Ethiopia Party Accuses Vote Board of Bias

Members of Ethiopia's House of Peoples' Representatives raise their hands to vote in a file photo of unknown date; some wear face masks. The photo does not show the re-vote constituencies or the 2026 session. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

ETHIOPIA · POLITICS

EZEMA, an Ethiopian opposition party, accused the country’s election board of favouring the ruling Prosperity Party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a statement issued on Friday 5 June 2026, four days after the national vote. It said weak institutions and haphazard hiring let people from outside the board take over its work on polling day.

We found no direct reply to the accusation from the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), the state body that runs elections. The Prosperity Party went on to win 438 seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives, the main chamber of the federal parliament.

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Key Facts Who EZEMA, short for Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, is an Ethiopian opposition party.

Claim In a 5 June statement, EZEMA said the election board favoured the ruling Prosperity Party.

Vote Ethiopia voted on Monday 1 June 2026; the board announced final results on 21 June.

Result The Prosperity Party won 438 seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives.

Unknown The board’s answer to EZEMA is not known; we found no direct reply.

What EZEMA Said

EZEMA said in its statement that the board’s weak institutions and a haphazard recruitment process let outside government actors take over electoral duties on polling day. It said many board executives had become partial actors for the ruling party.

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The party described some board executives as “loyal executioners of the ruling party’s interests”. It also described the board’s way of organising the vote as a “touch-and-go approach”.

EZEMA also turned on its rivals, saying other opposition parties failed to put a complete observer structure in their target districts. We could not confirm that claim independently.

A ballot bag of the kind used in Ethiopian elections, hung from a frame, on display. Photo: Minnekon / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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What Independent Observers Reported

The Coalition of Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations for Election (CECOE), a network of 101 member groups, sent observers to polling stations on 1 June. Its preliminary report described a high turnout and a largely peaceful vote, and its mid-day report said 99% of its observers could do their work freely.

The preliminary report also listed deviations from polling procedure at some stations. These findings concern how voting was run, so they do not settle whether the board’s executives favoured one party.

What Happened After the Vote

NEBE announced final results on 21 June 2026, and the Prosperity Party won 438 seats. We do not give EZEMA’s own seat total, because we could not confirm it.

What It Means for You

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, hosts the African Union, the continent’s political club. In our reading, governments and investors that deal with Ethiopia judge its politics partly by how disputes like this one are handled.

For a full picture, see our guide to Ethiopia’s political players, our report on re-votes ordered over violations and our report on a dispute over observers raised by Oromo opposition parties in Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest region. More daily reports are in our Ethiopia coverage.

What Is Not Known

We could not open EZEMA’s statement itself, so its wording comes from press coverage of it. We found no direct reply to it from NEBE.

NEBE’s results as we could read them do not let us confirm EZEMA’s seat total. We therefore state only the Prosperity Party figure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EZEMA?

EZEMA, short for Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, is an Ethiopian opposition party. It issued the 5 June 2026 statement discussed in this article.

What did EZEMA accuse the election board of?

In a statement on 5 June 2026, EZEMA said weak institutions and haphazard hiring let outside government actors take over election duties. It said many board executives had become partial to the ruling party.

Has the election board replied?

We found no direct reply from NEBE to this statement. We could not open the statement itself, so its wording comes from press coverage.

Who won Ethiopia’s 2026 election?

The Prosperity Party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, won 438 seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives. NEBE announced the final results on 21 June 2026.

Sources: National Election Board of Ethiopia, 7th general election results; Coalition of Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations for Election, preliminary report on the 7th general election, June 2026.

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