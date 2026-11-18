Economy: Ghana

On Tuesday 17 November 2026 the Bank of Ghana, the country’s central bank, reported that Ghana’s debt bill had edged up in October. Public debt stood at GH¢759.3 billion (Ghanaian cedis, about US$65.3 billion), or 47.5% of gross domestic product (GDP, a year of economic output).

That is above the 45% level the government’s debt rule requires by 2034, though the deadline is eight years away (see our earlier report on Ghana’s budget and its debt ratio). The Ministry of Finance, Ghana’s budget ministry, sets that aim in its 2027 Fiscal Strategy Document, its medium-term budget plan, presented in 2026 to Cabinet, the government’s top decision-making body.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The figure matters beyond Ghana because the country is still finishing a restructuring of its external debts, meaning new repayment terms agreed with lenders. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), a global lender that backed Ghana’s reform programme, said on 27 July 2026, when it completed its final review of that programme, that engagement with the remaining external commercial creditors is ongoing.

Key Facts Total debt. GH¢759.3 billion (about US$65.3 billion) at the end of October 2026, or 47.5% of GDP.

Split. External debt is 20.7% of GDP and domestic debt is 26.8%.

Change. Up 18.4% in cedis, Ghana’s currency, since December 2025, but only 6.5% (US$4.0 billion) in US dollars.

Target. The government aims to bring debt down to 45% of GDP by 2034.

Next. The Monetary Policy Committee, the central bank’s rate-setting panel, announces its decision today, 18 November 2026.

Ghana’s debt ratio has climbed from 45.0% in June, exactly at the government’s 45% goal, to 47.5% in October, the central bank’s own table shows.

The Big Picture

The Ministry of Finance says in its 2027 Fiscal Strategy Document that public debt stood at 61.6% of GDP at the end of 2024. The Bank of Ghana’s table, released on 17 November 2026, puts the ratio at 45.0% at the end of June 2026 and 47.5% at the end of October.

Ratios before and after February 2026 are not like for like, as the bank’s table switches from annual GDP of GH¢1,434.1 billion to GH¢1,597.5 billion. Both are about US$137 billion at the rates its figures imply, and a bigger denominator lets a ratio fall without repayment.

The IMF said on 27 July 2026 that Ghana’s risk of external and overall debt distress had been upgraded to moderate, meaning a lower risk of trouble repaying lenders, two years earlier than expected at programme approval. The same press release says the IMF completed the sixth and final review of Ghana’s 39-month Extended Credit Facility, an IMF loan arrangement, with a final disbursement of about US$371 million.

The ministry’s strategy document places the debt rule in Ghana’s budget-management law, the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), as amended in 2025 (Act 1136). It aims for debt of 45% of GDP by 2034, and the ministry projects 44.8% by then.

Container terminal at the port of Tema, Ghana, at night (file photo, 2008). Photo: SteKrueBe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ghana 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Latest Figures Show

Total public debt rose by about 0.3% in cedis in October 2026, and the ratio moved from 47.4% to 47.5%, the Bank of Ghana’s table shows. The ratio had been 45.0% at the end of June and 45.8% at the end of August.

Since the end of December 2025, debt has risen 18.4% in cedis, from GH¢641.1 billion (US$61.3 billion) to GH¢759.3 billion (US$65.3 billion), by our calculation from the bank’s table. In dollar terms the rise is 6.5%, or US$4.0 billion.

Over twelve months the rise is 20.3% in cedis, from GH¢631.3 billion (US$57.9 billion) at the end of October 2025, and 12.8% in dollars. The bank’s own dollar figures imply a rate of about GH¢11.63 per US$1 at the end of October 2026, which this article uses for conversions.

External debt stood at GH¢331.4 billion (US$28.5 billion), or 20.7% of GDP, and domestic debt at GH¢427.9 billion (about US$36.8 billion), or 26.8% of GDP. Domestic debt therefore makes up about 56% of the total.

Domestic debt has grown by about 35% between September 2025 and October 2026, the same table shows. External debt in dollars stayed between US$28.5 billion and US$29.6 billion across the months in the bank’s table.

Why It Matters

The Bank of Ghana’s figures imply about GH¢10.46 per US$1 at the end of December 2025. They imply GH¢11.63 at the end of October 2026, a fall of roughly 10% in the cedi’s value.

A weaker cedi raises the cedi value of Ghana’s dollar debt, which is why debt in cedis rose 18.4% while debt in dollars rose 6.5% between December 2025 and October 2026. Of the total, US$28.5 billion is external and so moves directly with the exchange rate.

For the currency side, see our report on a forecast for the cedi in 2027. The central bank’s September release, covered in our report on El Niño, food prices and the cedi, warns that a strong El Niño could push up food prices alongside supply chain constraints.

What to Watch

The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee, which sets the key interest rate, meets from 16 to 18 November 2026 and announces its decision today, 18 November. The bank’s press release of 24 September 2026 expects a strong El Niño (a Pacific weather pattern that disturbs harvests) late in the year, which, with global supply chain constraints, it says could push up food prices.

The Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, is targeting rebased national accounts by mid-2027, according to the ministry’s strategy document; the exact date is not confirmed. The ministry says its previous rebasing, in 2018, raised the estimated size of the economy by about 25%, and expects a new one to lower the debt ratio further.

What Is Not Known

The Bank of Ghana’s table does not say how much of the rise comes from new borrowing and how much from the weaker cedi. The bank also says the figures come from the finance ministry, the central bank and the statistical service and may be revised.

The date of the next Bank of Ghana debt release is not confirmed, and neither is the exact timing of the rebased GDP. Until then, the ratio will change with new borrowing, repayments and the exchange rate.

What It Means for You

For Ghanaian households and firms, debt in cedis has grown faster than debt in dollars because the cedi has weakened. For investors who follow Ghana’s dollar debt, the ministry’s plan shows that no new Eurobond (dollar bond sold to foreign investors) sales are intended for 2027 or the medium term.

The October ratio is 2.5 percentage points above the 45% goal for 2034. More on the country is in our Ghana coverage.

In Plain English Public debt. What the government owes at home and abroad. Debt-to-GDP. Total debt divided by one year of the country’s economic output. Eurobond. A dollar bond sold by a government to foreign investors. Rebasing. Updating how the size of the economy is measured, which changes every ratio.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Ghana owe?

The Bank of Ghana said on 17 November 2026 that public debt was GH¢759.3 billion (about US$65.3 billion) at the end of October. That equals 47.5% of GDP.

Is that above the government’s target?

The government’s debt rule aims for 45% of GDP by 2034, according to the Ministry of Finance. The October ratio of 47.5% is above that level, but the deadline is eight years away.

Why did debt in cedis rise faster than in dollars?

Debt rose 18.4% in cedis but 6.5% in dollars between December 2025 and October 2026, on the Bank of Ghana’s figures. The gap reflects a cedi about 10% weaker against the dollar, as the bank’s figures imply.

What is the IMF’s role?

The IMF completed the final review of its 39-month Extended Credit Facility, an IMF loan arrangement, for Ghana on 27 July 2026, with a final disbursement of about US$371 million. The IMF also reviewed Ghana’s request for a 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument, an IMF advisory arrangement without lending.

Sources: Bank of Ghana, Summary of Economic and Financial Data, 17 November 2026; Bank of Ghana, Monetary Policy Committee press release, 24 September 2026; International Monetary Fund, press release, 27 July 2026; Ministry of Finance, 2027 Fiscal Strategy Document, 2026.