Ghana Inflation Rises to 5.5% in October

Passengers board a minibus in Accra, Ghana, in an undated file photo. It does not show the crash or the buses involved. Photo: Amuzujoe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

GHANA · ECONOMY

Key Facts The country Ghana is a West African gold and cocoa exporter, and its statistics office publishes inflation monthly.

What happened Consumer prices were 5.5% higher in October 2026 than a year earlier, up from 5.2% in September.

The trend It is the third straight monthly rise, after 4.6% in July, and the highest since November 2025.

The drivers Services inflation reached 11.5% from 8.3%, while food inflation eased to 2.8% from 4.0%.

Ghana’s yearly inflation rate rose to 5.5% in October 2026, the Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, said on Wednesday 4 November 2026. It is the third monthly increase in a row, after 4.6% in July, 5.0% in August and 5.2% in September.

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For US readers, the number matters because it feeds into interest-rate decisions at Ghana’s central bank, which in turn affect the cedi, Ghana’s currency, and the price of its government bonds. Our earlier report on September’s 5.2% reading shows how the climb began.

What Happened

The statistics office, led by Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu, reported that prices in October were 5.5% above October 2025. A month earlier the yearly rate was 5.2%, and in August it was 5.0%.

The pace is still well below the 8.0% recorded in October 2025. Even so, it is the highest reading since November 2025 and follows a low of 3.3% in February 2026.

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Services Lead the Rise

The statistics office said services inflation reached 11.5% in October, up from 8.3% in September. Transport was among the items pushing it up.

Food inflation eased to 2.8% from 4.0%, which means food prices are still rising, only more slowly. Prices outside food rose 7.9% on the year.

The split shows that price pressure has moved from the market stall to services. Households and businesses that depend on services feel it most.

Why the Central Bank Cares

The Bank of Ghana, the country’s central bank, sets the interest rate that guides borrowing costs across the economy. Inflation figures are one of the inputs for that decision.

Lower rates would help companies and the government, which pay less to borrow. A faster rise in prices can make the bank more careful about cutting.

What It Means for You

If you hold Ghanaian bonds or cedi deposits through a US fund, inflation affects the real return you earn on them. Rising prices can also influence how the central bank sets rates.

Visitors to Accra may notice the change more in services such as transport than in food. A modest budget buffer is sensible for any trip.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether November will bring a fourth rise, because the statistics office publishes each month’s figure only after the month ends. It is also unclear how much of the jump in services comes from one-off fare increases and how much from lasting price pressure.

The central bank’s next reaction is also open, and any rate decision will show how it weighs the new figure. Readers should treat the October reading as one data point in a three-month trend.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times, and our guide to news from across Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Ghana’s Inflation Rate Now?

Ghana’s yearly inflation rate was 5.5% in October 2026, up from 5.2% in September. The Ghana Statistical Service published the figure on 4 November 2026.

Why Did Ghana’s Inflation Rise?

Services prices drove the rise, with services inflation at 11.5% in October from 8.3% in September. Food inflation eased to 2.8% from 4.0%.

How Does It Compare With a Year Ago?

Inflation was 8.0% in October 2025, so the current rate is 2.5 percentage points lower. It has risen for three straight months, though, from 4.6% in July.

What Does It Mean for the Cedi?

Higher inflation can influence interest-rate decisions by the Bank of Ghana, which affect the cedi and bond returns. The central bank has not yet announced a decision linked to the October figure.

Sources: Ghana Statistical Service, consumer price inflation, October 2026, 4 November 2026; Ghana Statistical Service, consumer price inflation releases, August to September 2026 and October 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief