeping its reform promises.

The IMF called the programme’s performance broadly satisfactory, with most targets met and reforms moving forward. The IMF Executive Board first looked at the PCI on 27 July 2026, the day it closed Ghana’s US$3 billion loan programme.

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Growth, Prices and the Budget

Ghana’s economy grew 6.2% in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier. The IMF projects 5.7% growth for the full year, and inflation, the pace at which prices rise, stood at 5.5% in October.

That is below the Bank of Ghana’s target band of 6% to 10%. The Bank of Ghana is the country’s central bank, which sets interest rates and holds its foreign-currency reserves.

The government’s budget before interest payments is on track to meet the programme’s year-end surplus target. The 2027 budget aims for a surplus of 0.5% of economic output on the same basis, helped by tax measures that Parliament approved in July.

Eight Reforms Still Open

The IMF named eight reforms for Ghana to finish, and the list shows where the government is behind. At the central bank, it wants an overhaul of how cash in the banking system is managed.

On taxes, the IMF wants the Integrated Tax Administration System, a computer platform for collecting revenue, rolled out in full. It also wants the Fiscal Council, a budget watchdog, to start work.

The audit of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s collection accounts is delayed and must be published. A Fiscal Risk Statement, a list of threats to public finances, must be published too.

Parliament is asked to adopt the Conduct of Public Officers Bill, a law on officials’ conduct. The government must also publish its second National Ethics and Anti-Corruption Action Plan.

Finally, the IMF wants stronger oversight and governance of state-owned companies. These are firms the state owns, from utilities to the cocoa board.

Reserves, Gold and the Exchange Rate

Foreign-currency reserves have fallen in recent months, and the IMF treats this as the country’s main weak point. To rebuild them, Ghana is moving foreign-currency dealing from the Bank of Ghana to GoldBod, the state gold board.

Large-scale mines will also have to sell more of their gold to the state, a step Ghana began with a 30% gold sales rule. The IMF also wants a more flexible exchange rate and a sinking fund, a savings pot for repaying bonds.

The IMF warns that swings in gold, cocoa and oil prices could hurt the economy. It also points to large domestic debt that must be refinanced and to weak spots in the financial sector.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The IMF is the Washington-based fund that lends to and advises governments. Ruben Atoyan is the IMF official who led the team that visited Accra.

GoldBod is Ghana’s state gold board, which buys and exports gold from small-scale miners. The Bank of Ghana is the central bank, and the Executive Board is the IMF body that makes the final decision.

What It Means for You

A passed review keeps the IMF’s backing behind Ghana’s budget, which matters to investors holding Ghanaian dollar bonds. It also matters to buyers of the country’s gold and cocoa, including US chocolate and jewellery makers.

Travellers and businesses will see little immediate change, because the PCI brings no new money. Investors should watch the Board vote and the state of Ghana’s reserves in the coming weeks.

What Is Not Known

The IMF has not said when its Executive Board will vote on the review. Its statement also gives no figure for the size of Ghana’s foreign-currency reserves.

It is unclear how quickly the eight reforms will be finished, because the statement sets no dates. It is also too early to say how the move of currency dealing to GoldBod will affect the exchange rate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the IMF and Ghana agree on?

Staff of the International Monetary Fund and Ghana agreed on the first review of a 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument. The agreement still needs approval from IMF management and the Executive Board.

Does Ghana get new IMF money?

No, the Policy Coordination Instrument is a programme without new loans. It works as a check on Ghana’s reforms that investors and lenders can follow.

How fast is Ghana’s economy growing?

Ghana’s economy grew 6.2% in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier. The IMF projects growth of 5.7% for the full year.

What is the biggest risk the IMF names?

The IMF points to falling foreign-currency reserves and to swings in gold, cocoa and oil prices. It also warns about large domestic debt that must be refinanced.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, end-of-mission statement on the first review of Ghana’s Policy Coordination Instrument, Accra, 5 November 2026; International Monetary Fund, press release on the 2026 Article IV consultation and the 36-month PCI request for Ghana, 15 May 2026; International Monetary Fund, Executive Board press release on the sixth ECF review and the PCI request for Ghana, 27 July 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief