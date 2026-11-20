Ghana says it clears the tests for a shared currency, but the start date and the partners are not settled.

Traders sell groceries and household goods on a street outside Makola Market in central Accra, Ghana. File photo, 2013. (Photo: Benggriff, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Ghana Economy

Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of Ghana’s central bank, said this week that the central bank is ready to adopt the ECO, West Africa’s planned single currency. “When you look at the convergence criteria, we are ready,” he said, adding that preparations were ongoing.

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The ECO is the planned currency of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc whose “convergence criteria” are shared targets for deficits, inflation and reserves. Asiama said he is aware of a bloc meeting in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire’s commercial capital, this weekend, and that the bank is “working with ECOWAS in that regard”.

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Key Facts Who. Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the country’s central bank.

What. He says the central bank is ready to adopt the ECO, West Africa’s planned currency.

Where. Abidjan hosts a meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) this weekend.

When. Leaders committed to a launch next year, starting with countries that meet the shared tests.

As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

Ghana says it clears the tests for a shared currency, but the start date and the partners are not settled.

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The ECO has been promised before, as our earlier report on the ECOWAS timetable shows. On Sunday 19 July, the final communiqué of the bloc’s 69th summit in Lungi, Sierra Leone, said leaders “reiterate[d] [their] firm commitment to the launch of the ECO in 2027”.

The communiqué says the launch “shall commence with those countries that meet the established convergence criteria and are ready to participate”. It adds that “appropriate support will be provided to countries that are not yet ready”.

The bloc now has 12 members, after Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger left in January 2025. Guinea asked in July to join the Presidential Task Force on the single currency, and the leaders approved the request.

On Monday 7 September, ECOWAS’s Convergence Council, a bloc body, asked the ECOWAS Commission, its executive arm, to convene its Presidential Task Force, the leaders’ steering group for the single currency, at once. ECOWAS said a launch in 2027 remains achievable.

The Bank of Ghana, the central bank, on High Street in Accra. File photo, 2011. (Photo: Natsubee, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Ministry of Finance told Parliament on Thursday 12 November that Ghana met five of the six criteria, using data to the end of October unless stated. On the four primary tests, it reported a budget deficit of 2.3% of GDP, or annual economic output, against a ceiling of 3%.

Average inflation was 4.6% against a ceiling of 5%, and central bank financing of the budget was zero against a limit of 10% of the previous year’s tax revenue. Gross foreign reserves covered 4.5 months of imports at the end of September against a floor of 3 months.

Public debt, a secondary test, stood at 47.5% of GDP against a ceiling of 70%. The ministry puts the depreciation of the cedi, Ghana’s currency, against the US dollar at 10.1%, outside the permitted band of 10%, a miss of 0.1 percentage point.

The Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, said inflation rose in October to 5.5% year on year, up from 5.2% in September and the third straight monthly rise. The convergence test uses annual average inflation, which smooths a whole year, so the 5.5% October reading can sit above the 5% ceiling while the average passes.

Asiama named logistics and other members’ readiness to meet the criteria as the critical factors. That is the strongest counter-view to his own confidence: Ghana may be ready, yet the ECO starts only where the tests are met.

Inflation is central bank territory, since the Bank of Ghana, which set its policy rate at 11% this week, is the body charged with holding prices within the ceiling. The leaders also spoke of “outstanding issues that are essential for the introduction of the ECO” and told the Commission to consult central bank governors on them.

The Commission must also convene the task force before the ordinary summit scheduled for December, whose exact date the communiqué does not give. The President of Côte d’Ivoire is the only remaining serving member of that task force.

Asiama said the Abidjan meeting falls this weekend, and its outcome is not known. For readers in the United States, the ECO would replace national currencies in ready member states, in a region whose countries trade with the US.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ECO?

It is the single currency planned for West African countries in ECOWAS. It is meant to replace national currencies in the members that meet the shared tests first.

Does Ghana pass every test?

Ghana passes every primary test but misses one secondary test, on the cedi’s exchange rate, by a small margin.

Will all members adopt the ECO together?

No. The leaders’ communiqué says the launch starts with the countries that are ready, while the others receive support.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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