Ghana Completes Its US$3 Billion IMF Loan

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GHANA · ECONOMY

Key Facts The loan The International Monetary Fund (IMF) closed Ghana’s US$3 billion loan programme on 27 July 2026.

The last payment Ghana received a final US$371 million, taking total payments under the programme to about US$3 billion.

The debt Public debt is projected at 48.8% of economic output (GDP) in 2026, down from 70.1% in 2024.

What comes next IMF staff and Ghana agreed the first check-up of a no-loan programme on 5 November.

The next date Ghana’s central bank meets from 16 to 18 November 2026 to set interest rates.

Ghana has finished its US$3 billion rescue loan from the International Monetary Fund, the Washington-based lender that backs countries in financial trouble. The IMF Executive Board closed the loan programme on Monday 27 July 2026, and a new programme without loans now keeps Ghana under watch.

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For US readers, the end of the loan matters because Ghana sells gold, cocoa and oil to the world and its dollar bonds trade on international markets. Our short report on the 5 November staff deal covers the latest step, and this explainer shows how the whole programme fits together.

What the Loan Programme Was

The loan was a 39-month arrangement under the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility, which is a low-cost lending window for poorer countries in trouble. Its last review, completed on 27 July 2026, released a final 265.9 million Special Drawing Rights, the IMF’s own unit of account, worth about US$371 million.

That brought total payments under the arrangement to about US$3 billion. The Executive Board, which approves IMF programmes, also excused a small breach of a limit on Bank of Ghana lending to the government, which came from sharing the costs of the gold purchase programme.

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How Ghana’s Numbers Changed

The IMF says the risk of Ghana falling into debt distress, meaning it could not pay its debts, is now moderate. The IMF said that upgrade came two years earlier than it expected when the programme began.

Public debt fell from 70.1% of output in 2024 to an estimated 56.6% in 2025, and the IMF projects 48.8% for 2026. The IMF’s July release put gross reserves, the foreign currency the central bank holds, at US$11.9 billion, about four months of imports.

Ghana’s statistics office put inflation at 5.5% in October 2026, which is below the central bank’s target band of 6% to 10%. The cedi, Ghana’s currency, trades near 11.63 per US dollar on 6 November, from the market-data provider RT.

What Happened to the Bondholders

In October 2024 Ghana swapped its old dollar bonds, worth about US$13 billion, for new bonds in a debt restructuring. The Finance Ministry said 98.6% of holders took part.

The IMF said on 27 July that Ghana has deals with more than half of its official bilateral lenders, meaning other governments. It has agreements in principle with a similar share of commercial lenders, and talks with the rest continue.

What Comes Next

A Policy Coordination Instrument, or PCI, is a 36-month IMF programme that lends no money. The Executive Board reviewed Ghana’s PCI on 27 July, and IMF staff led by mission chief Ruben Atoyan agreed the first review with Ghana on Thursday 5 November 2026.

The deal still needs approval from IMF management and the Executive Board, and no date is set. The IMF’s 5 November statement lists open reforms, among them a cash-management framework at the Bank of Ghana, the central bank, a full tax-collection computer system, a budget watchdog called the Fiscal Council and a published list of risks to public finances.

The Bank of Ghana’s policy rate stands at 14%, and its next rate meeting runs from Monday 16 to Wednesday 18 November 2026. In the same statement the IMF flagged exposure to swings in gold, cocoa and oil prices.

What It Means for You

Holders of Ghana’s new dollar bonds should watch the Board decision and the central bank meeting, because both shape how markets judge the country. A finished loan with no new money means Ghana must now rely on its own reserves and on market borrowing.

Gold is the engine of those reserves, as our guide to Ghana’s illegal gold mining and the Ghana economy overview explain. Travellers and US firms face no new rules from the end of the programme.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the IMF Board will vote on the first PCI review, or whether it will approve it unchanged. We also did not find a public figure for Ghana’s reserves after the end of 2025.

It is not known how long the remaining talks with commercial lenders will take. Which reforms the IMF will insist on first is also unclear.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ghana Still Getting IMF Money?

No, because the US$3 billion loan programme ended with a final payment of about US$371 million. A new 36-month programme gives policy advice and monitoring but lends no money.

What Is a Policy Coordination Instrument?

It is an IMF arrangement without a loan. Governments use it to show lenders and investors that they keep their reform promises.

How Much of Ghana’s Eurobond Debt Was Restructured?

About US$13 billion of old dollar bonds were exchanged for new ones in October 2024. The Finance Ministry said 98.6% of holders took part.

When Does the IMF Board Decide on the First Review?

No date has been announced. The IMF said the 5 November deal still needs approval from IMF management and its Executive Board.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, Executive Board press release on Ghana, 27 July 2026; IMF staff statement on the first PCI review, 5 November 2026; Ghana Statistical Service, inflation for October 2026; Bank of Ghana, policy rate and notice of the 133rd Monetary Policy Committee meeting, 5 November 2026; Ghana Ministry of Finance, Eurobond exchange results, 2 October 2024; RT cedi rate, 6 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief