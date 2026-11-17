GHANA · CENTRAL BANK

The Bank of Ghana, the country’s central bank, warned on Monday 16 November 2026 that an unusually strong El Niño, a warming of Pacific Ocean waters that upsets weather worldwide, could affect farm output across West Africa into early 2027. Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama named food prices, cocoa production, export earnings, inflation and the exchange rate as possible casualties.

He spoke at Bank Square, the Bank’s base in Accra, at the opening of the 133rd meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, the panel that sets Ghana’s policy interest rate. The Bank’s published 2026 calendar puts the committee’s decision on Wednesday 18 November.

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Key Facts What Governor Asiama warned a strong El Niño could hit food prices, cocoa and the cedi.

When Speech on Monday 16 November 2026; rate decision due Wednesday 18 November.

Inflation 5.5% in October 2026, up from 5.2% in September; policy rate 14.0%.

Not known How large a shortfall the Bank fears; it gave no estimate.

As of 17 November 2026, 08:30 GMT

The warning frames Wednesday’s rate decision, the Bank’s last of 2026, at a moment when inflation has risen from 3.2% in March to 5.5% in October.

What the Governor Said

Asiama said an unusually strong El Niño episode could affect agricultural production across West Africa into the first quarter of 2027. He listed potential effects on food prices, domestic farm output and Ghana’s cocoa production and export earnings (Bank of Ghana, opening remarks, 16 November 2026).

He added that these developments could affect both inflation and the exchange rate, and asked staff for a comprehensive assessment of the transmission channels, meaning the routes through which a weather shock reaches prices and the currency. The speech gave no forecast, no cocoa estimate and no price figure.

Office towers rise above trees and rooftops in central Accra, Ghana, in an undated photo. Photo: Francisco Anzola / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

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Why Cocoa and the Cedi Are in the Frame

The Bank’s statement of 24 September 2026 said total exports rose to US$22.4 billion in the first eight months of the year, from US$17.9 billion a year earlier, driven by strong gold, cocoa and crude oil receipts. It did not say how large cocoa is within that total.

A weaker cocoa harvest could reduce one of those three sources of foreign currency, though the Bank gave no estimate. In his remarks the Governor tied export receipts to the adequacy of external buffers and to exchange-rate stability, and the cedi is Ghana’s currency.

Not a New Worry

The Bank already flagged El Niño on 24 September, citing expectations of a strong episode developing in the last quarter of 2026 that could hurt food prices. On that day it held its policy rate at 14.0% by a unanimous vote and judged the balance of risks to inflation and growth broadly balanced (Bank of Ghana, 24 September 2026).

The new element on 16 November is that the Governor names cocoa and export earnings and extends the window into early 2027. The 24 September statement had also listed offsetting downside risks to inflation: continued fiscal consolidation, improved food supply and exchange rate stability.

The Bank did not say which forecaster’s outlook it relies on. We found no published independent assessment of El Niño’s effect on Ghana’s cocoa output as of 17 November.

Asiama said the economy keeps showing resilience, but that the Bank cannot afford to be complacent. He also asked the committee to review how well its rate decisions reach bank lending rates through the Bank’s operating framework.

Where Inflation Stands

The Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, said on 4 November 2026 that year-on-year inflation was 5.5% in October, up from 5.2% in September. Food and non-alcoholic drinks inflation eased to 2.8% from 4.0%, while non-food inflation rose to 7.9% from 6.2%.

Transport prices were up 14.1% on the year and services prices 11.5%, against 8.3% for services in September (Statistical Service bulletin, 4 November). Asiama told the committee the uptick “warrants careful examination” and asked whether it reflects temporary changes in fuel, transport and administered prices, meaning rates the state sets.

The same bulletin shows inflation at 23.5% in January 2025, 8.0% in October 2025 and 3.2% in March 2026. In September the Bank said inflation, below the lower edge (6%) of its target range of 8% plus or minus 2 points, was projected to move up into the band over the next few quarters.

What to Watch Next

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 the Bank is due to publish the committee’s rate decision, according to its 2026 calendar. The first quarter of 2027 is the window the Governor gave for El Niño effects across West Africa.

The date of the next Ghana inflation bulletin, covering November, is not confirmed. Our reports include Ghana’s October inflation rise and Lesotho’s El Niño farm preparations.

What It Means for You

Separate from El Niño, the Bank listed in September a stronger US dollar, after the US Federal Reserve raised its policy rate, among the upside risks to Ghana’s inflation. It held its policy rate at 14.0% on 24 September, and the decision on 18 November will show whether that stance changes.

The Bank has not said any harvest has failed, so this is a risk flag, not a forecast. More on the country is in our Ghana coverage.

What Is Not Known

The Bank did not say how large a harvest shortfall it fears, or how far prices or the cedi could move. It has not said whether the warning will change Wednesday’s decision, and no committee vote had been published by Tuesday morning, 17 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Bank of Ghana warn about?

Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama said on 16 November 2026 that an unusually strong El Niño could affect West African farming into early 2027. He named food prices, cocoa and export earnings.

When will the Bank announce its rate decision?

The Bank’s 2026 calendar gives Wednesday 18 November as the press release date. The committee meets from 16 to 18 November.

What is Ghana’s inflation rate?

The Ghana Statistical Service put year-on-year inflation at 5.5% for October 2026, up from 5.2% in September. Food inflation was 2.8%.

Why does El Niño matter for the cedi?

The Governor linked El Niño to cocoa production and export earnings, which bring in foreign currency. The Bank’s 24 September statement said strong gold, cocoa and crude oil receipts drove exports in the first eight months of 2026.

Sources: Bank of Ghana, Governor’s opening remarks, 133rd MPC meeting, 16 November 2026; Bank of Ghana, MPC press release, 24 September 2026; Bank of Ghana, 2026 MPC calendar; Ghana Statistical Service, Consumer Price Index bulletin, October 2026, 4 November 2026.