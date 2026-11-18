The Bank of Ghana, which manages the country's reserves, on High Street in Accra. File photo, 2011. (Photo: Natsubee, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GHANA · ECONOMY

Ghana’s central bank cut its main interest rate by 3 percentage points to 11% on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The Bank of Ghana says borrowing costs in the market had already fallen below the old 14% rate, and the Governor called the cut a realignment.

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For US readers, the decision matters because it may lower returns on Ghanaian cedi bonds and bring cheaper credit in a major West African economy. It came as the cedi, Ghana’s currency, traded near 11.73 per US dollar (market data, 18 November 2026), so one cedi buys about US$0.085.

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Key Facts The country Ghana, a West African gold and cocoa exporter, uses the cedi as its currency.

What happened Ghana’s central bank cut its main interest rate, the policy rate, from 14% to 11%.

The reason Ghana’s central bank governor, Johnson Pandit Asiama, said market rates already ran below 14%.

Inflation Consumer prices rose 5.5% in October, up from 5.2% in September.

Reserves Gross reserves stood at US$12.1 billion on 17 November 2026, or 4.4 months of imports.

The Bank of Ghana cut its policy rate from 14% to 11%, saying market rates had already fallen.

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What Happened

Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the decision at a press conference after the 133rd meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, the central bank’s rate-setting panel. The committee met from Monday 16 to Wednesday 18 November 2026.

A cut of 300 basis points equals 3 percentage points, since one basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. The new rate is 11%, down from 14%.

He described the step as a realignment of the rate. He said prevailing market rates “have evolved at levels below the current monetary policy rate, indicating that the effective policy stance is actually lower than the announced rate”.

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Changes to How the Bank Steers Rates

The committee also changed the tools it uses to move market rates. It will replace its 14-day open market operations instrument, the tool it uses to manage cash in the banking system, with a seven-day one.

It also narrows the policy corridor, the band within which short-term bank rates can move around the policy rate. The band shrinks from plus or minus 400 basis points to plus or minus 100 basis points.

Asiama said recent reforms had already strengthened how it manages cash in the banking system and improved how policy signals reach money market rates. The bank says the new steps build on that.

Why the Bank Cut Now

Asiama said domestic growth has remained firm, supported by easing credit conditions and more lending to the private sector. He said the committee saw significant improvements in domestic macroeconomic conditions.

Private-sector credit growth reached 37.2% in October 2026, compared with 13.9% a year earlier. After inflation, credit grew 30%, up from 5.4%.

Banks’ average lending rate fell to 15.8% in October 2026 from 22.2% in October 2025. That is a drop of 6.4 percentage points in one year (our calculation).

The committee also noted improved fiscal performance this year. It described the external sector as resilient, supported by strong export receipts.

Inflation and Reserves

Headline inflation edged up to 5.5% in October from 5.2% in September, but stayed below the lower edge of the bank’s medium-term target band. The bank expects inflation to move gradually back into its medium-term target range over the coming period.

It named three risks: crude oil prices, El Niño (a Pacific weather pattern that can disrupt rainfall) effects on food production, and quarterly changes in utility tariffs. It said the inflation outlook remains exposed to all three.

Gross international reserves, the central bank’s stock of foreign currency, stood at US$12.1 billion on 17 November 2026, enough for 4.4 months of imports. At the end of December 2025 they were US$13.8 billion.

Why It Matters

The cut narrows the gap between the policy rate and inflation. At 14% the rate sat 8.5 points above October inflation of 5.5%; at 11% it sits 5.5 points above it (our calculation).

The real rate, meaning the policy rate minus inflation, stays clearly positive in our calculation. The central bank still has room to keep pressing on inflation.

What It Means for You

If you hold Ghanaian cedi treasury bills (short-term government debt) or funds that own them, lower yields are possible if the cut feeds through. The fall in reserves since December 2025 is the number to watch alongside the cedi, since it shows how much dollar cushion the bank has.

Travellers and US firms paying cedi costs will see no direct change today. Importers and borrowers in Ghana, however, should find loans cheaper than a year ago, when the average lending rate was 22.2%.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how fast banks will pass the cut to borrowers, because lending rates are set by each bank. Further cuts would depend on inflation, oil prices and the cedi.

It is also unclear how the cedi will react, since lower rates could reduce the appeal of local bonds to foreign investors. Lower yields might also affect how much foreign money stays in the market.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: the Bank of Ghana’s El Niño warning, the outlook for the cedi and Ghana’s debt level.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Ghana Cut Its Interest Rate?

The Bank of Ghana cut its policy rate by 300 basis points, or 3 percentage points, from 14% to 11%. The decision was announced on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Why Did the Bank of Ghana Cut Rates?

The Governor said market rates were already below 14%, so the effective stance was looser than announced. The bank also pointed to firm growth, easing credit conditions and improved fiscal performance.

What Is Ghana’s Inflation Rate?

Headline inflation was 5.5% in October 2026, up from 5.2% in September. It remains below the lower edge of the bank’s target band.

What Is Ghana’s Policy Rate Now?

The Bank of Ghana’s policy rate is now 11%, down from 14%. The narrower policy corridor of plus or minus 100 basis points applies around it.

Sources: Bank of Ghana, monetary policy pages, accessed 18 November 2026; 133rd Monetary Policy Committee press conference, 18 November 2026; Bank of Ghana, opening remarks by Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama, 16 November 2026; market data, cedi per US dollar, 18 November 2026.





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