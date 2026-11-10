At Least 7 Killed in Kenya Road Crew Ambush

Trucks and cars on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, the road the Rironi-Naivasha upgrade is meant to relieve. File photo. (Photo: Njiruh, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Attackers ambushed a road-works party in north-eastern Kenya on Tuesday, killing at least seven people in Mandera County, which borders Somalia. The first police toll was two police reservists and five construction workers, and later reports add an eighth victim.

At least seven killed on Tuesday morning in Hagarso, Mandera County, north-eastern Kenya; later reports say eight.

First police toll: two National Police Reservists (part-time reserve officers) and five civilian construction workers on the Arabiya-Lafey Road.

Suspected Al-Shabaab (Somalia-based militant group) attack; the attackers’ identity and number are not established.

A multi-agency security team is pursuing the attackers; the area was calm afterwards.

As of 10 November 2026, 17:30 GMT

What Happened

The attack came on the morning of Tuesday 10 November 2026 in the Hagarso area of Mandera County, a remote part of Kenya’s north-east. The group was supervising construction work on the Arabiya-Lafey Road, in a county that borders Somalia.

Two of the dead were National Police Reservists, part-time reserve officers who support the regular police. The other five were civilian construction workers.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Robinson Ndiwa, the Mandera County Police Commander, said security agencies suspect Al-Shabaab. He said the attackers’ identity and number had not been established.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Ndiwa said a multi-agency security team (joint units from several police services) was deployed to pursue the attackers. The area was calm afterwards, and he appealed to the public for information.

The team draws on the General Service Unit, the Rapid Deployment Unit and the Police Tactical Unit, which are specialist police units. Regular police, the Administration Police (a national police service) and reservists are also involved.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Who Is Al-Shabaab

Al-Shabaab is a militant group based in Somalia and linked to al-Qaeda. It fights Somalia’s government.

Police have said only that it is suspected in this attack. No claim of responsibility is known.

Farmland and a road in the Rift Valley near Iten, Kenya, 2016. The attack took place in Mandera County, in the country’s north-east. photo. Farmland and homes in the Rift Valley seen from Iten, western Kenya, 2016. Photo: Appleslerp, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters

The road is in a remote county on the Somali border, and the project had been running since April, according to the county police commander. The attack came after months of work on the road.

No official statistic on attacks on road crews was available to us. The wider threat therefore cannot be measured here.

Our Kenya security explainer sets out the wider picture. Our report on Uganda’s troops leaving Somalia covers the neighbouring front.

What Is Not Known

Police have not given a motive, the number or identity of the attackers, any arrests or the victims’ names. The contractor on the road project is also not known, and no claim by Al-Shabaab is known.

Later reports put the toll at eight, adding the driver of the escort vehicle. Police first said seven, and we have no final official toll.

What It Means for You

For US readers, travellers and aid workers, there is no change we can confirm to conditions in Kenya. Check the official US State Department travel advisory for Kenya before any trip.

Anyone with staff or projects in Mandera County should follow guidance from local police and their own security advisers. We have no information on other routes.

What to Watch Next

Watch for police statements on arrests, the attackers’ identity and any claim of responsibility. Confirmation of the victims’ names and of the final toll will also matter.

Watch also whether work on the Arabiya-Lafey Road continues. More reporting is on our Kenya hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is suspected of the Mandera attack?

Police say security agencies suspect Al-Shabaab, but the attackers’ identity and number are not established. No claim of responsibility is known.

How many people died in the ambush?

Police first reported seven dead: two National Police Reservists and five construction workers. Later reports add an eighth victim, the escort vehicle’s driver.

Where did the ambush happen?

In the Hagarso area of Mandera County, north-eastern Kenya, a county that borders Somalia. The group was supervising works on the Arabiya-Lafey Road.

Sources: statement by the Mandera County Police Commander, Kenya National Police Service, 10 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error