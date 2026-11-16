Photo: Pre-inz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0), taken 27 June 2026.

GHANA · FUEL PRICES

Star Oil, a major Ghanaian fuel retailer, cut its petrol price to GH¢14.97 a litre (about US$1.28) from Monday 16 November 2026, local business reports said. It cut diesel to GH¢17.95 (about US$1.53); the prices are in cedis, Ghana’s currency, converted at GH¢11.72 per US$1, the market rate on 16 November.

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Pump prices in Ghana follow world oil prices and the cedi. For travellers and investors, the cut is a small sign that fuel costs in Ghana are easing for now.

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Key Facts Petrol Cut to GH¢14.97 a litre (about US$1.28) from GH¢15.55 on Monday 16 November.

Diesel Cut to GH¢17.95 a litre (about US$1.53) from GH¢18.37 on the same day.

Who Star Oil, a Ghanaian fuel retailer. Other retailers said they would adjust, giving no figures.

Floor Reported minimum petrol price for 16–30 November: GH¢13.69 (about US$1.17).

Watch A diesel charge stays suspended until Monday 30 November; next pricing window opens Tuesday 1 December.

Pump prices in Ghana moved down on Monday, but the cut is small. A temporary tax break on diesel is due to run out on 30 November.

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Star Oil Trims Petrol and Diesel

Star Oil lowered petrol by 58 pesewas (about US$0.05) from GH¢15.55 a litre, a fall of about 3.7%; a pesewa is one hundredth of a cedi. It lowered diesel by 42 pesewas (about US$0.04) from GH¢18.37, a fall of about 2.3%.

Star Oil’s own notice has not been seen. Its website still listed the older GH¢15.55 petrol and GH¢18.37 diesel prices on 14 November, so the new prices rest on local business reports.

File photo. A Star Oil station with its price board, photographed on 20 June 2026; the prices shown are from June, not today. Photo: Mawududzi-godwyn / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Several Price Moves in Two Weeks

Star Oil has changed its prices several times this month. On 2 November it moved petrol from GH¢16.45 to GH¢16.38 and raised diesel from GH¢17.95 to GH¢18.45, and on Monday 9 November it cut petrol to GH¢15.97 and diesel to GH¢18.37.

After further changes, its petrol price stood at GH¢15.55 on Saturday 14 November, and the Monday cut brought it to GH¢14.97. Petrol is therefore GH¢1.00 (about US$0.09) below its 9 November price, and 8.4% below the GH¢16.35 it charged before that day.

Why Prices Are Falling

Each fuel retailer sets its own pump price, but the National Petroleum Authority, the state regulator, publishes a minimum price, called a floor, for each two-week pricing window. The floors for 16–30 November, as reported on 14 November, were GH¢13.69 a litre for petrol and GH¢16.73 for diesel (about US$1.17 and US$1.43), down from GH¢15.39 and GH¢17.41.

The regulator’s own website had not yet listed the new floors on Saturday 14 November. Star Oil’s new petrol price sits GH¢1.28 (about US$0.11) above the floor, which leaves room for further cuts.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, the industry body of fuel retailers, credits cheaper refined fuel on world markets, a stronger cedi and government support for diesel. It had projected a petrol cut of more than 8% and a diesel cut of just over 4% for the window, though actual prices vary by retailer.

What It Means for You

Petrol and diesel are the main running costs for taxi, minibus and truck operators in Ghana, and diesel carries most goods. A 42-pesewa cut on diesel is small against a price of GH¢17.95 a litre (about US$1.53), so shoppers should not expect an immediate fall in transport fares or food prices.

For visitors, fuel at about US$1.28 a litre makes road travel in Ghana cheaper than in recent weeks, though prices differ between stations. For investors, lower fuel costs would help the Bank of Ghana, the central bank, which is watching consumer inflation that rose in October.

The 30 November Deadline

The authority said on 5 November that the government has absorbed over GH¢2 billion (about US$171 million) to shield consumers from world prices. A GH¢1 charge on each litre of diesel, the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy, stays suspended until Monday 30 November, with no decision announced on what follows.

The next pricing window opens on Tuesday 1 December 2026, and prices then will show how far the relief was holding diesel down. Earlier pieces in our Ghana news section follow the August price rise and the September decision by GOIL, another Ghanaian fuel retailer.

What Is Not Known

Star Oil’s own notice has not been seen, so the new prices rest on local business reports of 16 November and are not confirmed by the retailer. The size and timing of cuts at other retailers have not been announced.

The reported price floors have not yet appeared on the regulator’s website, and it is not known whether the diesel relief will continue beyond 30 November. How far retailers will pass cheaper world prices to the pump is also unclear.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Star Oil cut fuel prices in Ghana?

Star Oil cut petrol from GH¢15.55 to GH¢14.97 a litre (about US$1.28) and diesel from GH¢18.37 to GH¢17.95 (about US$1.53) from Monday 16 November 2026, local business reports said. The retailer’s own notice has not been seen.

Why are Ghana’s fuel prices falling?

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies credits cheaper refined fuel on world markets, a stronger cedi and government support for diesel. The regulator’s reported minimum prices also fell for 16–30 November.

What is the price floor on petrol in Ghana?

It is the minimum price a retailer may charge in a two-week window. For 16–30 November it was reported at GH¢13.69 a litre for petrol (about US$1.17) and GH¢16.73 for diesel (about US$1.43).

What happens to Ghana’s diesel relief on 30 November?

A GH¢1-a-litre levy on diesel stays suspended until Monday 30 November 2026, and no decision on what follows has been announced. The next pricing window opens on Tuesday 1 December.

Sources: National Petroleum Authority, reported price floors for 16–30 November 2026, and its statement of 5 November 2026; Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, outlook for the 16 November window; Star Oil website, 14 November 2026; local business reports, 16 November 2026; exchange rate: US dollar to cedi market close of 16 November 2026 (GH¢11.72).

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