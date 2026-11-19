Ghana’s producer inflation rose to 5.2% in October, its third rise in a row.

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Rio Times Markets · Ghana

Prices that Ghana’s producers receive for their goods rose 5.2% in October 2026 compared with a year earlier, up from 4.8% in September. The producer price index tracks what factories, miners and utilities charge at the gate, so it often warns of pressure that later reaches shops.

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The figure arrived one day after the Bank of Ghana, the central bank, cut its main interest rate to 11% from 14%. For investors abroad, the two releases point in different directions: cheaper credit on one side, firmer input costs on the other.

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Key Facts What happened The producer price index rose 5.2% from a year earlier in October 2026, up from 4.8%.

The trend Producer inflation climbed from 4.0% in July to 4.4% in August and 4.8% in September.

Versus forecast No analyst consensus (average forecast) was published, so it is neither a beat nor a miss.

Consumer prices Consumer inflation was 5.5% in October, above the 5.2% producer rate.

Policy Ghana’s central bank cut its policy rate to 11% from 14% on 18 November.

Ghana’s producer inflation rose to 5.2% in October, its third rise in a row.

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What Changed

Producer prices were 5.2% higher in October 2026 than in October 2025, according to the release of Thursday 19 November 2026. The previous reading, for September, was 4.8%, so annual producer inflation rose by 0.4 percentage points.

Earlier readings show a steady climb. The Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, reported 4.0% for July, 4.4% for August and 4.8% for September. The September rise was driven mainly by mining, including crude oil and gas extraction, and by manufacturing.

Containers stacked at the port of Tema, Ghana, at night. File photo.

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Why It Matters Abroad

Rising factory-gate prices squeeze margins for firms that cannot pass costs on. They can also lift consumer prices later if firms do pass them on.

Consumer inflation stood at 5.5% in October, up from 5.2% in September. Producer inflation of 5.2% is still just below it, so the gap between the two is small.

Rates and Prices

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 the central bank cut its policy rate by 3 percentage points to 11%, from 14%.

A rate cut eases borrowing for businesses and households, while firmer producer prices work the other way. One monthly reading is too little to show that the bank misjudged inflation, but it is the figure to track.

What Is Not Known Yet

The release figure does not tell us which sectors pushed prices up in October, so the cause is not confirmed. In September mining and manufacturing led the rise, and the October breakdown may differ.

We also do not know whether the central bank’s committee had this reading in front of it. No analyst consensus was published, so there is no expectation to compare with.

What Would Confirm or Reverse It

A November reading at or above 5.2% would confirm that producer inflation is firming. A reading below 4.8% would reverse the three-month climb and suggest October was a one-off.

A reading between the two would leave the direction unclear. Because the central bank has just cut to 11%, further easing would look harder to defend if producer prices keep rising.

Sources: Ghana Statistical Service (producer price index, 19 November 2026); Ghana Statistical Service (July to September producer prices, October consumer prices); Bank of Ghana (policy rate, 18 November 2026). This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ghana’s producer price index show for October 2026?

It rose 5.2% from a year earlier, up from 4.8% in September. The index tracks prices producers receive for their goods.

Did the figure beat forecasts?

No analyst consensus was published, so it is neither a beat nor a miss. The only comparison is the 0.4 point rise from September.

How does it relate to the central bank’s rate cut?

The Bank of Ghana cut its policy rate to 11% from 14% on 18 November, a day earlier. Rising producer prices could complicate further cuts if they continue.

How does it compare with consumer inflation?

Consumer prices rose 5.5% in October, slightly above the 5.2% producer rate. The two indices are measured separately.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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