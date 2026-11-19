The strikes fall where Ethiopian and Eritrean forces now face each other around Badme, the town at the root of an earlier war.

File photo. Ethiopian soldiers march in formation past a stage at a ceremony in February 2019. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Conflict: Ethiopia

A drone struck a vehicle in North-Western Tigray, a zone of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, on Monday 16 November 2026, and at least four civilians were reported injured. ACLED, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, an independent conflict-data group that compiles local reports, suspects the Ethiopian army launched it.

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A second strike, which ACLED attributes to the Ethiopian army, hit the border town of Badme on 19 November and forced an unknown number of residents to flee. We found no public comment on either strike from the Ethiopian or Eritrean governments.

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Key Facts What. A drone injured at least four civilians in a vehicle; a second strike hit Badme.

Where. North-Western Tigray in northern Ethiopia, and the town of Badme near the Eritrean border.

When. Strikes logged on Monday 16 and Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 19 November 2026, 17:55 GMT.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices 12.5% odds of Eritrea invading Ethiopia by 31 December (19 November, 12:47 p.m. ET).

The strikes fall where Ethiopian and Eritrean forces now face each other around Badme, the town at the root of an earlier war.

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Badme was the flashpoint of the 1998 to 2000 border war between Ethiopia and Eritrea, which killed tens of thousands of people. The Eritrea–Ethiopia Boundary Commission, an international body set up under the 2000 peace deal, awarded the town to Eritrea in 2002, and the two countries made peace in 2018.

That peace has frayed. On Thursday 1 October 2026 Eritrea cut diplomatic ties after Ethiopia moved to close its embassy in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital, as our earlier report on the war risk explains.

Tigray, the northern region where the drone fell, fought Ethiopia’s federal army in a war from November 2020 to November 2022. The Pretoria peace agreement, signed by Ethiopia’s government and Tigray’s leaders on 2 November 2022, ended that war, in which Eritrean troops had fought alongside Ethiopia’s federal forces.

Drones have been part of the picture before. ACLED reported drone strikes, believed to have been launched by Ethiopia’s army, on vehicles of Eritrean troops withdrawing from the Tigrayan town of Adigrat in early October, and our report on the fighting at the border town of Zalambessa followed that month.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repeatedly said landlocked Ethiopia needs access to the sea. Eritrea’s information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, accuses Ethiopia of pursuing sea access by diplomacy or by military force.

File photo, 2023. An Ethiopian Railways locomotive hauls container wagons at Mojo station, on the line to the Djibouti coast. (Photo: Nahom366, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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ACLED recorded that the drone, which it suspects was launched by the Ethiopian army, struck a vehicle at Adi Hara in Biyara kebele, a village-level district. The district lies in Tahtay Adiyabo woreda, a local district of North-Western Tigray zone.

On 13 November ACLED placed Ethiopian troops at Gemhalo, a village between the Tigrayan town of Sheraro and Badme, and Eritrean forces near Badme’s edge, with neither side in control of the town. By 15 November it recorded Eritrean forces back in Badme after their withdrawal in mid-October.

The Eritrean troops advanced with many soldiers and equipment towards the villages of Gual Gemhalo and Sembel, about 20 km from Badme, where they have reportedly set up defensive positions. ACLED’s entry for 19 November says the strike on Badme “forced an unidentified number of residents to flee”, and reports from local sources that units of the Tigray Defence Forces, the region’s army, joined the Eritrean troops at Gual Gemhalo.

On 17 November the zone’s security command post banned gatherings of more than four people and set further movement restrictions, ACLED recorded. Ethiopia’s government accuses Eritrea of aggression, and Eritrea accuses Ethiopia of the same.

We found no public comment from either government on the strikes. Our report on Eritrean troops in Tigray and the UN covers the diplomatic track.

The casualty count from the 16 November strike rests on local reports, and ACLED gives no count of those affected by the Badme strike. For readers abroad, the question is whether a border incident becomes a second war in the Horn of Africa, the region around Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia, with ACLED placing the two armies close together around Badme.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, traders put 12.5% on the contract “Eritrea invades Ethiopia by…?” for 31 December, with US$124,712 traded across the event’s contracts, about US$64,000 of it on the 31 December one (19 November, 12:47 p.m. ET). These are bets, not forecasts, and the contract’s resolution rules decide what counts as an invasion.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was behind the drone strike near Badme?

That is not established. ACLED suspects Ethiopia’s army, and neither government has said who flew it.

Why does Badme matter?

It is the town that set off the last war between the two neighbours, and it now lies between their forces. A fresh clash there tests a peace that has already broken down in diplomacy.

Have the governments commented?

We found no public comment on the strikes from either government.

Sources Source: ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project) Ethiopia entries of 13 to 19 November 2026 · ACLED, Conflict in Ethiopia

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error