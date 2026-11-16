John Mahama speaks at a public event in November 2021, while in opposition; he returned to the presidency in January 2025. Photo: Amuzujoe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

GHANA · PARTY ELECTIONS

Delegates of Ghana’s governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono East Region of central Ghana voted out their regional chairman on Saturday 14 November 2026. Ali Abubakari Donkor (spelled Alhaji Ali Abubakar in one report) won 155 votes and Unas Owusu, who had held the post, received 118, according to results announced at the venue.

The NDC is the party of President John Dramani Mahama (more in our Ghana news). This was an internal party vote, and no policy consequence has been reported.

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Key Facts Vote Delegates of Ghana’s governing party elected new Bono East Region officers on Saturday 14 November 2026.

Chairman Ali Abubakari Donkor won 155 votes; Unas Owusu, who held the post, received 118.

Venue Reported, not confirmed: 398 delegates voted at a Bono East school; over 400 police deployed.

Other posts One report: several incumbents lost, including the Women’s Organiser (women members’ officer); some seats unopposed.

As of 16 November 2026, 14:00 GMT

Ghana’s ruling party has a new chairman in the Bono East Region after delegates ousted the incumbent. The margin was 37 votes.

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The Big Picture

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leader, has been Ghana’s president since January 2025. That makes the NDC the governing party in Ghana.

Bono East Region was approved in a December 2018 referendum and established in 2019; its capital is Techiman. No effect of this vote on national policy has been reported.

File photo, 2023. An aerial view of a busy commercial district of Accra, Ghana’s capital, with the Gulf of Guinea on the horizon. (Photo: Goldenwabbit, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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How the Vote Went

At Nkoranza Technical Institute, a school in Nkoranza in Bono East, 398 delegates cast ballots on Saturday 14 November (reported, not confirmed). According to one report, late-arriving delegates delayed voting, which then went on peacefully and ended at about 4:00 p.m.

More than 400 police officers were deployed, a figure reported, not confirmed. Dr Gabriel Dei Yeboah, the electoral officer who announced the results, said the vote was transparent.

Who Won and Who Lost

Donkor is described as chief executive of Akina Group of Companies, a Ghanaian business group, and is popularly known as “Soldier Man”. Baba Shaibu, a third candidate, received 107 votes, according to results announced at the venue.

Donkor said on 14 November: “I will work with all, including those who lost, to ensure we work together for the success of the party.” He gave no other plans.

One report says several other incumbents lost, including the Women’s Organiser (the party officer for women members), and some posts went unopposed. No vote counts were available for them.

In Plain English

A regional officer is an elected party post in one region. Delegates are the party members who vote for it.

What It Means for You

The result matters mainly to NDC members in Bono East Region, who now have a new chairman. For readers abroad it is a local party matter.

For wider context, read Africa: The New Scramble. Daily updates are on our Africa news page.

What to Watch

No date is confirmed for any follow-up, such as a handover. No protest was reported.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether anyone will challenge the result. The winner is named Ali Abubakari Donkor in the results as announced and Alhaji Ali Abubakar in one report.

Sources: Statements by Dr Gabriel Dei Yeboah, the electoral officer who announced the results, and Ali Abubakari Donkor, 14 November 2026; results announced at the venue, 14 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Bono East NDC chairman election?

Ali Abubakari Donkor won with 155 votes on Saturday 14 November 2026, according to results announced at the venue. Unas Owusu, who had held the post, received 118.

Where was the vote held?

Delegates voted at Nkoranza Technical Institute in Bono East, where 398 cast ballots, reported, not confirmed. More than 400 police were deployed, also reported, not confirmed.

Does this change Ghana’s government policy?

No effect on the party’s national policy has been reported. It was an internal vote of the governing party in one region.

Will the result be challenged?

No protest was reported, and it is not known whether anyone will challenge the result. No scheduled date was confirmed for any follow-up.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error