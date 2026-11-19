Ethiopian Airlines calls the incident limited and says it has seen no sign that financial data was reached, but until it says more, members should treat unexpected messages with care.

Photo: CAPTAIN RAJU / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Africa · Cybersecurity

Ethiopian Airlines has warned members of its ShebaMiles frequent-flyer programme that a cybersecurity incident may have exposed some of their personal information. The airline emailed a “Data Breach Public Notice” on Wednesday 18 November 2026, calling the incident “of limited scope” and saying there is “currently no evidence” that financial information was accessed.

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The notice does not say what data was exposed, how many members are affected or when the intrusion happened. For travellers in the United States and elsewhere who hold ShebaMiles accounts, the immediate question is whether personal details have reached people who should not have them.

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Key Facts Who. Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopia’s flag carrier, emailed members of its ShebaMiles frequent-flyer programme.

What. A “cybersecurity incident of limited scope” may have affected some customer information.

Money. The airline says there is currently no evidence that financial information was accessed.

Not known. The notice gives no intrusion date, data types or number of members affected.

As of. 19 November 2026, 08:50 GMT.

Ethiopian Airlines calls the incident limited and says it has seen no sign that financial data was reached, but until it says more, members should treat unexpected messages with care.

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What the Airline Told Its Members

The email went out on Wednesday 18 November 2026 under the heading “Data Breach Public Notice”. It said the airline was writing “to inform you of a cybersecurity incident of limited scope that recently occurred on our systems” and that the incident may have affected some customer information.

Ethiopian said it is treating the matter “with the utmost seriousness” and is working with cybersecurity partners and the authorities. It told members to stay alert for “suspicious or unsolicited communications” and said it would share more information as its investigation continues.

An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Boeing 777 freighter in flight. File photo. (Photo: Danielaregay / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Why a Loyalty Account Is Worth Protecting

ShebaMiles is the airline’s frequent-flyer programme, and Ethiopian said in an October 2025 announcement that it had more than 5.38 million members. That figure is the whole membership, not the number affected, and the airline has not given a count.

The airline has not said which details were exposed. Its advice to watch for unsolicited messages suggests that scam emails or texts are the concern, but the notice does not say so.

A loyalty account normally links a member’s name to contact details and travel history, which is why this kind of data is useful to fraudsters. Ethiopian has said only that some customer information may be involved.

Where This Sits in a Wider Pattern

Air Botswana, the national carrier of Botswana, said it identified a suspected ransomware attack on Tuesday 3 November 2026. It said the affected systems held employee and internal information, and that passenger booking, aircraft, flight operations and aviation safety systems were not affected.

The two notices differ in substance: Air Botswana named what was and was not hit, while Ethiopian has so far named only what it has not found, financial data. We found no public statement from either airline linking the two incidents.

Outside Africa, Qantas, Australia’s flag carrier, said in July 2025 that an attacker had reached a third-party customer service platform and exposed data on about 5.7 million customers. It is a reference point for the scale at which airline customer data has been put at risk before, not a forecast for Ethiopian.

What It Means for Members

The notice tells members to stay alert but gives no instruction to change passwords or take other steps. Members who want guidance beyond that should look for Ethiopian’s own follow-up, which the airline has promised without giving a date.

Treat any message that mentions ShebaMiles, points or a booking with care until the airline publishes details. Ethiopian’s official website is the safest place to confirm whether a message is genuine.

What Is Not Known

Ethiopian has not said when the intrusion happened, how it was detected or which systems were reached. It has not said which categories of customer data were affected, whether the incident was limited to ShebaMiles, or how many members were involved.

It has also not said who is behind the attack, whether a ransom was demanded or whether a data protection regulator has been told. There is no announced date for the next update.

Related Reading

Our earlier coverage of the airline includes its Atlanta to Addis Ababa route and its new link with Air Peace in Nigeria. For the wider region, see the Rio Times Africa section and our report on an Ivory Coast cyber drill.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ethiopian Airlines tell ShebaMiles members?

It said a “cybersecurity incident of limited scope” may have affected certain customer information. The airline says there is currently no evidence that financial information was accessed.

How many ShebaMiles members were affected?

Ethiopian has not said. In October 2025 it put total membership at more than 5.38 million, but that is not the number affected.

What should ShebaMiles members do now?

The airline’s notice asks members to stay alert for suspicious or unsolicited communications. It has not told members to change passwords and promises further updates.

Sources: Ethiopian Airlines, “Data Breach Public Notice” to ShebaMiles members, 18 November 2026; Ethiopian Airlines, announcement of the ShebaMiles partnership with Etihad Airways’ loyalty programme, October 2025; Air Botswana, public notice on the suspected ransomware attack, November 2026; Qantas, customer data statement, July 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error